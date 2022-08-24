ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I Flew Canada's 'Ultra-Affordable' Lynx Air & You Really Get What You Pay For

This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media. For my recent visit from Calgary to Vancouver for work, I decided to try out Canada's "ultra-affordable" airline Lynx Air. The airline was...
A 'Harry Potter' Star Slammed Air Canada & Said It's The 'Worst Airline In North America'

Where's the floo powder when you need it? Harry Potter star Matthew Lewis has slammed Air Canada after a disruptive flight, calling it "the worst airline in North America." Lewis — who played the character Neville Longbottom in the Harry Potter movie franchise — took to Twitter on Friday, August 26, to call out the airline following some issues he says he had on a flight to Toronto.
7 Alberta Hikes With Breathtaking Views You Need To Do Before Summer Ends

As much as we'd like to pretend otherwise, fall is just around the corner and there's just a few short months until the dreaded snow arrives. But until then, there's still some time to enjoy a lot of Alberta's most beautiful hikes and make the most of those remaining summer days.
8 Shockingly Different Things About Toronto's CNE & Vancouver's PNE

This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media. Toronto's Canadian National Exhibition and Vancouver's Pacific National Exhibition are two big fairs locals look forward to yearly. I'm a Vancouverite who has...
