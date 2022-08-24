Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
1039thebulldog.com
LCC wins at Pike Central; Jenkins loses to Hazard
LCC volleyball is now 6-2 after beating Pike County Central on the road last night. They won 3 games to 2, winning the tie breaker 15 – 3. The Jenkins volleyball team lost to Hazard 3-0 last night at home.
1039thebulldog.com
LCC soccer splits boys/girls doubleheader against Hazard
The LCC Lady Cougars soccer team shutout the Hazard Lady Bulldogs 10-0 at home last night. LCC had two hat-tricks from juniors, Kelsey Goins and Kylie Bates. Seniors Skylar Frazier, Karla Ramirez, and Abigail McDougal along with Juinor Angelina Acevedo added one goal each. LCC boys soccer lost a close...
1039thebulldog.com
LCC volleyball wins over Cordia in home district doubleheader
LCC volleyball is now 5-2 after beating Cordia in a district double header last night in their home opener. LCC beat Cordia 3-0 in both matches of the district double-header. LCC volleyball will next play at Pike County Central this evening at 6:00pm. The Jenkins volleyball team will next play...
1039thebulldog.com
Gov. Beshear unveils plan to strengthen Pan Bowl Lake dam in Jackson
Governor Andy Beshear has announced a multi-million dollar project to strengthen the Panbowl Lake Dam which threatened to spill over and flood the town of Jackson as well as close KY 15. Beshear says the project is actually based on a 2021 study by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet on how...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
1039thebulldog.com
Obituaries For Saturday August 27, 2022
Worley Doyle Sturgill, age 80, of Eolia, passed away Friday, August 26, 2022 at the Hazard ARH. He is survived by 3 sons: Vernus W. Sturgill of Vicco, Ronnie Sturgill and Dawayne Sturgill both of Eolia; 1 daughter: Renee Dunson of Morristown, Tennessee; 1 brother: Ellis Sturgill of Dry Fork; 9 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.
1039thebulldog.com
Obituaries For Friday August 26, 2022
Wilma Lee Niece Thomas, age 72 of Whitesburg, passed away Thursday, August 25, 2022 at her residence. She is survived by 2 sons: Orbin Thomas and Clint Thomas both of Whitesburg; 1 daughter: Karen Thomas of Whitesburg; 2 sisters: Marlin Kay Hopkins of Ohio and Lettie Sexton of Dry Creek and 5 grandchildren.
1039thebulldog.com
Kentucky Survivors: Small Dollar FEMA Payments May Be for Contractor Estimate
FRANKFORT, Ky. –Kentucky disaster survivors are reporting receiving disaster assistance payments from FEMA in amounts between $179 – $195. This money can help pay for a contractor to inspect and provide an estimate of the cost to repair disaster caused damage. Funds can be used for a contractor...
1039thebulldog.com
Letcher County Schools thankful for donations so far; offers ways you can help
The Letcher County School District is thanking the many people who have made donations to restock the schools with supplies and books. They say they have received hundreds of books to help replace the three school libraries and many classroom libraries that were lost. With people asking how to help...
IN THIS ARTICLE
1039thebulldog.com
Floyd County inmate walks away from work release
Floyd County Detention Center officials are searching for an inmate who reportedly walked away from a work-release detail Thursday. Officials say Bill David Barnett of Langley was discovered missing around 11 a.m. Thursday from a crew that was working at the Beaver Valley Golf Course in Allen. Officials say Barnett...
1039thebulldog.com
Letcher County Nurse Supervisor arrested on assault charges
A Letcher County nurse who once served as Letcher County Coroner has been arrested for felony assault. Whitesburg Police say Marty Baker of Ermine was arrested Wednesday morning for an incident that happened Sunday involving the severe beating of another man. Baker served one term as Letcher County Coroner in...
1039thebulldog.com
State Legislature calls special session to focus on flood money plan
The State Legislature has begun a special session to come up with a plan to help cities and counties devastated by flooding to restore utilities, rebuild roads, and make schools inhabitable without going bankrupt. Officials say the more than $200 million relief plan is a totally bipartisan effort they hope...
Comments / 0