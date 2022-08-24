Cardano price registered bearishness as it declined from the $0.48 level at the time of writing. Over the last 24 hours, the coin fell by over 2%. In the past week, it declined by 12%. Bitcoin’s move to the $20,000 had led to other altcoins falling on their charts as well. ADA was managing to appreciate slowly however, the bulls could not sustain the price momentum at the time of writing.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO