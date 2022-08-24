Read full article on original website
Related
WATCH: Everything Mike Norvell had to say after FSU ran all over Duquesne
TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State defeated Duquesne, 47-7, on Saturday evening at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Fla. After the victory, FSU head coach Mike Norvell spoke about how his team played in their first game of the season. Norvell shared his thoughts on FSU's rushing attack, unloading the bench, getting that first-game experience, and more. He also looked ahead, a bit, at next week's big game on Sunday against LSU in New Orleans, La. The full video interview is below and quotes will be added:
247Sports
FSU vs. Duquesne Highlights: Benson breaks off a long TD
Florida State opened up the season against Duquesne, and didn't waste much time showing off an improved offensive attack aided by a revamped offensive line and new playmakers at skill positions. One of the plays that highlighted the new-look offense was a 51-yard bomb from QB Jordan Travis to transfer...
Newcomer Report: Trey Benson shines in FSU's win over Duquesne
-- Florida State opened its season with a 47-7 win over the Duquesne Dukes on Saturday evening. The Seminoles relied on numerous newcomers, including six transfers that started. Here's a look at how the newcomers performed:. Offense. Four newcomers started on offense: WR Johnny Wilson, WR Mycah Pittman, OL D'Mitri...
List of FSU players who are not available vs. Duquesne
OL Maurice Smith - Out for game due to injury, per Norvell. CB Omarion Cooper - Out for game, unspecified reason (walking with limp) RB CJ Campbell - Out for season due to injury, per Norvell. OL Kayden Lyles - Out for season due to injury, per Norvell. LB Stephen...
IN THIS ARTICLE
FSU opens the 2022 season by rushing past Duquesne
TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State defeated Duquesne, 47-7, in their season-opening game on Saturday evening inside Doak Campbell Stadium. The weather, which caused a 90-minute delay to the start of the game, was the only thing that slowed down the Seminoles on the evening. FSU improved to 12-1 all-time in August and 31-11 all-time when opening the season at home. FSU is 55-21 all-time in season openers. It marked FSU's first season-opening victory since 2016.
247Sports
Three things we learned as FSU smokes Duquesne 47-7
Florida State smoked Duquesne 47-7 on Saturday, leading wire-to-wire while controlling the FCS program in just about every facet of the game. These are three takeaways from the convincing victory as the Seminoles begin a season 1-0 for the first time since 2016. 1. The run game is for real.
Live Updates: FSU vs. Duquesne (Starting Lineups, Pregame Observations)
TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State opens the 2022 season against Duquesne at Doak Campbell Stadium (79,560) in Tallahassee, Fla. on Saturday, August 27th, at 5 p.m. The game between the Seminoles (0-0, 0-0 ACC) and the Dukes (0-0, 0-0 NEC) will be shown on the ACC Network. For more on how to watch, stream, or listen to the game, click here. It will mark the first meeting ever between the two teams.
247Sports
Focused Polendey learned his lesson about Pitt five years ago
Brian Polendey has twice now been made to look ahead to a game against Pittsburgh. The first time, he regretted the outcome. The second time? Check back a week from today. Polendey is the tight end transfer from Colorado State who began his career at Miami, and he figures to be a prominent presence, with or without Mike O'Laughlin, when West Virginia opens the season Thursday with the 7 p.m. ESPN road game against No. 17 Pitt. Five years ago, he was a true freshman in Coral Gables and part of a team that had taken the country by storm with a 15-game winning streak that began the year before.
247Sports
X's and Noles: Duquesne Instant Reaction
On Saturday night the Florida State Seminoles found themselves in a new position. That position is sitting at 1-0. It has been a while since FSU fans could say that and boy does it feel good. Alot happened throughout the course of the game and there is nobody better to break it down then Kevin Little and CoachAB. Kick back and watch or listen as the two give their immediate thoughts to the action post game.
Comments / 0