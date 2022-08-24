Read full article on original website
Big play Bears stun defending state champs
AHOSKIE – Believe it or not, but a game that saw a combined 992 yards and 110 points came down to defense. Hertford County came up with two huge defensive stands in the game’s final six minutes and combined that with another solid performance offensively that led to a thrilling 56-54 upset of defending state champion Tarboro here tonight (Friday).
No. 9 Hillside makes statement with rivalry win over Southern Durham, 47-8
Durham, N.C. — The No. 9 Hillside Hornets defended their home field with a commanding 47-8 win over the Southern Durham Spartans. In a highly-anticipated showdown between two of the top teams in Durham and fierce rivals, the Hornets took the air out of the game early. Fullback Teddy...
WATCH: 2023 4-star NC State prospect Davin Cosby Jr. is a Terquavion Smith clone
Davin Cosby Jr. is a 6’5, 180lb Terquavion Smith clone. It’s no wonder that the Word of God (Raleigh) star is getting the attention of NC State head coach Kevin Keatts. Not only is he right down the street, but he’s also the closest thing out there to the guy he’d be trying to replace.
Wilson, August 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Beddingfield High School football team will have a game with Hunt High School on August 26, 2022, 16:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
Houston and Doeren speak about Ruffin McNeill ahead of coach’s return to ECU as visitor
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Ruffin McNeill is the Special Assistant to Head Coach Dave Doeren at N.C. State. The former East Carolina defensive back and head football coach will make his return to campus as a visitor next Saturday. It’s the first time he comes to Dowdy-Ficklen as a foe with the Wolfpack.
EGRA’s Renegades prepare for season with help from Sadler Brothers
The EGRA Renegades football program is preparing for the 2022 Season with help from Sadler Brothers Oil Company and Slip In Food Marts. The Emporia Renegades kick off their 2022 season later this month, and all of the teams will have new uniforms and accessories to start the season compliments of Sadler Brothers Oil Company and Slip In Food Marts in Emporia.
Bill Hayes reflects on being honored by North Carolina
Bill Hayes reflects on being honored by North Carolina and Mack Brown helping meet a need for his program. The post Bill Hayes reflects on being honored by North Carolina appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Goode receives Veale Academic Achievement Scholarship
On, Aug. 10, Troy L. Veale, CEO of PHD Laboratory in Charlotte, and Lester Lyons, Sr. account executive of PHD Laboratory, presented the Troy Veale Academic Achievement Scholarship to Jakavius Goode of Warren County High School. This scholarship provides financial assistance for tuition, fees and other appropriate educational expenses for...
North Carolina man who needed quarters ends up with quarter-million lottery prize
A Durham man who needed quarters to do his laundry wound up winning a quarter of a million dollars.
WCHS Class of 1982 to reunite
The Warren County High School Class of 1982 is planning is 40th Class Reunion on October 14-15. A fun-filled weekend of activities will be held to celebrate the first graduating class of Warren County High School. For information, contact Regina Wilson-Smith at 252-767-6348, Mary Williams Palmer at 252-820-2295 or Margaret Foster Brake at 252-204-3303.
Moore festival beneficiaries named
This year’s Dylan Moore Days Festival will benefit two young people — Deshonta Gregory and Harrison West. The festival is set for September 17 and 18 at the Halifax County 4-H Livestock and Horse Complex off Highway 903 outside Halifax. Gregory was diagnosed with Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis at...
School board briefs
The Warren County Board of Education considered a number of personnel matters during its August regular meeting. The board approved the employment of the following:. • Northside Elementary School: Delicia Battle, Multi-Tiered System of Support coordinator; Heidi Heredia, Spanish Immersion teacher; Ashley Minchenko, long-term reciptionist/floater; Josalyn Thompson, teacher assistant. •...
Cook Out set to open in Chapel Hill near UNC
Chapel Hill, N.C. — A popular North Carolina-based restaurant will soon be making its first appearance in Chapel Hill. On Thursday, construction crews were working to transform a former Burger King on South Elliott Road into a Cook Out. The building was being inspected on Thursday and a representative was on site to help anyone interested in applying for a job there.
'Dropped to my knees and started crying.' Toddler drowns in Wilson backyard pool
Lucama, N.C. — A Wilson County family is mourning after their toddler drowned in a pool on Tuesday. Brandy Parker said her 2-year-old son, Andres Zamora, died in the care of his babysitter. Parker said police are telling her the drowning was an accident, but she said she wants answers and to know why her son was left unsupervised for 20 minutes.
4 injured in Roanoke Rapids paper mill explosion
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) – Four people are confirmed injured in a Roanoke Rapids paper mill explosion Thursday afternoon, its fire department told CBS 17. Roanoke Rapids Fire Chief Jason Patrick tells CBS 17 that those injured are suffering from what appears to be steam burns, but the investigation remains ongoing, after his team responded to the 100 block of Gaston Road at approximately 1:30 p.m.
Johnston County food hall opens Friday
FUKU – NYC’s favorite fried chicken joint is finally making its North Carolina debut. What started as a secret sandwich at David Chang’s Momofuku Noodle Bar has grown to serve a variety of fried chicken offerings and sides in an upbeat, fun, and energetic fast casual concept.
4 students involved in fight at North Garner Middle School: police
GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — Garner police say they responded to a fight at North Garner Middle School Wednesday afternoon. Officers say four girl students were involved in the fight. There were no reported injuries to students or officers, according to police. Police say no weapons were involved and police...
5 NC river sites fail weekly fecal bacteria test; 1 site fails for 7th time this summer
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A site along the Neuse River in Clayton has now failed checks for E. coli seven times this summer, according to a group that typically checks more than 50 sites along North Carolina rivers each week. The non-profit group, Sound Rivers, tests water at popular...
Woman in car backs over child in Raleigh driveway, police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A child was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment after he was hit by a car in a Raleigh driveway Saturday afternoon, police said. The incident happened around 1:25 p.m. at a home in the 1000 block of Bayfield Drive, which is in a neighborhood just off Western Boulevard near Interstate 440, according to Ralegh police.
Lake Gaston Ladies Club to kick off new year with Sept. meeting
The Lake Gaston Ladies Club will begin the fiscal year 2022-23 with its first meeting and luncheon on Tuesday, Sept. 20, at the Pleasant Hill Christian Life Center, Gasburg, Va. Doors will open at 10 a.m., and the meeting will begin at 10:30. The program for the meeting will be...
