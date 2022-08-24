ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teen, 15, With Vertigo And Constant Migraines Was Told By Doctors He Had ‘Long COVID:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer

Kane Allock, 15, experienced constant headaches and was misdiagnosed with long Covid until his mom, Nicki, urged doctors to further assess his symptoms. The teen endured headaches after testing positive for coronavirus in December 2021. His symptoms worsened by April when doctors discovered a brain tumor called a low-grade (non-cancerous) pilocytic astrocytoma.
Dad Of Two And Groom, 35, Thought His Crippling Stomach Pain Was From ‘Pre-Wedding Stress:’ Two Weeks After His Wedding Learned He Had Cancer

Recruitment consultant Florian Tushi, 35, was suffering from severe stomach pains and weight loss leading up to his wedding and chalked it up to stress. The dad-of-two was marrying his partner of ten years, Sarah, who is also the mother of his children. Two weeks after saying ‘I Do,’ Florian found out he had stage 4 stomach cancer.
Teacher Dad, 43, Was Exhibiting ‘Strange Behavior,’ Getting Lost At School So His Boss Sent Him To The Doctor: It Turned Out To Be Cancer

Matt Schlag, 43, discovered he had an anaplastic astrocytoma brain tumor after his boss asked him to get his ‘strange’ behaviors checked out by a professional. These behaviors included poor timekeeping, getting confused mid-conversation and even getting lost around the school where he worked. Anaplastic astrocytomas are rare...
What are the early symptoms of kidney cancer?

Kidney or renal cancer may not cause symptoms in the early stages. As the disease progresses, the most common symptoms include blood in the urine and a lump or mass in the kidney area. Kidney cancer does not cause specific symptoms. This means that the symptoms may be due to...
What is watermelon stomach?

Gastric antral vascular ectasia (GAVE), or watermelon stomach, is a rare condition that causes the stomach lining to bleed. The hallmark of the condition is red stripes on the stomach lining, which give the appearance of a watermelon. Although some people will experience no symptoms, others will feel tired and...
Best medication for stomach ulcers

A doctor will likely prescribe a stomach ulcer treatment according to the cause of the ulcer and a person’s age and general health. These treatments can include antibiotics, antacids, and proton pump inhibitors. Stomach ulcers, also known as peptic ulcers, are sores in the small intestine lining or the...
What Dogs are Low Maintenance?

Can dogs really be low maintenance? Likewise, are some dog breeds truly high maintenance? Yes and yes — although some of the reasons may surprise you. Here are some helpful factors to consider, along with a list of breeds that are generally the best low maintenance dogs to consider as your next best bud.
