If you are brand new to Knoxville, or even a long-time local, it can be hard to find something to do in the city. With so much to do, the choices can be overwhelming. Knoxville is a vibrant town offering many exciting experiences, from exploring the beautiful, mountainous skyline to a bustling farmer’s market in the heart of its city. Whatever intrigues you — whether it be a unique take on sports like the brand-new Top Golf or the Gravity Ropes course at Main Event — Knoxville has something to offer you.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO