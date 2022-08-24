ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oz campaign bites down on crudité: ‘If Fetterman had ever eaten a vegetable, maybe he wouldn’t have had a major stroke’

By Julia Manchester, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Caroline Vakil
( The Hill ) – Republican Pennsylvania Senate candidate Mehmet Oz’s campaign is taking a jab at Democratic opponent John Fetterman after the lieutenant governor’s campaign ridiculed — and raised money off of — a video showing the GOP hopeful shopping for groceries while complaining about the price of crudité.

“If John Fetterman had ever eaten a vegetable in his life, then maybe he wouldn’t have had a major stroke and wouldn’t be in the position of having to lie about it constantly,” Rachel Tripp, Oz’s senior communications advisor, said in a statement, which was first reported by Insider .

The statement was criticized by Fetterman in a tweet on Tuesday evening.

“I had a stroke. I survived it. I’m truly so grateful to still be here today,” he said. “I know politics can be nasty, but even then, I could *never* imagine ridiculing someone for their health challenges.”

On Tuesday, Fetterman’s campaign released a letter signed by over 100 Pennsylvania doctors warning against Oz’s candidacy. In an event promoting the letter, Val Arkoosh, a physician who ran in the Democratic Senate primary earlier this year, slammed Oz’s comments.

“No real doctor, or any decent human being, to be honest, would ever mock a stroke victim who is recovering from that stroke, in the way that Dr. Oz is mocking John Fetterman,” Arkoosh said.

At issue was a video made in April that showed Oz grocery shopping as he sought to make the case that inflation was making items such as asparagus, broccoli, guacamole, and salsa more expensive. In the video, he referred to the store name as “Wegner’s,” what appeared to be a combination of Wegmans and Redner’s.

Oz also referred to the items as crudité, which Fetterman mocked, saying in a tweet , “in PA we call this a… veggie tray.”

Fetterman’s campaign said it had raised more than half a million dollars off the viral video within a day, including more than $65,000 from a sticker that has the phrase “Wegners: Let them eat Crudite” on it.

The produce-centric tit-for-tat comes as Fetterman’s campaign seeks to portray Oz as a carpetbagger from New Jersey who is out of touch with Pennsylvania voters.

Oz’s team, meanwhile, has sought to show Fetterman as inauthentically engaging with voters on the ground, at one point sending out a “basement tracker” update of the Senate hopeful.

Fetterman suffered a stroke in May, keeping the Democrat off the campaign trail for several months.

The Senate race, one of many that could determine control of the currently 50-50 upper chamber, has become one of the most closely watched in the nation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
WNCT

Official: 4 workers hurt in steam release at NC paper mill

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (AP) — Four workers were hurt at a North Carolina paper mill on Thursday, officials said. Four employees at WestRock’s mill in Roanoke Rapids were injured in an incident involving a steam release from a valve, WestRock spokesperson Robby Johnson said in an email. Roanoke Rapids Fire Chief Jason Patrick said crews […]
ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC
WNCT

New partnership paving way for ‘flying cars’ in Piedmont-Triad

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) – Flying cars. Decades ago, they seemed too futuristic to be true. Today, they’re hovering just over the horizon, and when they do become a reality, the Piedmont-Triad will be at the forefront. “A fun fact is George Jensen’s birthday is actually Aug. 2022,” said Basil Yap, president of nonprofit AeroX, in […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WNCT

Vulnerable Democrats prepare to fend off attacks over Biden student debt plan

President Biden’s student loan forgiveness announcement is throwing a curveball into the final months of campaigning for vulnerable Democrats. Biden announced on Wednesday that borrowers earning less than $125,000 per year could see up to $10,000 of their federal student loans forgiven, with Pell Grant recipients seeing $20,000 canceled.  The move was widely praised, but […]
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
