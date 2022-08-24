Read full article on original website
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Drake Maye threw four of his five touchdown passes in the first half in his first collegiate start and North Carolina beat undermanned Florida A&M 56-24 to open the season Saturday night. Six different North Carolina players scored touchdowns, with Josh Downs making two touchdown catches. Florida A&M arrived with a roster reduced by nearly two dozen players because of unresolved eligibility issues. The list of those absent included linebacker Isaiah Land, who led the Football Championship Subdivision in sacks last year. Maye, a redshirt freshman and younger brother of former Tar Heels basketball standout Luke Maye, completed 29 of 37 passes for 294 yards.
There’s something to be said when a young athlete thrives on the biggest stage. Mater Dei (California) sophomore Marcus Harris made one of the most important — and most impressive — plays of the game Friday in the No. 2 Monarchs’ 24-21 road win at No. 4 Bishop Gorman (Nevada). Down 21-14 to the ...
