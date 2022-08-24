ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

This weekend at the New York State Fair: Forecast, concerts and more

GEDDES N.Y. — Heading to the Great New York State Fair after work Friday or this weekend? There's plenty to do, see and hear over the next few days. FRIDAY NIGHT: It will be partly to mostly cloudy with any isolated showers in the evening to the east of Onondaga County tapering off.
Students return to Nazareth College

Pittsford — A rite of passage for college students taking the next big step. Thursday was move-in day at Nazareth College in Pittsford. First-year and transfer students are setting up their new home away from home. "We have so much energy coming into this year. We have about 500...
Syracuse, NY
Rochester, NY
Syracuse, NY
Friday front sends us storms and cooler air

As expected, a few showers and rumbles developed this afternoon along a few lake breeze boundaries. These showers will fade along with the sunshine this evening. Friday morning a cold front will be knocking on the door and with it more showers and storms are possible. Expect most of the activity to be around through mid afternoon West and toward evening in towns East of the Finger Lakes.
Local business owners apply for new state Retail Cannabis License

Webster, N.Y. — August 25 was the first day dispensary owners could apply for their retail licenses. Sergei Sulik says he’s wanted to open a dispensary since he opened his smoke shop six years ago. Now, he finally gets the chance to try and make that dream come...
Police investigating fatal crash in Pittsford

Pittsford, N.Y. — A motorcyclist was killed Thursday in Pittsford. The crash happened just before 4:30 p.m. at the intersection of Clover Street and Willard Road. The Monroe County Sheriff's office says a motorcyclist northbound on Clover Street was speeding and passing cars while an SUV, southbound on Clover, was turning left onto Willard.
