Read full article on original website
Related
nbcrightnow.com
Tri-Cities supply water during peak summer demand
TRI-CITIES, Wash. - The water budget looks at both supply and demand. The Washington State Department of Ecology is working with cities on projects to help meet summertime water demand all while staying in the water budget. Without aquifers storage and recovery systems some areas may have difficulty meeting demand...
nbcrightnow.com
Many nonprofits support final Snake River report, want more action
PACIFIC NORTHWEST — Since Governor Jay Inslee and Senator Patty Murray (D-Wash.) released the final draft report regarding proposals to breach the Snake River Dams, numerous organizations and groups from across the Pacific Northwest have responded. In the report, Inslee and Murray argue that benefits provided by the dam should be replaced before the dams are breached. Their plan is meant to keep the salmon and orca species’ in mind.
nbcrightnow.com
No Heat Relief Today
Mostly sunny and hot again with daytime highs running 8-12 degrees above average. Morning temperatures in the 60s-70s, low 90s by noon and afternoon highs in the mid-upper 90s. The upper-level low has now moved into northern ID this morning. Most of the thunderstorm activity today will be in the...
nbcrightnow.com
New plans for leaking tanks at Hanford
RICHLAND, Wash.- The Washington State Department of Ecology and the Department of Energy have created a plan to address two underground tanks at Hanford that are leaking radioactive waste. "It's been a priority for the state of Washington to address leaking tanks in a way that protects nearby communities and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nbcrightnow.com
Gov. Brown orders flags to half-staff
SALEM, Ore. — Governor Kate Brown has ordered all public institutions in Oregon to lower their flags to half-staff on Monday, August 29, from sunrise to sunset. The order is in honor of 25-year-old wildland firefighter Logan Taylor, who died August 18 while fighting the Rum Creek Fire. “My...
nbcrightnow.com
Warm and Windy Night...Cooler Weekend
Clear warm and windy/breezy tonight overnight lows in the 50s and 60s. Heat relief on the way this weekend with daytime highs dropping into the mid and upper 80s. And lows in the mid to upper 50s and breezy winds but beautiful weather. Next week another warming trend on the...
nbcrightnow.com
Little Cherry Disease affects peach harvest
WAPATO, Wash. - According to the Washington State Fruit Commission, Little Cherry Disease affects other stone fruit trees besides cherries. This year the disease played its role in decreasing the peach harvest. The late spring frost and the disease together decreased the harvest by about 50%. The Vice President of...
nbcrightnow.com
Animal shelters in Tri-Cities and Yakima closed for parvovirus recovery
TRI-CITIES, Wash. — Multiple regional animal shelters are closing temporarily while animals recover from cases of parvovirus. The Tri-Cities Animal Shelter will be closed through August 30 while employees work on the animals’ recovery. The Yakima Humane Society will be closed through August 29. It said puppies from...
IN THIS ARTICLE
nbcrightnow.com
Vaccine mandate one reason for staffing shortage, Washington State Ferries admits
(The Center Square) – Staffing challenges at Washington State Ferries have been all over the airwaves of the Evergreen state recently, with reports that ferries are running behind schedule almost across the board, as well as individual stoppages and even one expensive ferry accident. In October 2021, more than...
nbcrightnow.com
Locally grown food hitting lunch trays across WA
OLYMPIA, Wash.- The Washington State Department of Agriculture is investing more than $3.5 million to get locally grown foods into cafeterias across the state this school year. "One of our goals with this program is to strengthen Washington's food system at the regional level, while helping to ensure that more...
nbcrightnow.com
Department of Agriculture funds specialty crop projects in Washington
OLYMPIA, Wash. — The United States Department of Agriculture has awarded $5 million to the state of Washington to fund specialty crop projects. The Washington State Department of Agriculture will fund 20 projects between $106,000 and $250,000. The projects are run by nonprofits, government organizations, schools and agricultural commissions,...
nbcrightnow.com
Applications for fifth round of Working Washington Grant available to small businesses
Wash. - The fifth round of the Working Washington Grant for small businesses is open and could help businesses that weren't able to get financial help with the previous rounds of the grant. This grant is offered by the Washington State Department of Commerce and is based off 2019-2020 revenues...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
nbcrightnow.com
Gov. Abbott accelerates busing of foreign nationals from southern border to New York City
(The Center Square) – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is accelerating the state’s busing to New York City of foreign nationals who’ve entered the U.S. through the southern border. The majority coming in are believed to not have valid asylum claims, are bypassing federal immigration law, and instead...
nbcrightnow.com
This Is the City With the Most Gun Stores in Washington
There are over 393 million guns in circulation in the U.S., according to estimates from the Small Arms Survey, far outnumbering the national population of 327 million. In the United States - the only country in the world home to more civilian-owned guns than people - guns are big business.
Comments / 0