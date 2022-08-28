ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Putnam County, NY

Man Faces Impaired Driving Charge After Crash In Area

By Kathy Reakes
 17 hours ago

A man was arrested for alleged intoxicated driving after hitting a car in the Hudson Valley.

The incident took place in Putnam County around 1 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 16 in the town of Kent.

Police responded to the Kent Center for a report of a man who had struck a car and was possibly intoxicated, the department said.

The man, identified as Vincent Cobelli, whose age and hometown were not released by police, exited the center onto Route 52 in a black Dodge Ram before being stopped in the parking lot of the Lake Carmel Fire Department, police said.

When stopped, Cobelli, appeared to have slurred speech and impaired motor skills and admitted he had taken prescription drugs, police said.

He was arrested for driving while ability impaired by drugs.

Daily Voice

Daily Voice

