Immigration

Daily Mail

'Panicking' Putin 'pulls all fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukraine special forces staged a string of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in occupied peninsula', NATO report claims

An increasingly panicked Vladimir Putin is pulling all his fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukrainian special forces staged a series of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in the occupied peninsula, NATO officials reportedly believe. The secret document dated August 22 reported that Russia has already moved 10...
MILITARY
US News and World Report

U.S. Citizen Sentenced to Death in China for Murder Loses Appeal

BEIJING (Reuters) - A U.S. citizen sentenced to death by a Chinese court for "intentional homicide" of his former girlfriend lost his appeal on Thursday, state broadcaster CCTV reported. Following a trial held in "open session" the High People's Court of Eastern China's Zhejiang Province rejected the appeal of the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
US News and World Report

South Korea, Poland Sign $5.8 Billion Tank, Howitzer Contract

SEOUL (Reuters) - Two South Korean companies have signed a $5.76 billion contract with Poland to export tanks and howitzers, Seoul's arms procurement agency said on Saturday, after Warsaw agreed to ramp up arms imports amid tensions with Russia. The contract, signed in Poland on Friday, is part of South...
MILITARY
US News and World Report

Russia Can't Stop War, Even if Ukraine Drops NATO Hopes -Putin Ally

(Reuters) - A top ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that Moscow would not stop its military campaign in Ukraine even if Kyiv formally renounced its aspirations to join NATO. Former President Dmitry Medvedev, now deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council, also said in a French television...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Turkey Dismisses 'Meaningless' Concerns Over U.S. Sanctions Warning

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey's Finance Minister on Friday dismissed as "meaningless" concerns among Turkish businesses over a U.S. Treasury warning that they risked being penalised if they maintained commercial ties with Russians under sanctions. NATO-member Turkey has sought to strike a balance between Moscow and Kyiv by criticising Russia's invasion...
WORLD
US News and World Report

Convoy of Libya's Bashagha Heading to Tripoli, Eyewitness Says

TRIPOLI (Reuters) - A military convoy affiliated with the parliament-backed administration of Fathi Bashagha was heading towards Tripoli on Saturday from Zlitan near Misrata, an eyewitness said. Fighting erupted early on Saturday inside the capital, the seat of the Government of National Unity which Bashagha and the parliament seek to...
WORLD
US News and World Report

U.N.'s Bachelet Calls on Putin to Halt Armed Attacks on Ukraine

GENEVA (Reuters) - UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet called on Russian President Vladimir Putin to halt armed attacks on Ukraine and said the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant must be demilitarized. "The international community must insist on documentation" to be able to one day prove war crimes, added Bachelet in a...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

EU Says Serbia, Kosovo Settle Dispute Over Identity Documents

BRUSSELS (Reuters) -Serbia and Kosovo have settled an ethnic dispute over the movement of citizens across their border, European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Saturday. "We have a deal," Borrell said in a tweet. "Kosovo Serbs, as well as all other citizens, will be able to travel...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Explainer-How Russia Is Applying New Laws to Stifle Dissent on Ukraine

(Reuters) - A growing number of Russians are being prosecuted under laws aimed at stamping out criticism of Moscow's military actions in Ukraine. Here is a look at the laws and how they are being applied. WHAT NEW LAWS DID RUSSIA PASS AFTER FEB. 24?. Russia introduced important additions to...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Russia Forces in Syria Say Israeli Jets Attacked Research Facility - Agencies

(Reuters) -Russia forces based in Syria on Friday said four Israeli jets had launched a total of four cruise missiles and 16 guided aerial bombs against a research facility in the city of Masyaf on Thursday, Russian agencies reported. Syrian troops using Russian-made anti-aircraft weapons shot down two missiles and...
MILITARY
US News and World Report

Turkey Says It 'Neutralised' Nine PKK Members in Northern Iraq

ISTANBUL (Reuters) -Turkey's military and intelligence unit "neutralised" nine members of the banned Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) in operations in northern Iraq, the Defence Ministry and state-run media said on Saturday. Turkey regularly carries out air strikes in neighbouring Iraq as part of its offensive against PKK militants based there.
MIDDLE EAST
US News and World Report

Taiwan Says China Continuing Military Activities Around Island

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan's defence ministry said it had detected 21 Chinese aircraft and five Chinese ships operating around Taiwan on Saturday, as Beijing continues its military drills near the island. The ministry said no Chinese aircraft had crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait, which serves as an...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

German Tourist Detained in Iran - Berlin

BERLIN (Reuters) -A German tourist has been detained in Iran, the German foreign ministry said on Saturday, declining to give further details beyond saying the man was receiving consular assistance. The Iranian interior ministry was not immediately available to comment on the detention. News of the arrest follows the detention...
WORLD
US News and World Report

Putin Orders Benefit Payments for People Arriving in Russia From Ukraine

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday signed a decree introducing financial benefits for people who left Ukrainian territory to come to Russia, including pensioners, pregnant women and disabled people. The decree, published on a government portal, establishes monthly pension payments of 10,000 roubles ($170) for people who...
POLITICS

