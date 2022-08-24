Read full article on original website
Related
POLITICO
The Biden White House is putting Marjorie Taylor Greene, Matt Gaetz and other Republicanson blast for slamming student loan relief, as they had federal loans forgiven.
"It's completely unfair," Greene said earlier Wednesday. What happened: The White House hit conservative firebrand Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and some other House Republicans by name as they criticized President Joe Biden's decision to forgive student loan debt for millions of people on Wednesday. Others highlighted by the White...
White House calls out Republicans who criticized student loan cancellation but had thousands in PPP loans forgiven
The White House is not taking criticism of the decision to forgive student debt lying down. After some Republican lawmakers tweeted or went on broadcasts to condemn the decision, the White House Twitter page responded by quote tweeting their comments – and sharing just how much each of them benefited from having their Paycheck Protection Program loans forgiven.
Biden's student loan forgiveness plan could cost $24 billion a year, White House says
President Biden's recently announced student loan forgiveness plan is estimated to cost $24 billion each year over the next decade, according to the White House. Christina Ruffini is there with more.
Next steps for borrowers following student loan forgiveness decision
The Biden administration's latest plan on student loan debt could provide relief to up to 43 million Americans. CBS News business analyst Jill Schlesinger joins "CBS Mornings" to discuss loan forgiveness eligibility and next steps for borrowers.
RELATED PEOPLE
FBI agents searched Melania Trump's closet during the Mar-a-Lago raid, which made Trump furious, report says
Trump wasn't feeling "deterred" the day after the Mar-a-Lago raid, a source who saw him told Politico. But he was angry about how FBI agents involved his family during the search, the source said. Agents looked through Melania Trump's closet, the source who spoke to Trump said. FBI agents searched...
Trump’s Latest Courtroom Blunder Is Wild—Even for Trump
Former President Donald Trump has pulled plenty of odd moves in the courtroom over the course of his turbulent career. Even by those standards, his latest legal filing is pretty out there. On Monday, Trump’s attorneys asked a Florida judge to freeze the government’s review of documents seized by the...
americanmilitarynews.com
US releases airstrike video after US troops attacked
Early Thursday morning, the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) released footage of the U.S. airstrikes against Iran-linked militants in Dier Ez Zor, Syria on late Tuesday night. The video was released after U.S. troops were hurt in a rocket attack on Wednesday. The video CENTCOM released shows infrared footage as multiple...
Bill Barr said the most awkward moment of Trump's presidency was when he called his Cabinet secretaries 'losers' at the top of his lungs
Jounalist Bari Weiss asked Bill Barr to recount his most awkward moment at the Trump White House. Barr said it was the time Trump screamed at his Cabinet and called them "losers." He also said Trump was bad at managing people despite his busines background. Bill Barr was up close...
IN THIS ARTICLE
'Panicking' Putin 'pulls all fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukraine special forces staged a string of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in occupied peninsula', NATO report claims
An increasingly panicked Vladimir Putin is pulling all his fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukrainian special forces staged a series of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in the occupied peninsula, NATO officials reportedly believe. The secret document dated August 22 reported that Russia has already moved 10...
Putin's limousine and cavalcade make late night dash to Kremlin - sparking fears he is plotting major new move in Ukraine war following rail station missile strike that killed 22
A 'midnight dash' by Vladimir Putin to the Kremlin has triggered fears he is plotting a major new move in the war in Ukraine. His Aurus limousine and cavalcade was seen driving at high speed to the Russian seat of power. Putin is in the habit of pre-recording key announcements...
Defected Russian soldier describes life inside Putin's war in Ukraine
Pavel Filatyev was on the front lines on the first day of Russian President Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine, invading the currently occupied southern city of Kherson. Now, he has defected from the Russian military and is speaking out about the lies Russian soldiers were told and the way they were treated by their leaders.
Former Trump official John Ratcliffe discusses release of affidavit in Mar-a-Lago search
John Ratcliffe, the director of national intelligence under former President Donald Trump, spoke to CBS News senior investigative correspondent Catherine Herridge about the release of the redacted affidavit in the FBI search of Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
President Biden takes aim at "MAGA Republicans," touts policy wins ahead of midterms
President Biden accused Donald Trump supporters of embracing political violence and threatening abortion rights at a Democratic rally in Maryland on Thursday. With the midterm elections in less than 75 days, the president was firing up his base and laying out what he thinks is on the line. CBS News chief White House correspondent Nancy Cordes reports.
What to know about first lady Jill Biden's rebound COVID case, plans for new boosters and more
First lady Jill Biden tested positive with a rebound case of COVID-19 after taking the drug Paxlovid. CBS News contributor Dr. Celine Gounder joins us to discuss what Americans should know about the risk, plus the plans for new booster shots targeting Omicron subvariants.
Trump legal adviser Jenna Ellis appears before special grand jury in 2020 election probe
Jenna Ellis, a legal adviser to former President Donald Trump's 2020 campaign, appeared before a special grand jury in Atlanta on Thursday. The grand jury is looking into whether Trump and others illegally tried to influence the 2020 election in Georgia, and prosecutors are interested in Ellis' role in helping coordinate hearings in Georgia and other states where false claims of election fraud were pushed. Tamar Hallerman, a senior reporter for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, joined Major Garrett to discuss.
Trump lawyers challenge released Mar-a-Lago affidavit
On Friday, the affidavit used by the FBI to obtain a search warrant for former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence was made public. Trump's attorneys filed court papers late on Friday arguing the newly released affidavit offers almost no information about why the search was necessary. Robert Costa has the latest.
Putin orders big buildup of Russia’s military: CBS News Flash August 26, 2022
Russian President Putin has ordered a major expansion of his country's armed forces, six months after the Ukraine invasion. NASA’s mega-rocket Artemis 1 is scheduled to blast off toward the moon Monday. And the No. 2 pick in this year's NBA draft, Oklahoma City forward Chet Holmgren, will miss the entire season. He's set to have surgery on a ruptured tendon in his right foot.
US warships sail through Taiwan Strait for first time since Pelosi visit – report
Two US Navy warships are sailing through international waters in the Taiwan Strait, three US officials told Reuters, in the first such operation since heightened tensions with China over the Taiwan visit of the US House speaker, Nancy Pelosi. US warships, and on occasion those from allied nations such as...
Comments / 0