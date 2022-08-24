ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knox County, TN

WBIR

Winner turns back residency challenge in race for Lenoir City judge

A Knoxville lawyer who this month won election to be the next Lenoir City judge prevailed Friday in a lawsuit challenging his eligibility filed by the judicial incumbent. Robin McNabb, an attorney and city judge for Lenoir City since 2016, sued Gregg Harrison in Loudon County Chancery Court after losing by 37 votes in the Aug. 4 election.
LENOIR CITY, TN
newstalk987.com

New Law Not Being Enforced in Knoxville is Receiving Mixed Reactions

A new law, which went into effect a few weeks ago, makes it a felony to camp alongside state or interstate highways, under a bridge or under an overpass and the enforcement of the law is receiving mixed reactions. In Blount, Sevier, Cocke, and Grainger County, the sheriff’s departments say...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WYSH AM 1380

County unemployment data released

(TDLWD) Nearly every county in Tennessee experienced lower unemployment in July, according to new data provided by the Department of Labor and Workforce Development (TDLWD). Eighty-nine out of the state’s 95 counties saw their jobless numbers decrease during the month. Unemployment increased slightly in five counties and remained the...
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
msn.com

Metros sending the most people to Knoxville

Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Knoxville, TN Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Knoxville from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Tennessee Lookout

Video confirms abuse of immigrants by federal agents in East Tennessee slaughterhouse raid

Video obtained by the Tennessee Lookout confirms that a U.S. Department of Homeland Security agent stepped on the neck of a Grainger County slaughterhouse worker who was facedown on the floor with another agent on his back during a controversial raid in April 2018. Additional videos and depositions obtained also show that federal agents seized, […] The post Video confirms abuse of immigrants by federal agents in East Tennessee slaughterhouse raid appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
GRAINGER COUNTY, TN
utdailybeacon.com

K-Town know-how: A guide to Knoxville geography, neighborhoods

For newcomers and natives alike, Knoxville and its sprawling neighborhoods can be confusing to navigate. The city of Knoxville is part of broader Knox County, which includes the town of Farragut and several smaller and unincorporated communities. Knoxville itself is also informally divided along the cardinal directions, and each part...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WSMV

Tennessee First Lady Maria Lee diagnosed with cancer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Governor Bill Lee made a grim announcement on Friday concerning his wife’s health. The Governor said the state’s First Lady, Maria Lee, has been diagnosed with lymphoma. Lymphoma is cancer that starts in the lymphatic system, which is your body’s disease-fighting system. The lymphatic...
TENNESSEE STATE
waewradio.com

Local Students Win State Poster Contest

Two local students were recently honored at the Tennessee Association of Conservation Districts (TACD)Annual Convention in Knoxville for their winning stewardship posters. Each year the Cumberland County Soil Conservation District hosts a county Stewardship Poster Contest for students in grades kindergarten through twelfth grade. All county first place posters are submitted to the state poster contest.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, TN
utdailybeacon.com

Finding your space: 6 ways to get more involved on campus

College is much more than studying and going to class — it is a chance to get out of your comfort zone and connect with your home. If you are beginning your freshman year or entering your final year at UT, getting involved can increase your chances of success.
KNOXVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Tobacco cure symbolizes fall season approaching in Tennessee

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — If you see smoking barns throughout Montgomery County, the sheriff's office doesn't want you to worry, locals farmers are likely curing their tobacco crops. The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) says. "For our newest residents, around the county you’ll see barns smokingyep, smoking their...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TN
WBIR

UT ranks as most LGBTQIA+ unfriendly university in national survey

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee just welcomed a record-breaking number of students to campus. The Knoxville campus was also ranked the most unfriendly university to LGBTQIA+ students in the country by The Princeton Review based on surveys given to students. Since 1992, The Princeton Review has been...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBBJ

‘Velvet Hunt’ opens in Tennessee for 2022

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Velvet Hunt is on in the state of Tennessee!. The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency officially designated an “antlerless-only” hunt, but since this time of year the antlers of most bucks are still in the formative stage with a soft, fuzzy, velvet-like covering, it’s commonly known as the Velvet Hunt.
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

Boy’s body is failing, parents discover extraordinary solution

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Life has been consistently unlucky for 7-year-old Jameson Wall, an autistic Tennessee boy who was born drug-dependent and later diagnosed with a rare autoimmune disorder. A series of at-home videos document years of struggles, doctor visits and hospital stays. In one video, Jameson is shaking and...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

WATCH: Floodwaters sweep through Hamblen County

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) — Hamblen County came under a Flash Flood Warning Friday morning as storms moved through East Tennessee. Some roadways in Morristown and Russellville reportedly sustained floodwaters. The City of Morristown later said Friday that all blocked roadways had reopened. Additionally, an Areal Flood Advisory was issued for parts of Jefferson, Cocke and […]
HAMBLEN COUNTY, TN
newstalk987.com

Forbes Calls Knoxville a Hidden Culinary Gem, Seven Locations They Acknowledge

What culinary experiences should you visit in Knoxville? A recently published Forbes article highlights seven “exciting” restaurants noted as go-to stops for locals and visitors. The article titled, “7 Reasons Why Knoxville, Tennessee Is A Hidden Culinary Gem,” highlights eateries ranging from Italian food to popular bakeries. Please...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Tanasi Clubhouse at Tellico Village retirement community on fire

LOUDON, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tanasi Clubhouse’s main building at the Tellico Village retirement community caught fire on Saturday evening, officials with Tellico Village said. The fire started at around 4:40 p.m. and started on the restaurant side of the building. When the fire broke out, a Tellico Village firefighter was inside and immediately began the response.
TELLICO VILLAGE, TN

