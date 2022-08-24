ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flomaton, AL

utv44.com

Child wanders from Haskew Elementary, found one mile away

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Mobile County Public Schools is investigating how an elementary school student, described as an 8-year-old, wandered off campus during school hours and wasn't found until he was more than a mile away. It happened Wednesday afternoon at Haskew Elementary in Irvington. Rena Philips, a spokesperson for the district, says the little boy was returned to campus safely in about 15 minutes. An image obtained by NBC 15 News shows the boy walking by himself along McDonald Road. We're told he was found on Lake Tahoe Dr, which is 1.2 miles from the school, and that he crossed Old Pascagoula Road. Philips says a principal and teacher located him "about three-quarters of a mile away."
IRVINGTON, AL
utv44.com

Alabama schools to receive state funds to address 'period poverty'

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Young girls having difficulty getting access to feminine hygiene products is not a new problem. But it’s a problem the state of Alabama hopes to address soon. “I think this is an excellent idea,” says Dr. Maria Davila with Coastal OB/GYN. She’s talking...
ALABAMA STATE
thelocalpalate.com

Joining the Second Line in Mobile, Alabama

Parade floats, iridescent beads, and a flood of gold, purple, and green in the early spring often make people think of the seemingly New Orleanian tradition of Mardi Gras, but they’d be shocked to learn that the carnival took root in Mobile, Alabama. In 1703, French settlers joined in...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile trying to help with removal of homeless camp behind store in Tillman’s Corner

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The City of Mobile is trying to help people living in a homeless encampment find places to live. People have complained about a homeless camp behind the Lowe’s Home Improvement store in Tillman’s Corner. Casi Callaway, Mobile’s chief resilience officer, said she’s been in contact with volunteers since last week about helping to find services for the people living there.
WKRG

Antique safe causes evacuations, hazmat scare in Lillian

LILLIAN, Ala. (WKRG) – Baldwin County Emergency Management Agency Director Zach Hood confirms his office responded to a hazmat situation overnight in Lillian. Hood says he can only speculate what occurred, but the incident involved a safe dating back to the early 1900’s. “Some safe manufacturers created safes...
WKRG News 5

Hundreds of civilian jobs open on Eglin AFB

EGLIN AFB, Fla. (WKRG) — From scientists testing weapons, to cashiers in the BX, support staff is necessary to keep the mission of Eglin Air Force Base up and running. Civilian Personnel Officer Lula Coleman said the base has more than 6,000 civilian jobs with 200 hundred positions available in August. “Eglin is the Air […]
EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL
WKRG News 5

Oldest Carnival living monarch in Mobile turns 100

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — One member of Mobile Mardi Gras royalty had a big reason to celebrate over the weekend. Louise Vass McClelland McClure, the oldest Carnival living monarch, celebrated her 100th birthday on Sunday, Aug. 21. McClure was the Juvenile Queen of 1927. According to the administration at the Mobile Carnival Museum, McClure is […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Come on out to Vintage Market Days

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hannah Paige joined us on Studio10 to invite the public to this weekends Vintage Market Days!. Vintage Market Days of Mobile will be held at The Grounds, 1035 Cody Rd N. in the air conditioned Hocklander Hall. You can learn more at:. Instagram - @vintagemarketdaysofmobile. August...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

4 Mobile County schools dismissing early due to weather, power outages

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Four schools in the Mobile County Public School System are dismissing students early today because of problems ranging from power outages to flooding. The affected schools are Alma Bryant High School, Anna F. Booth Elementary School, Grand Bay Middle School and Alba Middle School. The following...
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile Baykeeper Bay Bites Food Truck Festival

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Bay Bites Food Truck Festival is returning to Downtown Mobile’s Cooper Riverside Memorial Park this Saturday, August 27. The event will run from 4-8 p.m. It’s an evening full of food and fun, featuring the areas best food trucks as well as craft beer and wine, live music, lawn games and more!
MOBILE, AL
AL.com

6 essential meat-and-three restaurants in the Mobile area

Sometimes you need to go back to the basics: A no-frills, blue-collar meat-and-vegetable plate. Preferably a meat and three vegetables. So here’s a quick look at some Mobile-area meat-and-threes worth knowing about. This is a topic that can inspire some passion, so before you even start getting mad, please...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Northwest Florida fair returns with $5 entry

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Northwest Florida Fair Association will hold its fair from Sept. 27 to Oct. 7 at the Northwest Florida Fairgrounds in Fort Walton Beach. Fair operations manager Brian Sparling told WKRG News 5 that the 2022 fair will not be a free entry like 2021. Entry will cost a […]
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
crestviewbulletin.com

Jim Knudsen —1963-2022

Former News Bulletin publisher Jim Knudsen noted for character, work ethic “Hard work, integrity, accountability,” were just a few of the words the wife of former Crestview News Bulletin publisher and owner Jim Knudsen used to described him. “He gave it 100% all the time. He gave it more than 100%,” Jennifer Knudsen said. […]
CRESTVIEW, FL
WTOK-TV

Mother saves 1 child, loses 2 others in Alabama home fire

IRVINGTON, Ala. (AP) — A woman found out her south Alabama home was on fire and ran home to rescue one child from the burning structure, but two other children died. The woman, whose name was not released, was next door to her own mobile home when she was alerted to the fact the structure was on fire Thursday night, Sgt. Mark Bailey of the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office told WALA-TV.
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Victims of another Pensacola contractor step forward

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Contractors across Northwest Florida are coming under fire for taking money for projects and not completing them. Mitchem Construction, a concrete contractor out of Pensacola, is the latest in a line of contractors being called out by victims that say they have paid thousands of dollars and did not […]
PENSACOLA, FL

