ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Emotional support alligator could become America’s Favorite Pet

By Sara Walker
PetsRadar
PetsRadar
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F1pZ4_0hTUefNA00
(Image credit: Facebook / wallythegator)

WallyGator, an alligator from Pennsylvania, is currently in the lead to win a new competition, America’s Favorite Pet Animal Kingdom.

Would hugging an alligator help you feel less stressed? A hug from WallyGator might – the seven-year-old alligator is a federally licensed emotional support animal, and he’s up for public vote in the new contest.

Developed from the world’s biggest online pet competition, America’s Favorite Pet, which began in 2020, the new Animal Kingdom contest will see contestants of all shapes, species and sizes battle it out.

The winner will receive $10,000 and a write up in celebrity gossip magazine In Touch. The contest benefits the Progressive Animal Welfare Society (PAWS.org), a nonprofit shelter and rehabilitation organization.

While WallyGator is certainly one of the more unusual contestants, he isn’t the only reptile. Other competitors include bearded dragons, a spider python and even a tarantula (OK, not a reptile!)

Joie Henney, Wally’s owner, runs Wally and Friends Reptile Rescue and posts Wally’s exploits on his TikTok account, @WallyTheAlligator (opens in new tab).

@wallythealligator (opens in new tab)

♬ original sound - WallytheAlligator (opens in new tab)

The rakish reptile has over 68,000 followers and videos show him walking on a leash, lying with his owner on a couch for chin rubs and swimming. Wally was originally a rescue, and Joie got him after suffering a bout of depression.

He said, “He puts so much joy in my life, he just makes everything his friend. I take him everywhere, he’s my best buddy.” Joie and Wally attend events together and Joie says his unusual pet has helped thousands of people.

“Wally has never showed any aggression or tried to bite anyone,” says Joie. “He’s the only one in the world for me.”

You can vote daily for free on Wally’s competition page and you can also pay to cast additional votes, which will benefit PAWS.org. Voting is open now and will close on September 1 at 7pm PDT, according to the live countdown on the America’s Favorite Pet website.

On the official competition page, which shows a photo of Wally in sunglasses, Joie says that his pet’s favorite treats are Cheese Puff Corn and raw chicken.

“He’s an amazing creature who senses people’s emotions and gives hugs to try to cheer people up. He has been a huge support for me during my battle with cancer and has brought cheer to other patients and the doctors and nurses.”

Good luck, Wally – we hope it will be a case of ‘see you later, alligator!’

Comments / 21

❤️ Skylar
2d ago

To each their own..!? If she's happy that's all that matters.. Does have a big giant smile.. It's kinda cute. I don't think it's for me tho..❤️

Reply
10
Odin
3d ago

For a pet.. question.. what the hell are you gonna do when they become 10ft long.. oh come here and give me some love… 😂👏

Reply
9
BigShermNC
3d ago

Until he get hungry and realize you lower on the food chain😬🤔😋😜😂

Reply
15
Related
buzznicked.com

Apparently, ‘Poodle Cats’ Are A Thing And They Are Adorable

Cats are pretty incredible creatures. Cats are incredibly smart and independent making them easy companions to live with. Many people will argue that cats are in fact the best companions in the world. They all but take care of themselves, they usually love to cuddle and they have personalities bigger than the largest lions of Africa. Kittens are adorable and as they grow we love them even more. They become a part of our lives and their mischievous behavior becomes infectious and annoyingly adorable. Cats are already pretty awesome but we just stumbled across what is quite possibly the cutest breed of cat I think I’ve ever seen. These cats are so fluffy you won’t believe it. They’re known as Selkirk Rex aka ‘Poodle Cats’ and they are absolutely adorable!
ANIMALS
Andrei Tapalaga

The Human-Sized Bat Still Amazes Scientists

man standing next to giant golden crowned flying fox in the PhilippinesSakundes/Reddit. Bats have always been quite controversial in the media, especially in the last two years, but the golden flying fox species of bats hold a very special place on the internet. Many years ago when this species of bats started to become more mainstream on the media, it was thought to be fake or photoshopped, but this specific species can grow over 7 feet in height.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Pets & Animals
dailyphew.com

Dog Was Walking And Sees A Man On A Bench, Suddenly Realizes She Knows Him

Dogs are such unique creatures that they never forget individuals they meet and who somehow grow to be significant figures in their life. Poodle dog named Rave is known for always being very loving and never missing a chance to welcome her buddies. She demonstrated that if you are a wonderful friend to Rave, you will always have a place in her heart, regardless of how much time has passed.
PETS
TheDailyBeast

Scientists Strapped Cameras to Navy Dolphins and Captured Something Terrifying

At the risk of awarding the title prematurely, we think we’ve found the weirdest study published in 2022. Scientists strapped GoPro cameras to the bodies of six dolphins trained by the U.S. Navy, and recorded them hunting for food and consuming their prey in grisly detail. According to the study, there was a purpose behind this potential invasion of dolphin privacy; namely, to learn more about how the mammals hunted and ate.Scientists have previously made two competing assumptions about how dolphins ate. They engaged in either ram feeding, in which the predators swim faster than their prey and clasp the...
SCIENCE
LADbible

Toddler bites and kills snake after it bit her

It's often said when a child hits the 'terrible twos' they can become much more of a handful to deal with, so spare a thought for the parents of one girl who killed a snake with her bare teeth. Yes, you read that right - a two-year-old in Bingol, Turkey...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#United States#Celebrity Gossip#Swimming#Favorite Pet#Tiktok
buzznicked.com

Rare Kitten Born With ‘Two Faces’ Grows Up To Be The Most Adorable Cat Ever

Usually when someone is two-faced, we hold it against them. There’s even a super-villain named two-face who has been fighting Batman for years. Well there is nothing evil or villainous about this two-faced ball of fur. Meet Narnia, he is a two-toned cat who was born in 2017. Professional animal photographer Jean-Michel Labat shared photographs of Narnia and the pictures made headlines all over the internet. Well almost two years later we were wondering what this incredibly unique cat looks like today and our jaws hit the floor as soon as we found out. Narnia is all grown up and even more beautiful than ever. The circumstances that caused this rare phenomenon are the result of feline chimera. The cells contain two types of DNA caused from two embryos fusing together. The result is this beautiful fur pattern you see in Narnia.
ANIMALS
PetsRadar

Rare kitten with two faces dies four days after birth

A kitten with two faces born in Harrison, Arkansas, has sadly died four days after its surprise entry into the world. Ariel Contreras was doing the laundry when her cat began to give birth to a litter of kittens. Calling for her husband to help her, the pair soon noticed that there was something very different about the second kitten they were helping to birth.
HARRISON, AR
Tyla

Woman wears pigtails at work and discovers she made way more money in tips

We’re all for getting on that grind, but one woman discovered that by wearing her hair in a particular hairstyle, she made significantly more money in tips at work. This would be all well and good if the TikToker, who goes by the name @semiattractivementallyok on the site, racked up the extra cash by curling or straightening her hair - but it’s when she ties her locks up into pigtails that she earns the most money.
HAIR CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Gossip
NewsBreak
Pets
Whiskey Riff

Black Bear Discovers A Mirror In The Woods & The Reaction Is Hilarious

I’m fully convinced that bears seeing themselves in a mirror for the first time is the best thing on the internet right now. About a month ago, the internet was taken by storm after a video of a bear looking at itself in the mirror surfaced on just about every platform imaginable, and it’s so freaked out by what it sees it starts to jump around like it’s on a trampoline, which is about the same as my reaction after looking into the mirror the morning after a long night of drinking.
ANIMALS
Maya Devi

Internet went crazy over a dog with an 'old man-like' face

There is a great variety in the appearances of various living beings. While most of them have regular looks, some have rather unusual appearances. One such case is that of a dog that has a hairy wise old man-like face. In his viral picture, he can be seen staring into the lens with a look of disgust on his face while being held by one of its owners.
dailyphew.com

Woman Gains The Trust Of A Homeless German Shepherd And He Introduces Her To A Friend

A woman befriends a German shepherd dog that had reportedly been living in the woods for several weeks and brings the dog to another acquaintance who also required assistance. The Abandoned Ones (TAO) animal rescue organization’s founder, Judy Obregón, wants to save a homeless German Shepherd in 2018. After learning that the dog was lost in the woods, she left for Echo Lake Park in Fort Worth, Texas.
FORT WORTH, TX
PetsRadar

PetsRadar

14K+
Followers
336
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Whether you’re a dog, cat, reptile, horse or rabbit owner, PetsRadar will help you find the food, product or insurance plan your pet needs quickly and easily, thanks to hundreds of in-depth reviews and expert guides.

 https://www.petsradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy