Uvalde, TX

KVUE

Hundreds of children in Uvalde receive free bikes on Saturday

UVALDE, Texas — Around 800 children in Uvalde received a free bike on Saturday after months of planning and fundraising. The donation was made possible through the efforts of the cycling community, including Austin's, along with Lance Armstrong, Mellow Johnny's Bike Shop and others. A total of $270,000 was raised for the project.
UVALDE, TX

