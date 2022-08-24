ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren County, NC

Big play Bears stun defending state champs

AHOSKIE – Believe it or not, but a game that saw a combined 992 yards and 110 points came down to defense. Hertford County came up with two huge defensive stands in the game’s final six minutes and combined that with another solid performance offensively that led to a thrilling 56-54 upset of defending state champion Tarboro here tonight (Friday).
TARBORO, NC
Henderson, NC
Henderson, NC
EGRA’s Renegades prepare for season with help from Sadler Brothers

The EGRA Renegades football program is preparing for the 2022 Season with help from Sadler Brothers Oil Company and Slip In Food Marts. The Emporia Renegades kick off their 2022 season later this month, and all of the teams will have new uniforms and accessories to start the season compliments of Sadler Brothers Oil Company and Slip In Food Marts in Emporia.
EMPORIA, VA
Goode receives Veale Academic Achievement Scholarship

On, Aug. 10, Troy L. Veale, CEO of PHD Laboratory in Charlotte, and Lester Lyons, Sr. account executive of PHD Laboratory, presented the Troy Veale Academic Achievement Scholarship to Jakavius Goode of Warren County High School. This scholarship provides financial assistance for tuition, fees and other appropriate educational expenses for...
WARREN COUNTY, NC
WCHS Class of 1982 to reunite

The Warren County High School Class of 1982 is planning is 40th Class Reunion on October 14-15. A fun-filled weekend of activities will be held to celebrate the first graduating class of Warren County High School. For information, contact Regina Wilson-Smith at 252-767-6348, Mary Williams Palmer at 252-820-2295 or Margaret Foster Brake at 252-204-3303.
WARREN COUNTY, NC
Moore festival beneficiaries named

This year’s Dylan Moore Days Festival will benefit two young people — Deshonta Gregory and Harrison West. The festival is set for September 17 and 18 at the Halifax County 4-H Livestock and Horse Complex off Highway 903 outside Halifax. Gregory was diagnosed with Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis at...
School board briefs

The Warren County Board of Education considered a number of personnel matters during its August regular meeting. The board approved the employment of the following:. • Northside Elementary School: Delicia Battle, Multi-Tiered System of Support coordinator; Heidi Heredia, Spanish Immersion teacher; Ashley Minchenko, long-term reciptionist/floater; Josalyn Thompson, teacher assistant. •...
WARREN COUNTY, NC
Cook Out set to open in Chapel Hill near UNC

Chapel Hill, N.C. — A popular North Carolina-based restaurant will soon be making its first appearance in Chapel Hill. On Thursday, construction crews were working to transform a former Burger King on South Elliott Road into a Cook Out. The building was being inspected on Thursday and a representative was on site to help anyone interested in applying for a job there.
4 injured in Roanoke Rapids paper mill explosion

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) – Four people are confirmed injured in a Roanoke Rapids paper mill explosion Thursday afternoon, its fire department told CBS 17. Roanoke Rapids Fire Chief Jason Patrick tells CBS 17 that those injured are suffering from what appears to be steam burns, but the investigation remains ongoing, after his team responded to the 100 block of Gaston Road at approximately 1:30 p.m.
ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC
Johnston County food hall opens Friday

FUKU – NYC’s favorite fried chicken joint is finally making its North Carolina debut. What started as a secret sandwich at David Chang’s Momofuku Noodle Bar has grown to serve a variety of fried chicken offerings and sides in an upbeat, fun, and energetic fast casual concept.
4 students involved in fight at North Garner Middle School: police

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — Garner police say they responded to a fight at North Garner Middle School Wednesday afternoon. Officers say four girl students were involved in the fight. There were no reported injuries to students or officers, according to police. Police say no weapons were involved and police...
Woman in car backs over child in Raleigh driveway, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A child was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment after he was hit by a car in a Raleigh driveway Saturday afternoon, police said. The incident happened around 1:25 p.m. at a home in the 1000 block of Bayfield Drive, which is in a neighborhood just off Western Boulevard near Interstate 440, according to Ralegh police.
RALEIGH, NC
Lake Gaston Ladies Club to kick off new year with Sept. meeting

The Lake Gaston Ladies Club will begin the fiscal year 2022-23 with its first meeting and luncheon on Tuesday, Sept. 20, at the Pleasant Hill Christian Life Center, Gasburg, Va. Doors will open at 10 a.m., and the meeting will begin at 10:30. The program for the meeting will be...
GASBURG, VA

