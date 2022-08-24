Read full article on original website
realitytitbit.com
Kim Kardashian reveals she 'can't walk' as she continues killer body transformation
Kim Kardashian first showed off her much more slender figure at the Met Gala, when she lost weight to fit into Marilyn Monroe’s dress. Since then, the reality TV personality has continued to embark on a weight loss journey. She took to Instagram to tag her personal trainer, Melissa...
Leah Remini's Longtime Friendship With Jennifer Lopez 'Hit A Rough Patch' After Ben Affleck Reconciliation
Jennifer Lopez and Leah Remini's years long friendship may have hit a bit of a snag. According to an insider, the King Of Queens star has not been the biggest supporter of the Selena actress' rekindled relationship with new husband, Ben Affleck. Article continues below advertisement. “Leah isn’t a fan...
GMA’s Robin Roberts shocks fans by revealing she’s taking a break from show amid major cast shakeup
GOOD Morning America co-host Robin Roberts has shocked fans after she announced she is taking a break from the show. The news comes after a number of permanent co-hosts have been out this season. Robin starts out every morning by posting a video on her Instagram. It is usually a...
J.K. Rowling On Skipping Harry Potter Reunion Special: ‘I Didn’t Want To Do It’
J.K. Rowling is finally breaking her silence on why she didn’t appear on the HBO Max special Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts. The author of the books that spawned the successful movies revealed that her absence from the reunion was simply because it was not something she wanted to do. “I was asked to be on that and I decided I didn’t want to do it,” she told host Graham Norton during an appearance on his Virgin Radio UK show and clarifying she was not excluded from the reunion. “I thought it was about the films more than the...
