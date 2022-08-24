Read full article on original website
NEWSBTC
Cardano Price At $0.44 With Strong Support, What’s Next?
Cardano price registered bearishness as it declined from the $0.48 level at the time of writing. Over the last 24 hours, the coin fell by over 2%. In the past week, it declined by 12%. Bitcoin’s move to the $20,000 had led to other altcoins falling on their charts as well. ADA was managing to appreciate slowly however, the bulls could not sustain the price momentum at the time of writing.
themarketperiodical.com
ApeCoin Price Analysis: What’s about this Bullish Momentum by APE Crypto?
ApeCoin price is trying to recover itself after the loss below the rising parallel channel over the daily price chart. APE crypto is trading below 20, 50 and 100-days Daily Moving Average. The pair of APE/BTC is at 0.000247 BTC with an intraday drop of 1.36%. Since July 13, ApeCoin’s...
themarketperiodical.com
Shiba Inu Coin Price Analysis: SHIB coin price has shown bullish momentum in the demand zone, will it sustain that or fail to do so?
The SHIB coin price is bullish as it has bounced off the long-term demand zone. The SHIB coin price has broken off the supply zone and successfully retested the breakout zone. The SHIB coin price is trading at the price of 0.0000 with an increase of 9.810% in the past 24 hours.
u.today
BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for August 26
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
ambcrypto.com
XRP achieves a new milestone, beats even BTC and ETH in…
XRP’s performance in the last few weeks has been quite stagnant as it showed a negative 7.71% seven-day growth. After touching the 0.3878 mark on 17 August, the token gained a southbound momentum and fell to $0.3447 on 20 August. At the time of writing, XRP was trading at $0.3451 with a market capitalization of $17,194,718,951.
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Makes Big Crypto Prediction As BlackRock and Meta Enter Space
The head of the biggest crypto exchange in the US is sharing his thoughts about the industry’s present and future. In a new interview with CNBC’s Crypto World, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong tells host Kate Rooney that he believes Big Tech companies like BlackRock and Meta will all participate in the next phase of the crypto-powered internet.
NEWSBTC
These Cryptocurrencies Might Be Poised For A 100% Rise: Immunicorn, Cardano, and Chiliz
In the world of cryptocurrency, everyone wants to gain heavily. While gaining is totally dependent on purchasing the right coin, it’s actually very different to indeed purchasing the right coin. There are lots of crypto projects out there that can help you double your revenue in a very short...
dailyhodl.com
Top Analyst Issues Crypto Warning, Says Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) Showing Signs of Weakness
A closely followed crypto analyst says that Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are flashing signs of weakness despite their respective bounces over the past weeks. In a new strategy session, DataDash host Nicholas Merten tells his 515,000 YouTube subscribers that’s he’s keeping a close watch on the stock market as it may signal what’s to come for Bitcoin and Ethereum.
dailyhodl.com
Top Strategist at $1,300,000,000 Crypto Fund Says Bitcoin (BTC) Could Explode Over 2,200% – Here’s His Timeline
The chief investment officer of crypto asset manager Bitwise Investments is unveiling his massive price target for Bitcoin (BTC) despite the ongoing bear market. In a new Stansberry Research interview, Bitwise executive Matt Hougan says that Bitcoin could rally by over 2,273% from its current price of $21,062 as he believes BTC will come close to gold’s market capitalization of more than $11 trillion.
investing.com
Bitcoin Whale Just Transferred $75M Worth of BTC Onto Coinbase
What happened: An anonymous cryptocurrency wallet holding $75,647,928 of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) just transferred their funds onto Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN). The bitcoin wallet address tied to this transfer has been identified as:. 149rNCmmpK6Hjfi1c6Fs2C2YFLbb7yXbss. You can view more details about the transaction here. Why it matters: Cryptocurrency transfers from wallets to exchanges...
dailyhodl.com
$1,000,000,000 Crypto Fund Moving Into Bitcoin and Two Ethereum Rivals as One Major Risk Emerges, Says CIO
The chief investment officer of Valkyrie Investments says that the crypto asset manager is turning to flight-to-safety assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) as The Merge approaches. In a new interview with Bloomberg Technology, Valkyrie CIO Steve McClurg says that as Ethereum (ETH) prepares to transition to a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism in September, the crypto asset manager is exiting all of its positions in the second-largest digital asset.
themarketperiodical.com
Ethereum Classic Price Analysis: ETC Spiked 10% This Week, But Still Remains to Hit Next Resistance
Ethereum Classic (ETC) coin has been trading higher for the last five trading sessions. Buyers are going to push the asset price above the green moving lines of the EMA Ribbon Indicator. ETC coin with BTC coin is 8.8% green at 0.001709 Satoshis. Ethereum Classic Coin (ETC) is looking ahead,...
dailyhodl.com
Binance Outlines Support for Ethereum 2.0 Upgrade, Says Upcoming Proof-of-Stake Chain Will Adopt ‘ETH’ Ticker
The world’s biggest crypto exchange platform says it is making the necessary preparations ahead of Ethereum’s (ETH) transition to a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism. In a new announcement, Binance says that the much-anticipated Merge upgrade could result in the blockchain splitting into two competing chains, which would create a new token.
investing.com
XRP price pumps and dumps amid mysterious $51M whale transfers — What's next?
XRP price pumps and dumps amid mysterious $51M whale transfers — What's next?. XRP price saw a major spike on Aug. 26, hinting at a possible effect from some big traders. Notably, XRP's price jumped 6% to $0.37, a two-week high, during the early London hours. The token's upside move occurred hours after its network processed three massive transfers worth $51 million involving crypto exchanges Bitso and FTX, as highlighted by Whale Alert.
CoinDesk
Decentralized Exchange THORSwap to Support Cross-Chain Swaps for Over 4,300 Ethereum-Based Tokens
The developers behind THORChain-based decentralized exchange (DEX) THORSwap this week said the protocol had added more than 4,300 Ethereum-based tokens to its cross-chain liquidity aggregator – a move that allows users to swap them into other supported blockchains, such as Bitcoin, Cosmos, Dogecoin and THORChain. Liquidity aggregators rely on...
investing.com
Bitcoin sits at range high as realized price sparks BTC 'macro signal'
Bitcoin sits at range high as realized price sparks BTC 'macro signal'. Cryptocurrencies copying Bitcoin don’t really make the cut, experts say By Cointelegraph - Aug 27, 2022. Cointelegraph’s Joseph Hall interviewed Bitcoin (BTC) advocates Pierre and Morgen Rochard, the hosts of the Bitcoin for Advisors podcast, at the...
NEWSBTC
WATCH: Powell Versus Bitcoin Price Log Curve | Daily TA August 26, 2022
In this episode of NewsBTC’s all-new daily technical analysis videos, we are looking at the Bitcoin logarithmic growth curve, the Power Law Corridor, and the 200/100/50-week moving averages. Take a look at the video below. VIDEO: Bitcoin Price Analysis (BTCUSD): August 26, 2022. US Fed Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s...
CoinDesk
Ether Leads Crypto Recovery on Merge Confirmation, but Traders Remain Cautious
Ether (ETH) rose some 5% in the past 24 hours to lead a recovery among major cryptocurrencies as Ethereum developers confirmed The Merge’s dates on Wednesday. The Bellatrix upgrade will activate on the Beacon Chain on Sept. 6, as reported. The upgrade is responsible for setting the rest of the Merge process in motion, with developers hinting that they're aiming for it to happen on Sept. 15-16.
CoinDesk
Thai Energy Billionaire Turns to Crypto to Boost Growth: Report
Thailand’s second-richest person plans to increase his crypto-related investments in the coming months despite scrutiny from the local government and falling participation from retail traders on local exchanges, Bloomberg reported. Sarath Ratanavadi, CEO of power company Gulf Energy Development, told Bloomberg in a Wednesday interview that his company plans...
Motley Fool
If Ethereum Pulls Off the Merge, It Could Be a Game-Changer for Coinbase
Positive sentiment around Ethereum and the Merge could mark a return of retail investors to the crypto market. As a result, Coinbase will have a new opportunity to build its retail investor base, especially amongst investors looking to buy and stake Ethereum. Coinbase could also earn significant new revenue from...
