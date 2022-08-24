Read full article on original website
Bakersfield Californian
FRIDAY NIGHT REWIND: Seven not so lucky for seven area teams
The number seven has been given plenty of praise as a lucky number over the years, but on Friday night, that was far from the truth. Of the 16 games played featuring Kern County teams, seven of the losing teams scored exactly — you guessed it — seven points.
FFX: Week 2 high school football around the county
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — This week features a 2021 D-2 semifinal rematch between two of Bakersfield’s finest programs. BHS hosts Frontier Friday night. The two crosstown rivals have a recent history — last year’s matchup was a close one with the Drillers winning by 7 points in that semifinal matchup to earn a spot in […]
Bakersfield Californian
Expect plenty of heat in Week 2 football matchups
For the second straight week, excessive heat will be the star of the show when Kern County high school football teams take the field Friday night. Most of the contests, with the exception of a few in the high desert, are scheduled to start at 8:30 p.m.
Bakersfield Channel
This weekend's forecast: Finally double digits in sight
At last, a day without triple digits is in the forecast. The Valley could finally get a break from this heatwave on Sunday with the forecasted high to be 95° degrees. Saturday's high is still predicted to be 100° degrees- which would make it day 14 of our heatwave.
Bakersfield Now
Mossman's Millionth Fish and Chips Celebration underway, through end of August
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Do you like fish and chips?. Through the end of August, Mossman's Coffee Shop is celebrating a month of prize giveaways at both locations in Bakersfield. It all comes down to you ordering their millionth famous fish and chips order. To participate, fill out a...
Bakersfield Channel
Melvins' Buzz Osborne talks about Buck Owens, upcoming Bakersfield show
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Melvins are a band with an impressive legacy and they'll be bring their legendary live show on Sept. 7th to Bakersfield's Temblor Brewing Company. Tickets are available for their 7 p.m. show on Ticketweb's website. Starting out in the '80s, they carved out a...
AOL Corp
Country musician Larry Petree and wife found dead in car on desert road, CA police say
The city of Bakersfield, California, is mourning after the shocking deaths of country musician Larry Petree and his wife Betty Petree. The married couple of over 60 years were found dead at their car on a desert dirt road east of California City Sunday, Aug. 21, around 2 p.m, according to KGET.
Pet of the Week: Bruce
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Meet this week’s Pet of the Week, Bruce! Bruce is a full-grown Shar-Pei Chihuahua mix who came into the shelter with his sibling, according to Julie Johnson with the Bakersfield Animal Care Center. If you’re interested in adopting a pet, you can call the Bakersfield Animal Care Center at 661-832-7387 or […]
City of Bakersfield speaks on the condition of Truxtun Lake
The City of Bakersfield said that due to the drought they had to prioritize water for the water treatment plants for drinking water, showering, cooking, cleaning, washing, and typical use.
Gas prices still high but dropping slowly, Bakersfield average falls seven cents
Despite having some of the highest gas prices in the nation, California's average gas price is going down.
Bakersfield Californian
It's job fair season in Kern
Those seeking employment in Kern County need look no further than Bakersfield City Hall or the County of Kern Administrative Center, as the city and the county have lots of positions available for job-seekers. The city of Bakersfield saw 500 to 600 potential applicants Friday afternoon at its first-ever job...
nypressnews.com
Bakersfield Californian
History: For whom the bell tolls: Mary Beale’s place in Bakersfield history
For 48 years, the bell of the Beale Memorial Clock Tower rang out across Bakersfield alerting residents that a new hour was upon them. The clock tower, which encompassed 18 square feet in the middle of the intersection of Chester Avenue and 17th Street, was a monument to Mary Edwards Beale, the wife of the late General Edward Fitzgerald Beale and the mother of Truxtun Beale.
Tule River Tribe lacking water amid drought
There are about 16-hundred people that live at the reservation near Porterville with water being a constant barrier faced by residents.
Bakersfield Californian
17,000 pounds of trash ... and counting
There's trash, and then there's lots of trash. Two bulky item drop-off events held in August resulted in the collection of more than 17,000 pounds of trash collected, according to a city of Bakersfield memo.
Bakersfield Californian
Loyal Dale: Standard School District inspires its employees
If you've lived in Bakersfield long enough, you've likely heard the jokes about Oildale, or the '08, as it's nicknamed for the ZIP code that encompasses it. But if you grew up there, you may find yourself sentimental for the tiny suburb that sprang up along with the area's oil pumps.
Bakersfield Californian
SNAP! — Honor Flight Kern County breakfast
The Elks Lodge in downtown Bakersfield took on a celebratory atmosphere Aug. 4 as Honor Flight Kern County honored veterans, and thanked fundraisers and volunteers for their dedication during a breakfast event. Honor Flight is a nationwide nonprofit organization, and in Kern County, the local chapter has been flying World...
Bakersfield PD screen over 1,800 vehicles at DUI checkpoint
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department said 15 vehicles were impounded at a DUI checkpoint on Friday and no arrests were made. A checkpoint was set up from 6:30 p.m. on Friday to 1:30 a.m. on Saturday on Coffee Road, just north of Brimhall Road, according to police. During that time period, 1,802 […]
msn.com
1 identified in bodies found near Cal City
UPDATE (8/26/2022) One of the bodies found near Cal City August 21 has been identified as Lawrence Olen Petree, 88, of Bakersfield. Two bodies were found in a vehicle near California City Sunday by deputies, but at this time the sheriff's office is not considering it a homicide. Just after...
Bakersfield lake wildlife faces megadrought effects
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The two casualties of Park at River Walk and Truxtun lake bring a wave of death to all the wildlife that call the lakes home. Wildlife in Truxtun lake is in serious trouble. It’s not just this lake either. The one at the Park at River Walk is in danger too. […]
