Read full article on original website
Related
utdailybeacon.com
5 things to do in Knoxville to shake up your weekend
If you are brand new to Knoxville, or even a long-time local, it can be hard to find something to do in the city. With so much to do, the choices can be overwhelming. Knoxville is a vibrant town offering many exciting experiences, from exploring the beautiful, mountainous skyline to a bustling farmer’s market in the heart of its city. Whatever intrigues you — whether it be a unique take on sports like the brand-new Top Golf or the Gravity Ropes course at Main Event — Knoxville has something to offer you.
Brian McKnight will no longer perform at the Tennessee Valley Fair
R&B star Brian McKnight will no longer perform at the Tennessee Valley Fair in September, organizers announced Thursday.
Jingle Bells! | KARM Christmas Store now open for the season
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — In the heat of summer, Knox Area Rescue Ministries opened up its Christmas Store in Bearden, filled to the brim with decorations, trees and festive items. It's a yearly tradition for KARM to gather all the Christmas donations dropped off at their stores throughout the year and place them in one centralized place to create the specialty store.
wvlt.tv
KARM Christmas Store opening to general public on Friday
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Christmas time is here for KARM’s Christmas Store (140 N. Forest Park Blvd). The store’s doors will be opening to the public on Friday, becoming the Christmas destination for many. Vice president of operations for KARM Christmas, Victoria Holland, said staff will be preparing...
IN THIS ARTICLE
31st Cherokee Fall Festival coming to Sequoyah Birthplace Museum in September
VONORE, Tenn. (WATE) — Step back in time at the Sequoyah Birthplace Museum with its 31st annual Cherokee Fall Festival. The festival will be on Sept. 10 and 11 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. each day. Visitors will be able to experience Native American food, Cherokee arts and crafts demonstrations, music, and dance. In […]
insideofknoxville.com
Donuts and Cookies and Gluten-free, Oh, My!
(Ed. Note: Today’s article is written by guest writer Heather Ryerson.) Chef Dustin Cochran is a man on a mission. He is bringing joy to the world through donuts, both traditional and gluten free and is the creator of some of the best, monster-sized cookies you will ever sink your teeth into. I had the privilege of sitting down with Dustin this week to hear his story and his passion was infectious!
msn.com
Metros sending the most people to Knoxville
Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Knoxville, TN Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Knoxville from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
utdailybeacon.com
K-Town know-how: A guide to Knoxville geography, neighborhoods
For newcomers and natives alike, Knoxville and its sprawling neighborhoods can be confusing to navigate. The city of Knoxville is part of broader Knox County, which includes the town of Farragut and several smaller and unincorporated communities. Knoxville itself is also informally divided along the cardinal directions, and each part...
WATE
Steamed sandwiches are a staple in East Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – East Tennessee is known for many things including the Vol and the Smoky Mountains, but did you know there’s a special way to make sandwiches?. Steamed sandwiches came to prominence in the region in the 1970s, thanks to restaurants like Sam & Andy’s and Vic & Bill’s. If you have never had a steamed sandwich, you might be envisioning a soggy-breaded sandwich with fixings in-between. However, the bread absorbs the steam to blend all of the flavors together (bread, meat, cheese and condiments) in one single bite.
WATE
Moldy strawberries, broken eggs at North Knoxville restaurant
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The restaurant with the low-scoring health report is in Knoxville this week. There were several violations found that could potentially cause food-borne illness if not corrected. Don Chuy’s Fresh Mex & Cantina, 2904 Knoxville Center Drive, Knoxville — Grade: 75. The grade is...
WATE
Pet of the week: Forrest
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – If you are looking for a four-legged friend, he is looking for you too. The Humane Society of Tennessee Valley brought in one of their longterm residents, Forrest. He is a lovable dog that is ready to become a part of your family. Cera Smith, with HSTV, says Forrest’s perfect owners are ones who are able to dedicate time to him.
msn.com
Small furry pets available for adoption in Knoxville
Small furry pets available for adoption in Knoxville. Cats and dogs get most of the attention of the pets world, but there are many more soft, warm, cuddly little animals waiting to find their forever homes in shelters across the country. Gerbils, guinea pigs, hamsters, rabbits, rats, and mice make excellent companions for those for whom the time required to care for a cat or dog is too much of a commitment, and these small friends do well in smaller spaces. Stacker compiled a list of small furry animals available for adoption in Knoxville, Tennessee on Petfinder.
WATE
Meet Norman! 4-year-old happy-go-lucky dog
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — This week’s Young-Williams Pet of the Week is known as a happy-go-lucky member of the shelter. Norman is four years old and staff at Young-Williams say they have fallen in love. They say he loves car rides. He also loves tennis balls and peanut butter.
UT: Around 75 Tennessee counties have fire ants, including most of East Tennessee
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn — A University of Tennessee professor said that around 75 counties in Tennessee may have fire ants. Many of those counties are in East Tennessee, they said. "The densities that we see here in Knox County probably aren't as high as we see in other parts...
tinyhousetown.net
Little River Tiny House
Located in Maryville, TN, this tiny home is a labour of love. Its owners constructed the home over a 2 year period, using local Tennessee wood to finish their home. It's now offered on Airbnb for guests wanting to try a unique getaway. The two bedroom, one bath home can comfortably accommodate 4 adults between a queen-sized bed and sofa bed. The home also has a kitchenette, a ground floor patio, and a rooftop deck- perfect for stargazing at night!
utdailybeacon.com
Shaquille O’Neal’s Big Chicken restaurant announces Knoxville location
One of the most famous names in basketball history is bringing his fast food chicken chain to Rocky Top. Founded in 2018, Big Chicken captures and combines Shaquille O’Neal’s legacy, his favorite childhood dishes and modern flavor. O’Neal is partnered with Authentic Brands, a professional brand development company,...
wvlt.tv
‘It was probably the worst part of my life’ | Life after living at Summit Towers
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Chris Surrett who is a 64-year-old disabled man, wants an apartment where he can retire in peace. He said his new apartment complex is much different than his experience at Summit Towers. His church helped him financially to make the move. After losing his fiancé Brenda...
thesmokies.com
Who has the best fried chicken in Pigeon Forge? Our top 10, ranked
My son John Paul suffers from multiple food allergies. Luckily, it’s nothing that affects his ability to breathe. Still, there is a myriad of foods that affect his system, causing him to break out in hives and get itchy. Beef is probably his strongest allergy. His body just rejects...
exoticspotter.com
Other Other | Spotted in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee
This was the weirdest looking jeep 6x6 I’ve ever seen lol, while I’m up here it’s some jeep week I believe. Help the community by flagging poor quality images!:
WATCH: Floodwaters sweep through Hamblen County
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) — Hamblen County came under a Flash Flood Warning Friday morning as storms moved through East Tennessee. Some roadways in Morristown and Russellville reportedly sustained floodwaters. The City of Morristown later said Friday that all blocked roadways had reopened. Additionally, an Areal Flood Advisory was issued for parts of Jefferson, Cocke and […]
Comments / 0