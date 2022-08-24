ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prenatal Prejudices: NJ Hospitals Hurting our Women

Shine My Crown
 3 days ago

Studies and cases dating back to 2021 have shown how black women’s pains and labor concerns have been ignored while delivering their children in New Jersey hospitals. According to the Maternal Data Center, black women are over 7 times more likely to die from pregnancy-related issues than other races across the state.

A case that is newly catching attention is the case of 41-year-old prestigious lawyer Asia Bowser-Clark, a resident of Jersey City, who had some labor pains that she states were ignored during her hospital stay in 2021. Ms. Bowser-Clarke states that she was placed on so many medications that she had trouble even communicating her needs or voicing her issues. A healthy baby boy was delivered but there were more problems to come.

Asia explained that after her wonderful son made his entrance she experienced complications that fell on deaf ears until they were able to speak with an African American doctor inside the practice.

This issue isn’t restricted only to New Jersey as Asia Bowser-Clarke is only one out of numerous women, up to hundreds, that perish every year due to neglect while in hospital care during childbirth. This is an issue that has been around for years and has taken too many victims.

There is a documentary on Hulu by the name Aftershock that dives into this issue and shows some of the stories of women and their families who have experienced this horror due to pregnancy-related issues that were preventable.

It is very important to be informed and to “advocate for yourself” in these times per Ms. Bowser-Clarke. You want to be there for the children that you create and getting proper care and fair treatment from the people you trust to help you bring these children into the world will ensure of that.

