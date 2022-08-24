Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
goldcountrymedia.com
Zebras battle from 21 down at half to defeat Honkers in home opener
On Aug. 30, 2021, the Lincoln High football team was supposed to travel to Yuba City for their second game of the season but it was never played due to poor air quality. Nearly one year later on Friday night, the two teams finally met and the Zebras came away with a 28-27 win.
goldcountrymedia.com
Rocklin finds its stride, pulls away from Reno-McQueen
Rocklin High School’s football team sputtered through the first six quarters of its season before finding the next gear Friday night – overdrive. The host Thunder outgained McQueen of Reno 264 yards to 51 in the second half of a 27-7 nonleague victory to even its record at 1-1. McQueen fell to 0-2. The Lancers, coming off a 10-2 season in 2021 that ended with a loss to national power Bishop Gorman of Las Vegas in the NIAA 5A final, have scored seven points in two games.
goldcountrymedia.com
Meet the newest member of the Foresthill football squad: Sir Thumps-a-lot
Foresthill High School’s newest member of the football team has it all. He's fast, elusive, agile, strong and has better stamina than anyone in the state. The only problem is he will never suit up to play on a Friday night, because he's a remote-control tackling dummy. The dummy...
goldcountrymedia.com
Wildcats take advantage of Timberwolves mistakes to move to 2-0 for second straight season
The Whitney Wildcats football team took down the Woodcreek Timberwolves 21-10 on Thursday night to move to 2-0 behind an impressive performance from the offensive line and a solid run game. Woodcreek High got the first points of the game from a 40-yard field goal by Ethan Downie and controlled...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
goldcountrymedia.com
Athlete of the Week: Isaiah Bickham leads Wildcats comeback against Antelope
The Whitney Wildcats came back from 21-0 down against Antelope midway through the second quarter on Friday night to score 28 unanswered points en route to a 35-28 win, avenging their playoff loss against the Titans last season. The winning touchdown came from a 72-yard pass by Whitney High quarterback...
goldcountrymedia.com
In pictures: Bulldog football heats up on and off the field
Folsom Bulldog Ball Boys Cayden Stover (left), and Elijah Williams get up close and personal with the mister to cool off from the triple digit heat during Friday night's football season opener at Prairie City Stadium. See more photos from the sidelines of Friday's opening game here in our online gallery by swiping left or right. Read all the details of the game HERE IN TELEGRAPH SPORTS. Telegraph photos by Bill Sullivan.
goldcountrymedia.com
Del Oro thumps Del Campo, improves to 2-0
For the second straight season, Del Oro is 2-0 coming out of the gate. Following a strong performance against Inderkum on opening night, the host Golden Eagles jumped on Del Campo and delivered another dominant performance in a 34-7 victory Thursday night. Del Campo drove down the field to start...
goldcountrymedia.com
Bear River is overwhelmed by El Dorado
It was a night to forget for Bear River. Following an impressive opening-night victory over Kennedy, the Bruins welcomed El Dorado to Lake of the Pines in search of their first 2-0 start since 2019. Unfortunately for the Bruins, the hopes were marred from the start, as the Cougars dominated...
IN THIS ARTICLE
goldcountrymedia.com
Bulldogs suffer 17-12 loss to Serra
Before Folsom coach Paul Doherty even addressed his team after a 17-12 loss to Serra on Friday night, Rico Flores Jr. brought the team together and said what everyone wearing red uniforms already knew. “We beat ourselves,” Flores Jr. said twice. “We made too many mistakes. We’re going to watch...
goldcountrymedia.com
Pioneer's Carner too much for Twelve Bridges in 41-17 loss
The learning curve football demands took a sharp turn up as Twelve Bridges High School fell to a strong Pioneer rushing attack 41-17 on Thursday night in Woodland. Patriots running back Jack Carner made up for missing his club’s 14-7 loss at Wood last week by rushing for more than 200 yards and three touchdowns. Carner’s legs also opened the lanes for quarterback Carson King’s arm. Bouncing back from a tough showing at Wood, King was 8 for 12 for 106 yards and one TD. He also dashed into the end zone from 1 yard out.
goldcountrymedia.com
High school football preview week 1: Placer, Del Oro, Bear River look to go 2-0
Opening weekend of high school football has come and gone, and while the waters are still murky, we have some sense of understanding of the talent levels each area team has. Opening week was filled with upsets, drama, passion, big plays, defense, student sections and everything that makes high school football great.
goldcountrymedia.com
Last-second touchdown lifts Placer over Roseville
The Thursday night lights were shining bright at LeFebvre Stadium in Auburn, as two of the oldest schools in the area, Placer and Roseville, squared off. Offensive power and athleticism reigned supreme, as the Hillmen escaped with a 30-27 victory. Placer (2-0) stormed out of the gate, taking a 14-0...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
goldcountrymedia.com
Relay For Life in Auburn this weekend
Placer County walkers go around the clock in the battle against cancer during the American Cancer Society Relay For Life. This celebration of life brings together numerous groups and individuals concerned about cancer for a unified effort to fight back. Teams of enthusiastic citizens will gather at the Gold Country...
goldcountrymedia.com
LOOKING BACK From our archives; compiled by Howard Stitt
LOOKING BACK From our archives; compiled by Howard Stitt. Services are planned for Norman Paul Ficker, 87, a descendant of the Berryessa family. A World War II veteran of the Merchant Marines, Ficker retired from SMUD after 34 years and then went into the swimming pool business with his son.
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Casinos in the Sacramento area
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sky River Casino in Elk Grove opened its doors in August, becoming Sacramento County’s first tribal casino. On the casino’s opening day, there were long lines of cars full of people eager to check out the new 100,000-square-foot-facility. The casino is located...
These casinos are the closest ones to Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sky River Casino in Elk Grove opened its doors in August, becoming Sacramento County’s first tribal casino. On the casino’s opening day, there were long lines of cars full of people eager to check out the new 100,000-square-foot-facility. The casino is located off Highway 99 on 1 Sky River Parkway […]
KCRA.com
American River kayaker is one of Sacramento water's best lost and found
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — When you're 119 miles long and you twist and turn from the Sierra Nevada to Sacramento you provide a few stories to tell. "The American River is just a jewel," said Karl Bly. Bly has created his own tale paddling his kayak on the river...
goldcountrymedia.com
Robert Jensen 2/26/1930 - 5/15/2022
Robert Jensen passed away suddenly on May 15, 2022. Born in San Francisco in 1930, he lived his entire 92 years in California except for his time serving as a driver and rifleman in the Army in South Korea. Bob spent 27 years working for Mitchell Plumbing Co. in S.F. then in 1977 he and his wife moved to Meadow Vista, CA where he started his own plumbing and solar business. Bob could build many things, including the boat he raced and used in water ski racing as a member of the Pacifica Boat Club. He built his first set of skis for that, too. He loved music, serving as a DJ in the VA hospital in Livermore on his return from the Korean War, and later he would bring his stereo equipment to the boat club events where he was also know for his graceful dance moves (as a proud graduate from the Arthur Murray Dance School in S.F.). A consummate competitor, Bob also raced motorcycles (belonged to the Coastside Motorcycle Club), and was club champion in the Pacifica Bowling League. Bob won so many golf tournaments throughout his life that his family lost count. His neighbors in Pacifica and later in Meadow Vista knew him as the guy who could fix anything, which he generously did for anyone who asked.
rosevilletoday.com
Rocklin water hydrant rupture: Photos captured by Rocklin High School Teacher
Rocklin, Calif. – A water hydrant ruptured near the Walgreens and Wells Fargo Bank on Sunset and Park in Rocklin this morning. Local resident and Rocklin High School teacher Eric Sturgeon happened upon the scene and took some terrific pics to share. The Rocklin Fire Department arrived onsite and...
Man wins record $20M in California scratch-off game
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A California man received a long-awaited payday from a client and parlayed it into a record-breaking scratch-off lottery bonanza. After getting paid Tuesday, Chad Fry bought some shorts and then stopped at a convenience store in Auburn. He spent $30 on a scratch-off ticket and won $20 million in the California Lottery’s Set For Life Millionaire Edition game, lottery officials said.
Comments / 0