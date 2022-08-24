Read full article on original website
Clemson Extension course teaches general public to ‘celebrate insects’
As a master’s student at Clemson with dreams of becoming a naturalist, Austin Jenkins received this advice from an entomology professor: If you study insects, you’ll have an understanding for almost everything in the natural world. Now, having taught for 15 years with Clemson Cooperative Extension’s S.C. Master...
Clemson Extension’s Farmer Resource Rodeo rides again
The annual South Carolina Farmer Resource Rodeo is back — virtually, for now — after a 2-year pandemic break to offer a unique opportunity for farmers to learn about useful resources for their business and connect directly with provider representatives. On Friday, Sept. 9, Clemson Cooperative Extension’s S.C....
SC Fruit and Vegetable Field Report- August 22, 2022
Justin Ballew reports, “We had a few rain events last week, and temperatures were a little cooler. Fall planted crops are growing really well right now, but due to the recent moisture, we need to pay close attention to our disease management programs. In pecans, I’m not seeing many additional nuts dropping. Hopefully, we won’t lose any more between now and harvest. Scab is still being managed well, but we are seeing some signs of black aphids. The treatment threshold for black aphids from now to harvest is 15% of terminals (check all the leaflets on a terminal bud) have one adult aphid and nymph cluster present.”
