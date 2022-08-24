ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

I am sleeping with my housemate. This was a bad idea, but I am very attracted to him

Due to a combination of shyness, insecurity and finding intimacy painful, I am far less experienced when it comes to relationships than my age (early 30s) would suggest. I have only had one serious, long-term relationship. A few months after it ended, I started a casual relationship with one of my housemates. I knew from the start that this was a bad idea, but I was (still am) very attracted to him.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Htens Reviews

Infidelity In A Relationship: 3 Signs Of Infidelity, The Causes And Possible Steps To Take

There is a taboo that, although it is universally condemned, is yet commonly practiced. It’s known as infidelity in a relationship. It can destroy a couple’s chemistry, happiness, and very identity. And yet, there is so little knowledge of this incredibly widespread human experience. Since the invention of marriage, both adultery and the law against it have existed. In fact, adultery has a persistence that marriage can only envy.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Date#Hair Style#Stress#Floss
Maya Devi

Mutant goat with human-like face worshiped as an avatar of god

A mutant-looking goat with a human-like face was born in the village Nimodia on the outskirts of Jaipur, the capital of the state of Rajasthan, India. Although initially, the locals of Nimodia felt the goat looked like a grumpy old man, they decided to worship it as an avatar of god for its eerie features.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Meditation
Psych Centra

Are You an Introvert or Extrovert?

Do you enjoy hanging out in crowds, or do you prefer to be alone? Maybe you like both depending on the day and your mood. According to psychoanalyst Carl Jung, there are two extremes on the spectrum of personalities: extroverts and introverts. Extroverts tend to feel at home in social...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Refinery29

The Rise Of The Micro Tattoo: “My Entire Clientele Is From TikTok”

Twenty-five-year-old tattoo artist Sydney Smith says that most of her clients find her, not through Google or Yelp, but yes, via TikTok. The self-proclaimed "micro" tattoo artist dropped out of cosmetology school to pursue tattooing and when she started posting her teeny-tiny tattoos on the social media platform, using raw cut iPhone videos, she quickly accumulated a following.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
psychologytoday.com

Why Manipulators Prey on Your Emotions

Emotions can be a powerful tool for manipulators to use against you. Emotional abuse creates long-term changes in victims. There is hope for getting out of emotionally abusive situations. Emotions are a powerful force. They can determine our thought patterns, if we allow them to, and in turn affect our...
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

How We Decide Who Our Friends Are

Defining the boundary that separates friends from acquaintances can be tricky. One's cultural background is a key factor in how friendships are managed. Because friendships require an investment of time and resources, we can only manage a limited number of them at one time. Having "chemistry" with another person is...
RELATIONSHIPS
ohmymag.co.uk

The dark side of a Virgo

Virgo is the sixth zodiac sign of astrology and is often considered to be the purest zodiac sign (because of its symbol—the virgin). However, they too have a dark side, like every other human on the planet. These perfectionists of the zodiac signs often overdo and overthink at times and has exceptionally high standards for themselves, confirms Your Tango. Despite being easily irritated and frustrated, these are the four most toxic traits of a Virgo:
ASTRONOMY
Bella Smith

Psychologists explains signs that you might be in a toxic relationship

The theories and information discussed in this article are all entirely attributable to their respective sources, including Wikipedia.org, instyle.com, thehealthy.com and real. There is no official definition of a toxic relationship because it isn't in The Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, the book that therapists use to figure out what's wrong with their clients. But it's safe to say that a relationship is probably toxic if it makes you feel bad about yourself, is mostly negative, has any kind of abuse, makes you act out of fear, you can't talk to each other without yelling and screaming, or you have to hide or lie about it to your friends and family.
SPRING LAKE, MI
SHAPE

What Is Vabbing and Why Are People Doing It at the Gym?

TikTok True or False is the answer to your burning questions about the health, beauty, and fitness fads taking over your social feeds. Each story breaks down a buzzy wellness trend with the help of experts and scientific research to uncover the truth and safety behind the viral "advice" you see online. You'll never have to wonder what's actually legit — or what to skip — again.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy