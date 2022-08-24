Read full article on original website
Winner turns back residency challenge in race for Lenoir City judge
A Knoxville lawyer who this month won election to be the next Lenoir City judge prevailed Friday in a lawsuit challenging his eligibility filed by the judicial incumbent. Robin McNabb, an attorney and city judge for Lenoir City since 2016, sued Gregg Harrison in Loudon County Chancery Court after losing by 37 votes in the Aug. 4 election.
‘YOU’RE ON YOUR OWN!’ State Says They Have No Authority Over Wanda Halbert
Bad news for Shelby County residents who have yet to get a car tag — you’re on your own. The Tennessee Comptroller’s Office tells KWAM that they have no authority of Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert. Under Ms. Halbert’s leadership, the clerk’s office has been turned into...
newstalk987.com
New Law Not Being Enforced in Knoxville is Receiving Mixed Reactions
A new law, which went into effect a few weeks ago, makes it a felony to camp alongside state or interstate highways, under a bridge or under an overpass and the enforcement of the law is receiving mixed reactions. In Blount, Sevier, Cocke, and Grainger County, the sheriff’s departments say...
UT: Around 75 Tennessee counties have fire ants, including most of East Tennessee
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn — A University of Tennessee professor said that around 75 counties in Tennessee may have fire ants. Many of those counties are in East Tennessee, they said. "The densities that we see here in Knox County probably aren't as high as we see in other parts...
WYSH AM 1380
County unemployment data released
(TDLWD) Nearly every county in Tennessee experienced lower unemployment in July, according to new data provided by the Department of Labor and Workforce Development (TDLWD). Eighty-nine out of the state’s 95 counties saw their jobless numbers decrease during the month. Unemployment increased slightly in five counties and remained the...
msn.com
Metros sending the most people to Knoxville
Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Knoxville, TN Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Knoxville from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
Video confirms abuse of immigrants by federal agents in East Tennessee slaughterhouse raid
Video obtained by the Tennessee Lookout confirms that a U.S. Department of Homeland Security agent stepped on the neck of a Grainger County slaughterhouse worker who was facedown on the floor with another agent on his back during a controversial raid in April 2018. Additional videos and depositions obtained also show that federal agents seized, […] The post Video confirms abuse of immigrants by federal agents in East Tennessee slaughterhouse raid appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
utdailybeacon.com
K-Town know-how: A guide to Knoxville geography, neighborhoods
For newcomers and natives alike, Knoxville and its sprawling neighborhoods can be confusing to navigate. The city of Knoxville is part of broader Knox County, which includes the town of Farragut and several smaller and unincorporated communities. Knoxville itself is also informally divided along the cardinal directions, and each part...
WSMV
Tennessee First Lady Maria Lee diagnosed with cancer
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Governor Bill Lee made a grim announcement on Friday concerning his wife’s health. The Governor said the state’s First Lady, Maria Lee, has been diagnosed with lymphoma. Lymphoma is cancer that starts in the lymphatic system, which is your body’s disease-fighting system. The lymphatic...
waewradio.com
Local Students Win State Poster Contest
Two local students were recently honored at the Tennessee Association of Conservation Districts (TACD)Annual Convention in Knoxville for their winning stewardship posters. Each year the Cumberland County Soil Conservation District hosts a county Stewardship Poster Contest for students in grades kindergarten through twelfth grade. All county first place posters are submitted to the state poster contest.
utdailybeacon.com
Finding your space: 6 ways to get more involved on campus
College is much more than studying and going to class — it is a chance to get out of your comfort zone and connect with your home. If you are beginning your freshman year or entering your final year at UT, getting involved can increase your chances of success.
radionwtn.com
Tennessee Young Farmers Of Year Derek & Micayla Giffin Given Keys To New Case IH Tractor
Union City, Tenn.–Tennessee Young Farmers of the Year Derek and Micayla Giffin were handed the keys to their new Case IH Tractor at a presentation at the Obion County Fair Thursday. The Tennessee Farm Bureau first announced that the Giffins had been named to the top prize in July....
fox17.com
Tobacco cure symbolizes fall season approaching in Tennessee
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — If you see smoking barns throughout Montgomery County, the sheriff's office doesn't want you to worry, locals farmers are likely curing their tobacco crops. The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) says. "For our newest residents, around the county you’ll see barns smokingyep, smoking their...
UT ranks as most LGBTQIA+ unfriendly university in national survey
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee just welcomed a record-breaking number of students to campus. The Knoxville campus was also ranked the most unfriendly university to LGBTQIA+ students in the country by The Princeton Review based on surveys given to students. Since 1992, The Princeton Review has been...
WBBJ
‘Velvet Hunt’ opens in Tennessee for 2022
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Velvet Hunt is on in the state of Tennessee!. The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency officially designated an “antlerless-only” hunt, but since this time of year the antlers of most bucks are still in the formative stage with a soft, fuzzy, velvet-like covering, it’s commonly known as the Velvet Hunt.
wvlt.tv
Boy’s body is failing, parents discover extraordinary solution
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Life has been consistently unlucky for 7-year-old Jameson Wall, an autistic Tennessee boy who was born drug-dependent and later diagnosed with a rare autoimmune disorder. A series of at-home videos document years of struggles, doctor visits and hospital stays. In one video, Jameson is shaking and...
saturdaydownsouth.com
The SDS Crystal Ball: Predicting every game for Tennessee football in 2022
Editor’s note: Saturday Down South’s annual Crystal Ball series continues today with Tennessee. Last week, we predicted every game for every SEC West team. This week, we’ll predict every game for every SEC East team. Tip of the cap, Josh Heupel. I don’t know how the rest...
WATCH: Floodwaters sweep through Hamblen County
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) — Hamblen County came under a Flash Flood Warning Friday morning as storms moved through East Tennessee. Some roadways in Morristown and Russellville reportedly sustained floodwaters. The City of Morristown later said Friday that all blocked roadways had reopened. Additionally, an Areal Flood Advisory was issued for parts of Jefferson, Cocke and […]
newstalk987.com
Forbes Calls Knoxville a Hidden Culinary Gem, Seven Locations They Acknowledge
What culinary experiences should you visit in Knoxville? A recently published Forbes article highlights seven “exciting” restaurants noted as go-to stops for locals and visitors. The article titled, “7 Reasons Why Knoxville, Tennessee Is A Hidden Culinary Gem,” highlights eateries ranging from Italian food to popular bakeries. Please...
wvlt.tv
Tanasi Clubhouse at Tellico Village retirement community on fire
LOUDON, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tanasi Clubhouse’s main building at the Tellico Village retirement community caught fire on Saturday evening, officials with Tellico Village said. The fire started at around 4:40 p.m. and started on the restaurant side of the building. When the fire broke out, a Tellico Village firefighter was inside and immediately began the response.
