Read full article on original website
Related
Santa Monica Daily Press
SMC’s art gallery namesake dies
One of Santa Monica’s best-known philanthropic leaders died recently but her name lives on in the community thanks to a lifetime of community work. Susan Barrett, of Barrett’s Appliances died earlier this month from Parkinson’s Disease and while many locals shopped from the store she ran with her husband Pete, others may also recognize her name from her generous community work.
Santa Monica Daily Press
Senior Sunrise
Seniors: After two years of social distancing and isolation, is the class of 2023 ready to get back to normal? The answer seems to be yes after this Wednesday, when around 200 Seniors gathered in the pre-dawn dark of the Santa Monica beach with their classmates to watch the sunrise and kickoff their last year of high school. The event was organized by the ASB Senior Cabinet and generously sponsored by Yerba Mate and Bagel Nosh. Students played games, went in the ocean and enjoyed each others company before heading to school. The event was a great way to reintroduce school spirit at Samohi and has students excited for what is in store for the rest of the year.
Santa Monica Daily Press
Church in Ocean Park to be celebrated for its history of local activism
The Santa Monica Conservancy is hosting an event this weekend highlighting the rich history of the Church in Ocean Park and delving into its role in many of the city’s progressive movements. The event is part of the Conservancy’s ongoing Santa Monica Mosaic virtual lecture series, which aims to...
Santa Monica Daily Press
BLIND BOYS, VAN DYKE, DIANA, THE 9TH!
Alabama: The Blind Boys of Alabama are performing in Marina Del Rey. Courtesy photo. BLIND BOYS OF ALABAMA – While the Rolling Stones (well, two of them) continue to amaze by performing into their late 70s, The Blind Boys were performing years before Mick and Keith were even born. (They have had a few lineup changes too.) Five GRAMMYs and their Lifetime Achievement Award, White House performances under three presidents, world tours and collaborations with Prince, Tom Waits, Mavis Staples, Peter Gabriel, Allen Toussaint, Willie Nelson, Stevie Wonder, Lou Reed, Taj Mahal, Bonnie Raitt. In the ‘50s they lost a big opportunity by turning down an offer to tour with Ray Charles… if they would sing other genres besides gospel. They dropped that rule decades later and blew open the notions of gospel music by performing popular songs but changing arrangements and lyrics to make them sanctified. Should you go to all the hassle to see them at MdR’s lovely Burton Chace Park this Saturday (for free, by the water) – it will be packed and if you want to be able to see the stage you need to leave Santa Monica at least three hours early, to see a bunch of really old guys sing gospel songs? They will probably all be seated on chairs on stage, but at show’s end you will remember that one of their hit songs is “Atom Bomb.” Do not miss this opportunity. Sat 7 p.m., Burton Chace Park, MdR, free.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Santa Monica Daily Press
Vendors in Palisades Park will soon have designated ‘patios’
Park: Vendors will be able to apply for designated spaces in Palisades Park. Aaron Mikail. If you spend any time on the Santa Monica Pier, you’re probably familiar with the white painted spaces established for vendors to set up shop along the Pier deck. Soon, that concept will be making its way to nearby Palisades Park.
Santa Monica Daily Press
Council approves new eviction protections
Qualifying rent-controlled tenants living in Santa Monica who cannot afford to pay rent increases over 3% due to COVID-19 will be protected by a new emergency temporary eviction moratorium beginning Sept. 1. Earlier this summer, the Santa Monica Rent Control Board reluctantly approved a maximum 6% monthly rent increase for...
Santa Monica Daily Press
Crime watch
Crime Watch is culled from reports provided by the Santa Monica Police Department. These are arrests only. All parties are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. On August 24 at approximately 4:35 p.m. Officers contacted an individual riding a bicycle on the sidewalk in the path of...
Santa Monica Daily Press
Two new buildings break ground at Samohi
Construction of two new buildings on the Samohi campus will kick-off next week with a groundbreaking ceremony open to staff, students and members of the community. The buildings- the Gold gymnasium and the Exploration building- are being constructed as part of an ongoing plan to redevelop and renovate Samohi campus facilities. They are scheduled to open in fall 2024.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Santa Monica Daily Press
Keith Coleman withdraws from School Board race
Unelected incumbent candidate Keith Coleman, who has sat on the Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District (SMMUSD) Board of Education since January 2021, announced on Friday afternoon that he would be dropping out of the race to retain his seat. Coleman cited personal reasons for withdrawing his candidacy in an email...
Santa Monica Daily Press
Chief says Downtown patrols cut serious crime by half
A new focus on patrolling Downtown Santa Monica has cut serious crimes by almost half over the past month according to information presented to Council this week. Chief of Police Ramon Batista said Part 1 and Part 2 crimes (covering serious incidents like rape, murder, theft, auto theft, assault and robbery) have seen significant decreases of almost 50 percent.
Comments / 0