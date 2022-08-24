Read full article on original website
Zebras battle from 21 down at half to defeat Honkers in home opener
On Aug. 30, 2021, the Lincoln High football team was supposed to travel to Yuba City for their second game of the season but it was never played due to poor air quality. Nearly one year later on Friday night, the two teams finally met and the Zebras came away with a 28-27 win.
Bear River is overwhelmed by El Dorado
It was a night to forget for Bear River. Following an impressive opening-night victory over Kennedy, the Bruins welcomed El Dorado to Lake of the Pines in search of their first 2-0 start since 2019. Unfortunately for the Bruins, the hopes were marred from the start, as the Cougars dominated...
Rocklin finds its stride, pulls away from Reno-McQueen
Rocklin High School’s football team sputtered through the first six quarters of its season before finding the next gear Friday night – overdrive. The host Thunder outgained McQueen of Reno 264 yards to 51 in the second half of a 27-7 nonleague victory to even its record at 1-1. McQueen fell to 0-2. The Lancers, coming off a 10-2 season in 2021 that ended with a loss to national power Bishop Gorman of Las Vegas in the NIAA 5A final, have scored seven points in two games.
High school football preview week 1: Placer, Del Oro, Bear River look to go 2-0
Opening weekend of high school football has come and gone, and while the waters are still murky, we have some sense of understanding of the talent levels each area team has. Opening week was filled with upsets, drama, passion, big plays, defense, student sections and everything that makes high school football great.
Pioneer's Carner too much for Twelve Bridges in 41-17 loss
The learning curve football demands took a sharp turn up as Twelve Bridges High School fell to a strong Pioneer rushing attack 41-17 on Thursday night in Woodland. Patriots running back Jack Carner made up for missing his club’s 14-7 loss at Wood last week by rushing for more than 200 yards and three touchdowns. Carner’s legs also opened the lanes for quarterback Carson King’s arm. Bouncing back from a tough showing at Wood, King was 8 for 12 for 106 yards and one TD. He also dashed into the end zone from 1 yard out.
Del Oro thumps Del Campo, improves to 2-0
For the second straight season, Del Oro is 2-0 coming out of the gate. Following a strong performance against Inderkum on opening night, the host Golden Eagles jumped on Del Campo and delivered another dominant performance in a 34-7 victory Thursday night. Del Campo drove down the field to start...
Last-second touchdown lifts Placer over Roseville
The Thursday night lights were shining bright at LeFebvre Stadium in Auburn, as two of the oldest schools in the area, Placer and Roseville, squared off. Offensive power and athleticism reigned supreme, as the Hillmen escaped with a 30-27 victory. Placer (2-0) stormed out of the gate, taking a 14-0...
Meet the newest member of the Foresthill football squad: Sir Thumps-a-lot
Foresthill High School’s newest member of the football team has it all. He's fast, elusive, agile, strong and has better stamina than anyone in the state. The only problem is he will never suit up to play on a Friday night, because he's a remote-control tackling dummy. The dummy...
Wildcats take advantage of Timberwolves mistakes to move to 2-0 for second straight season
The Whitney Wildcats football team took down the Woodcreek Timberwolves 21-10 on Thursday night to move to 2-0 behind an impressive performance from the offensive line and a solid run game. Woodcreek High got the first points of the game from a 40-yard field goal by Ethan Downie and controlled...
In pictures: Bulldog football heats up on and off the field
Folsom Bulldog Ball Boys Cayden Stover (left), and Elijah Williams get up close and personal with the mister to cool off from the triple digit heat during Friday night's football season opener at Prairie City Stadium. See more photos from the sidelines of Friday's opening game here in our online gallery by swiping left or right. Read all the details of the game HERE IN TELEGRAPH SPORTS. Telegraph photos by Bill Sullivan.
Bulldogs suffer 17-12 loss to Serra
Before Folsom coach Paul Doherty even addressed his team after a 17-12 loss to Serra on Friday night, Rico Flores Jr. brought the team together and said what everyone wearing red uniforms already knew. “We beat ourselves,” Flores Jr. said twice. “We made too many mistakes. We’re going to watch...
Still Fire near Lake of the Pines prompts evacuations Saturday afternoon
This story was updated at 4:45 p.m. on Saturday, August 27, 2022. One residential structure has been destroyed, but evacuations have been lifted for the Still Fire, though CAL FIRE firefighters and the Nevada County Sheriff's Office remain on scene with equipment at the vegetation fire off Wolf Road and Still Road near Lake of the Pines, according to a CAL FIRE NEU update on Facebook.
Relay For Life in Auburn this weekend
Placer County walkers go around the clock in the battle against cancer during the American Cancer Society Relay For Life. This celebration of life brings together numerous groups and individuals concerned about cancer for a unified effort to fight back. Teams of enthusiastic citizens will gather at the Gold Country...
Auburn Friends of the Library monthly book sale approaches
Auburn Friends of the Library will hold their monthly book sale on Sept. 6 and 10 (the first Tuesday and following Saturday of each month) from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. at 350 Nevada Street in Auburn. There is nothing like holding a book, magazine or puzzle in your hand,...
Placer County Sheriff's arrest log: Attempt to escape arrest, disobeyed court order, more
Editor’s note: Arrest reports are released by the Placer County Sheriff’s Department. Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty. Charges can be amended or dismissed. Aug. 4. Luis David Huerta, 27, was arrested at 6:49 p.m. on suspicion of obstructing or resisting an officer in the 3200 block...
Sac County Supervisors approve American River Parkway encampment ban
Sacramento County officials formally adopted a ban Tuesday night that will prohibit camping along the American River. The vote was unanimously approved by the Sacramento County Board of Supervisors two weeks ago, and officials affirmed and adopted at Tuesday’s meeting. The approved ban comes with a mix of support...
Another View: Meet Auburn City Fire's new community risk reduction manager
Auburn City Fire Department: https://www.auburn.ca.gov/159/Fire CAL FIRE: Fire.ca.gov. For low-cost retrofits from CAL FIRE, go to osfm.fire.ca.gov. Greater Auburn Area Fire Safe Council: https://www.auburn.ca.gov/212/Greater-Auburn-Area-Fire-Safe-Council Greater Auburn Area Firewise Community Forum: https://www.facebook.com/groups/608900356594093 Auburnfiresafecouncil@gmail.com Placer County Resources: Contact the regional coordinator for the Firewise USA® program in Placer County by email at FireReady@placer.ca.gov or by phone at 530-886-FIRE (3473). National Fire Protection Association: NFPA.org For more about home hardening, go to ReadyForWildFire.org. For more about readying for a Red Flag Warning, go to iafc.org. For previous columns in this series, go to GoldCountryMedia.com.
Auburn looks for short-term solutions to landfill compliance
The city of Auburn is taking steps to mitigate groundwater contamination at its closed landfill while scaling down potential solutions as a cost-saving measure for the city and eventually ratepayers. New requirements from the Central Valley Regional Water Quality Control Board, which approves the permitting process for the closed landfill,...
Terrance Norvin Scheffler 7/1/1940 - 6/17/2022
Terrence Norvin Scheffler USAF SMSGT (retired) Civil Service GS-12 (retired) Born July 1, 1940, to Norvin and Thelma (Bartlett) Scheffler in Omaha, Nebraska, and passed June 17, 2022 in Sacramento, California. Married his grade school sweetheart Merlynd L. (Aden) Scheffler on July 19, 1958, in Gothenburg, Nebraska. Terrence enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in September of 1958. Overseas tours included, France, England, Korea, Philippines, Japan, and Saudi Arabia. He was aboard the last aircraft to depart Vietnam at the end of the war. In 1963, following his Vietnam tour, he spent six months in Kansas, until the Air Force base he was stationed at closed. He moved his family to McChord Air Force base in Tacoma Washington, in that same year, following the base closing in Kansas. In 1972 he moved his family to Sacramento, California and was stationed at McClellan Air Force Base. He retired from active duty in 1979, and then spent the following nineteen years with the Department of Defense Civil Service. In 1998 he retired from Civil Service but remained active in retired life. He enjoyed trips to the gym, the golf course, and the bowling alley. He worked for several years as bar tender, and a part time shuttle driver for a local dealership. He loved his travels to Reno, and Tahoe with his beloved Merlyn, and trips to San Francisco 49ers games with his son Kenneth. His frequent trips to the coffee shop with his coffee buddies was one of his favorite things. Passed away in the summer of 2022 after a brave battle with #fuckcancer, and complications from Agent Orange exposure.
Toasting the Purp: Community at large patronizes iconic bar and grill on its final weekend
A stack of barstools and a notice of closure graces the entry way of the Purple Place after failed lease negotiations forced the longtime location to shut down Sunday. For decades, locals have been patronizing the Purple Place Bar and Grill, whether it was to socialize over a cocktail and dance with friends on a Saturday night or enjoy a breakfast with family.
