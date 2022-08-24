Terrence Norvin Scheffler USAF SMSGT (retired) Civil Service GS-12 (retired) Born July 1, 1940, to Norvin and Thelma (Bartlett) Scheffler in Omaha, Nebraska, and passed June 17, 2022 in Sacramento, California. Married his grade school sweetheart Merlynd L. (Aden) Scheffler on July 19, 1958, in Gothenburg, Nebraska. Terrence enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in September of 1958. Overseas tours included, France, England, Korea, Philippines, Japan, and Saudi Arabia. He was aboard the last aircraft to depart Vietnam at the end of the war. In 1963, following his Vietnam tour, he spent six months in Kansas, until the Air Force base he was stationed at closed. He moved his family to McChord Air Force base in Tacoma Washington, in that same year, following the base closing in Kansas. In 1972 he moved his family to Sacramento, California and was stationed at McClellan Air Force Base. He retired from active duty in 1979, and then spent the following nineteen years with the Department of Defense Civil Service. In 1998 he retired from Civil Service but remained active in retired life. He enjoyed trips to the gym, the golf course, and the bowling alley. He worked for several years as bar tender, and a part time shuttle driver for a local dealership. He loved his travels to Reno, and Tahoe with his beloved Merlyn, and trips to San Francisco 49ers games with his son Kenneth. His frequent trips to the coffee shop with his coffee buddies was one of his favorite things. Passed away in the summer of 2022 after a brave battle with #fuckcancer, and complications from Agent Orange exposure.

