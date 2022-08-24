Read full article on original website
utdailybeacon.com
5 things to do in Knoxville to shake up your weekend
If you are brand new to Knoxville, or even a long-time local, it can be hard to find something to do in the city. With so much to do, the choices can be overwhelming. Knoxville is a vibrant town offering many exciting experiences, from exploring the beautiful, mountainous skyline to a bustling farmer’s market in the heart of its city. Whatever intrigues you — whether it be a unique take on sports like the brand-new Top Golf or the Gravity Ropes course at Main Event — Knoxville has something to offer you.
utdailybeacon.com
K-Town know-how: A guide to Knoxville geography, neighborhoods
For newcomers and natives alike, Knoxville and its sprawling neighborhoods can be confusing to navigate. The city of Knoxville is part of broader Knox County, which includes the town of Farragut and several smaller and unincorporated communities. Knoxville itself is also informally divided along the cardinal directions, and each part...
insideofknoxville.com
Donuts and Cookies and Gluten-free, Oh, My!
(Ed. Note: Today’s article is written by guest writer Heather Ryerson.) Chef Dustin Cochran is a man on a mission. He is bringing joy to the world through donuts, both traditional and gluten free and is the creator of some of the best, monster-sized cookies you will ever sink your teeth into. I had the privilege of sitting down with Dustin this week to hear his story and his passion was infectious!
Jingle Bells! | KARM Christmas Store now open for the season
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — In the heat of summer, Knox Area Rescue Ministries opened up its Christmas Store in Bearden, filled to the brim with decorations, trees and festive items. It's a yearly tradition for KARM to gather all the Christmas donations dropped off at their stores throughout the year and place them in one centralized place to create the specialty store.
WATE
Moldy strawberries, broken eggs at North Knoxville restaurant
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The restaurant with the low-scoring health report is in Knoxville this week. There were several violations found that could potentially cause food-borne illness if not corrected. Don Chuy’s Fresh Mex & Cantina, 2904 Knoxville Center Drive, Knoxville — Grade: 75. The grade is...
msn.com
Metros sending the most people to Knoxville
Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Knoxville, TN Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Knoxville from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
msn.com
Small furry pets available for adoption in Knoxville
Small furry pets available for adoption in Knoxville. Cats and dogs get most of the attention of the pets world, but there are many more soft, warm, cuddly little animals waiting to find their forever homes in shelters across the country. Gerbils, guinea pigs, hamsters, rabbits, rats, and mice make excellent companions for those for whom the time required to care for a cat or dog is too much of a commitment, and these small friends do well in smaller spaces. Stacker compiled a list of small furry animals available for adoption in Knoxville, Tennessee on Petfinder.
WATE
Pet of the week: Forrest
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – If you are looking for a four-legged friend, he is looking for you too. The Humane Society of Tennessee Valley brought in one of their longterm residents, Forrest. He is a lovable dog that is ready to become a part of your family. Cera Smith, with HSTV, says Forrest’s perfect owners are ones who are able to dedicate time to him.
WATE
Meet Norman! 4-year-old happy-go-lucky dog
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — This week’s Young-Williams Pet of the Week is known as a happy-go-lucky member of the shelter. Norman is four years old and staff at Young-Williams say they have fallen in love. They say he loves car rides. He also loves tennis balls and peanut butter.
visitmysmokies.com
6 Smoky Mountain Restaurants That Serve Breakfast All Day
Whether you are an early riser or like to sleep in during your vacation, you can always find a hot and delicious breakfast waiting for you in the Smoky Mountains. Throughout Pigeon Forge and Gatlinburg, there are a ton of delicious restaurants that serve all your favorite breakfast classics from the early morning hours until well into the afternoon! Here are 6 Smoky Mountain restaurants that serve breakfast all day:
tinyhousetown.net
Little River Tiny House
Located in Maryville, TN, this tiny home is a labour of love. Its owners constructed the home over a 2 year period, using local Tennessee wood to finish their home. It's now offered on Airbnb for guests wanting to try a unique getaway. The two bedroom, one bath home can comfortably accommodate 4 adults between a queen-sized bed and sofa bed. The home also has a kitchenette, a ground floor patio, and a rooftop deck- perfect for stargazing at night!
WATE
Jeeps descend upon the Smokies for the Jeep Invasion
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Smoky Mountain Jeep Invasion kicks off at the Leconte Center in Pigeon Forge and welcomes over 10,000 guests on the first day. Pigeon Forge has been taken over by Jeeps of all shapes and sizes and enthusiasts descend upon the region for the Smoky Mountain Jeep Invasion. With specialty vendors from all over the country and jeep clubs bringing out thousands of customized jeeps, this event is one of the largest car meets in the region. With well over 10,000 guests on opening day, the organizers believe this year will see record attendance.
wvlt.tv
Trey’s Snack Shack brings service with a smile to Powell
POWELL, Tenn. (WVLT) - For Trey Evans, running a snack cart isn’t a hobby, it’s a full-time job. On Fourth of July weekend, Trey helped build Trey’s Snack Shack that he takes around Powell several days a week selling drinks and snacks. As far as the supply,...
Brian McKnight will no longer perform at the Tennessee Valley Fair
R&B star Brian McKnight will no longer perform at the Tennessee Valley Fair in September, organizers announced Thursday.
utdailybeacon.com
Shaquille O’Neal’s Big Chicken restaurant announces Knoxville location
One of the most famous names in basketball history is bringing his fast food chicken chain to Rocky Top. Founded in 2018, Big Chicken captures and combines Shaquille O’Neal’s legacy, his favorite childhood dishes and modern flavor. O’Neal is partnered with Authentic Brands, a professional brand development company,...
wvlt.tv
‘It was probably the worst part of my life’ | Life after living at Summit Towers
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Chris Surrett who is a 64-year-old disabled man, wants an apartment where he can retire in peace. He said his new apartment complex is much different than his experience at Summit Towers. His church helped him financially to make the move. After losing his fiancé Brenda...
wvlt.tv
KARM Christmas Store opening to general public on Friday
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Christmas time is here for KARM’s Christmas Store (140 N. Forest Park Blvd). The store’s doors will be opening to the public on Friday, becoming the Christmas destination for many. Vice president of operations for KARM Christmas, Victoria Holland, said staff will be preparing...
hardknoxwire.com
NEW: KAT bus cuts go into effect Monday
The list of Knoxville’s public transportation options will shrink Monday as numerous service reductions caused by a shortage of bus drivers go into effect. Both the number of Knoxville Area Transit (KAT) bus routes and their frequency will be reduced, officials said. “KAT has had to reduce service levels...
utdailybeacon.com
Finding your space: 6 ways to get more involved on campus
College is much more than studying and going to class — it is a chance to get out of your comfort zone and connect with your home. If you are beginning your freshman year or entering your final year at UT, getting involved can increase your chances of success.
hardknoxwire.com
NEW: Zoo Knoxville to say goodbye to its elephants
If you’re one of the many fans of Zoo Knoxville’s elephants, you might want to practice saying goodbye to the awe-inspiring beasts. Soon, the zoo will be without any elephants for the first time since 1963 and it may be several years before another pachyderm calls Knoxville its home, officials said Monday.
