ST. LOUIS (AP) — Corey Dickerson tied the game with an infield single and Tyler O’Neill drew a bases-loaded walk, all in the bottom of the ninth inning, to give the St. Louis Cardinals a 6-5 win over the Atlanta Braves on Saturday night. “This is a really, really good team,” Cardinals designated hitter Brendan Donovan said. “Any time you can beat a team like that down the stretch is good. Not that we needed a morale booster, but it kind of makes you feel better about yourself.” Nolan Arenado and Andrew Knizner homered for the Cardinals, who claimed their sixth walk-off win of the season. Donovan hit a one-out double off Kenley Jansen (5-1) in the ninth and advanced to third on a wild pitch. Jansen walked Paul Goldschmidt and hit Nolan Arenado to load the bases.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 30 MINUTES AGO