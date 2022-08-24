Read full article on original website
Unexplained explosions stoke natural gas concerns
(WEHT)- Two weeks after a deadly home explosion rocked Weinbach Ave. in Evansville and almost a week after another fatal explosion destroyed a home in Wabash County– there is still no word on what caused either blast. Still, the explosions are stoking concerns over natural gas. Atmos Energy representative Kay Coomes would not comment on […]
14news.com
Industrial Contractors Skanska sold to Evansville company
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Skanska has signed a purchase agreement for its ownership of Industrial Contractors Skanska (ICS), which is a construction management and development subsidiary of Skanska USA Civil. They say the buyer is an industrial contracting company, Sterling Industrial, LLC, a Traylor Construction Group company based in Evansville....
hancockclarion.com
Truck with big load cuts power and internet lines
On Friday, August 19 at around 2:00 p.m. at the intersection of 271 South and Hwy 60 East, an overloaded truck hauling a huge tank was heading east with an escort service, as it was over the normal width and height. It hit a communication line and broke a utility pole down near Hancock County High School, knocking out power and internet to over 500 homes and causing both east and west bound lanes to be closed.
Gas lowered to $2.38 at Evansville Moto Mart
Evansville, Ind. (WEHT)– Drivers on the eastside of Evansville got a major deal on gas Thursday, but it did not last long. Gas at the Moto Mart on Burkhardt Road dropped from $3.49 a gallon to $2.38 a gallon from 2 to 4. Sonja Brackett lives in Evansville and took advantage of the deal by […]
wamwamfm.com
Chemical Spill at Perdue Farms Plant
Authorities were called to a chemical spill yesterday afternoon around 2:30pm at the Perdue Farms Plant in Washington. One person was injured and five others exposed, and all were taken for treatment. Employees at the plant were all evacuated outdoors, but no mass evacuations in area neighborhoods were needed. The...
Driver killed when semi carrying 6,000 gallons of milk overturns on Indiana freeway
DUBOIS COUNTY, Ind. — A semitruck carrying thousands of gallons of milk tipped over on an Indiana freeway Thursday, trapping and killing the driver, authorities said. According to the Evansville Courier & Press and WFIE-TV, the wreck occurred about 2 p.m. along U.S. Route 231 in Dubois County. “First...
Update: several people treated following a chemical spill
WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: At around 2:40 p.m. crews were dispatched to Perdue Farms in Washington, Indiana for a chemical spill. According to a statement from Perdue Farms, a pallet being transported on a forklift tipped over causing a chemical spill outside of the facility. The building, which included about 350 employees, was evacuated […]
‘Bounty’ for Invasive Shrub in Warrick County
The Warrick Invasive Species Partnership has a bounty out on an invasive shrub. There are plenty of invasive species in Indiana. From insects to plants, the list of invasive species is quite long. When it comes to invasive plants in Indiana, one is commonly found in landscapes and woodlands that most people don't realize is actually an invasive shrub. It's called a burning bush (Euonymus alatus), also known as winged euonymus. It was brought here from Asia around 1860 as an ornamental plant for use in landscaping.
Hulman Building to get a new lease on life
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – An Evansville building whose future looked very dim earlier this week may have a new lease on life. As Eyewitness News reported Monday, the Historic Landmarks Foundation put the Hulman Building in downtown Evansville on its top 10 list of most endangered landmarks in Indiana. But it may not be there […]
spencercountyonline.com
Dubois County Court News – August 24, 2022
Speeding/driving while suspended: Rushine Moore. Seatbelt violation: Fernando M. Peraza.; Luis A. Dubon; Mikala L. Miley; Andy E. Dewitt; Jonathan P. Thurman; Andy T. Schwenk. Driving left of center: Steven R. Rangai, dismissed, and disregarding an official traffic control device. Failure to yield: Cayla M. Fischer; Morgan L. Hall. Operating...
VIDEO: Truck swiftly sinks into Warrick County lake
WARRICK CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Indiana DNR officers are currently in Warrick County working a scene after a pickup truck completely went under at a lake in the area. An eyewitness at the Blue Grass Fish & Wildlife Area shot video showing the truck completely submerge into the lake around it. He tells us that […]
wevv.com
Regular gas will be $2.38 per gallon at an Evansville gas station on Thursday
A traveling event will bring heavily-discounted gas prices to one gas station in Evansville, Indiana, on Thursday, Aug. 25. Through the "True Cost of Washington" event, the price of regular gasoline will drop to $2.38 for two hours at a gas station on Evansville's east side. From 2 p.m. to...
visitvincennes.org
Interview with a Local – Norbert Brown
Have you ever been on a trip and met someone that made an impact on you? Maybe they were incredibly welcoming or made the new place you were visiting seem less scary. Sometimes a friendly face is all it takes to turn a bad trip into a good one. This is our goal with our Interview With a Local Series; to introduce you to new people—familiar faces—who we hope will not only make your visit to our small towns in Knox County better but also make you want to come back and see more.
14news.com
Daviess Co. Public Schools to offer incentives for bus drivers
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Daviess County Public Schools is hoping to ease the critical bus driver shortage by offering three incentives for current and future drivers. “We don’t have enough bus drivers, then we can’t get the kids to school on time and that’s our goal, to get them all in the class so they can get their education,” DCPS Director of Transportation Grady Cooper said.
wamwamfm.com
Loogootee Fire on the Strange Farm
Loogootee fire officials were on the scene for over three hours last night at a fire just after 6pm on the Strange Farm at 1050 State Road 550, just outside of Loogootee city limits. When fire officials arrived, the outbuilding was totally engulfed in flames. There were no injuries, and...
Non-profit looks to make Washington a more inclusive place
WASHINGTON, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) – Founder of Comforting Hearts, April Hunt, said she has been designing and organizing an all-inclusive playground with help from Washington Free Methodist Church since March. “The inspiration is my two girls,” said Hunt. “I have a daughter that has a rare diagnosis called segmental spinal dysgenesis, and she has a wheelchair. […]
wamwamfm.com
James “Jimmy” E. Carrico Jr
James “Jimmy” E. Carrico Jr., 52, of Washington, Indiana, passed away on August 23, 2022 in Washington. He was born on June 30, 1970, to the late James F. Carrico Sr., and Marjorie Ann Moore Carrico, in Washington, Indiana. Jimmy was a 1989 graduate of Washington Catholic High...
wamwamfm.com
Semi Rollover in Dubois Co. Claims 1 Life
At approximately 2 PM on Thursday, August 25, 2022, Dubois County Dispatch received a report of a semi rollover crash on US 231 near Old State Road 45. First responders arrived on the scene minutes later and found a semi tanker hauling around 6,000 gallons of milk on its side with the driver entrapped. The driver was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Dubois County Coroner’s Office.
WTHI
Fork in the Road: J.B's Steakhouse
ROBINSON, Ill. (WTHI) - J.B.'s Steakhouse in Robinson, Illinois, is the latest stop for our Fork in the Road team. News 10's Mike Latta and the rest of the team share their dining experience in the video below. The restaurant is located at 111 East Walnut street in Robinson, Illinois.
wamwamfm.com
Washington Man Involved in High Speed Chase
A Washington man is facing several charges after a high-speed pursuit late last night in Knox County. Officers attempted to pull-over 28-year old David Neidige of Washington with no taillights on his 2009 SUV just after 3am at US 41 and 6th Street in Vincennes. He accelaterated to speeds of over 85mph and proceeded north on Old Bruceville Road before stopping and trying to escape on foot in a bean field. K-9 Blast was brought in to assist with the search, and Neidige was captured after a brief struggle. Neidige had a small amount of suspected meth on him and displayed signs of impairment. Further investigation revealed the 2009 Toyota SUV was reported stolen three days ago in Daviess County. David Neidige, 28, of Washington, faces charges of resisting law enforcement, receiving stolen property, possession of meth, and operating a vehicle while intoxicated. He is currently being held in the Knox County Jail.
