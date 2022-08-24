J.K. Rowling is finally breaking her silence on why she didn’t appear on the HBO Max special Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts. The author of the books that spawned the successful movies revealed that her absence from the reunion was simply because it was not something she wanted to do. “I was asked to be on that and I decided I didn’t want to do it,” she told host Graham Norton during an appearance on his Virgin Radio UK show and clarifying she was not excluded from the reunion. “I thought it was about the films more than the...

MOVIES ・ 14 MINUTES AGO