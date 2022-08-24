Read full article on original website
utdailybeacon.com
5 important details to keep in mind while adding, dropping classes
Now that the University of Tennessee’s fall semester has begun, many students are making final decisions about their classes and schedules. The add/drop period for classes is only available for a short time before there are larger impacts on tuition and fees. Adding Classes. Many classes have seats that...
utdailybeacon.com
Finding your space: 6 ways to get more involved on campus
College is much more than studying and going to class — it is a chance to get out of your comfort zone and connect with your home. If you are beginning your freshman year or entering your final year at UT, getting involved can increase your chances of success.
utdailybeacon.com
Rocky Topics - What are you looking forward to this semester?
Classes are back in session on Rocky Top and we asked students what they were excited about for the upcoming semester. Make sure to check out our Welcome Back special issue on our website or pick it up on campus. Shot and edited by: Kylia Berry. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Follow us on...
UT ranks as most LGBTQIA+ unfriendly university in national survey
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee just welcomed a record-breaking number of students to campus. The Knoxville campus was also ranked the most unfriendly university to LGBTQIA+ students in the country by The Princeton Review based on surveys given to students. Since 1992, The Princeton Review has been...
The Bottom honors Knoxville's historic Black neighborhood as director prepares to leave
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The leader of an organization that works to preserve Black history in Knoxville is preparing to take the next step in her career. Dr. Enkeshi El-Amin came to Knoxville about 10 years ago. In 2019 she opened The Bottom, named after one of Knoxville's historic Black neighborhoods.
wvlt.tv
Boy’s body is failing, parents discover extraordinary solution
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Life has been consistently unlucky for 7-year-old Jameson Wall, an autistic Tennessee boy who was born drug-dependent and later diagnosed with a rare autoimmune disorder. A series of at-home videos document years of struggles, doctor visits and hospital stays. In one video, Jameson is shaking and...
wvlt.tv
Trey’s Snack Shack brings service with a smile to Powell
POWELL, Tenn. (WVLT) - For Trey Evans, running a snack cart isn’t a hobby, it’s a full-time job. On Fourth of July weekend, Trey helped build Trey’s Snack Shack that he takes around Powell several days a week selling drinks and snacks. As far as the supply,...
Friday Frenzy Week 2 Halftime Show
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – WATE’s Bo Williams and Paul Bristol host a week 2 whip around show of high school football across East Tennessee with updates from Tim Owens, Kellyanne Stitts and Reece Van Haaften of the WATE Sports on August 26, 2022.
Knoxville, August 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Knoxville. The Gibbs High School football team will have a game with Webb School of Knoxville on August 26, 2022, 15:30:00. The South Doyle High School football team will have a game with Grace Christian Academy on August 26, 2022, 16:00:00.
insideofknoxville.com
Donuts and Cookies and Gluten-free, Oh, My!
(Ed. Note: Today’s article is written by guest writer Heather Ryerson.) Chef Dustin Cochran is a man on a mission. He is bringing joy to the world through donuts, both traditional and gluten free and is the creator of some of the best, monster-sized cookies you will ever sink your teeth into. I had the privilege of sitting down with Dustin this week to hear his story and his passion was infectious!
wvlt.tv
KARM Christmas Store opening to general public on Friday
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Christmas time is here for KARM’s Christmas Store (140 N. Forest Park Blvd). The store’s doors will be opening to the public on Friday, becoming the Christmas destination for many. Vice president of operations for KARM Christmas, Victoria Holland, said staff will be preparing...
newstalk987.com
Forbes Calls Knoxville a Hidden Culinary Gem, Seven Locations They Acknowledge
What culinary experiences should you visit in Knoxville? A recently published Forbes article highlights seven “exciting” restaurants noted as go-to stops for locals and visitors. The article titled, “7 Reasons Why Knoxville, Tennessee Is A Hidden Culinary Gem,” highlights eateries ranging from Italian food to popular bakeries. Please...
Brian McKnight will no longer perform at the Tennessee Valley Fair
R&B star Brian McKnight will no longer perform at the Tennessee Valley Fair in September, organizers announced Thursday.
hardknoxwire.com
NEW: KAT bus cuts go into effect Monday
The list of Knoxville’s public transportation options will shrink Monday as numerous service reductions caused by a shortage of bus drivers go into effect. Both the number of Knoxville Area Transit (KAT) bus routes and their frequency will be reduced, officials said. “KAT has had to reduce service levels...
msn.com
Metros sending the most people to Knoxville
Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Knoxville, TN Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Knoxville from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
wvlt.tv
‘It was probably the worst part of my life’ | Life after living at Summit Towers
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Chris Surrett who is a 64-year-old disabled man, wants an apartment where he can retire in peace. He said his new apartment complex is much different than his experience at Summit Towers. His church helped him financially to make the move. After losing his fiancé Brenda...
5starpreps.com
5STAR PHOTOS: Oak Ridge Wildcats at Bearden Bulldogs – Week 2 (2022)
We have a big gallery below from the Oak Ridge Wildcats and Bearden Bulldogs non-region matchup from Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. All pictures are by Danny Parker. We have some free looks below on a few pictures. But to view the full gallery of 64 photos, make sure you log...
WATE
Central High School Football for Friday Frenzy
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Central High School Bobcats faces off against the Fulton Falcons tonight as the Friday Frenzy game of the week. We chat with the Central High School student body president about the pre-game tailgating. This weeks WATE 6 on your side Friday Frenzy has the Central...
WATE
Moldy strawberries, broken eggs at North Knoxville restaurant
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The restaurant with the low-scoring health report is in Knoxville this week. There were several violations found that could potentially cause food-borne illness if not corrected. Don Chuy’s Fresh Mex & Cantina, 2904 Knoxville Center Drive, Knoxville — Grade: 75. The grade is...
Tennessee Tribune
Shaquille O’Neal-Owned Big Chicken Coming Soon to Nashville, Knoxville and Chattanooga
NASHVILLE, TN — Music City is getting its next BIG hit!. Big Chicken, the star-powered fast casual chicken concept founded by Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal, announced today that it has signed a franchise agreement to open its first restaurant in Tennessee with local restauranter Jim Richards. “With...
