13 WHAM
This weekend at the New York State Fair: Forecast, concerts and more
GEDDES N.Y. — Heading to the Great New York State Fair after work Friday or this weekend? There's plenty to do, see and hear over the next few days. FRIDAY NIGHT: It will be partly to mostly cloudy with any isolated showers in the evening to the east of Onondaga County tapering off.
13 WHAM
Students return to Nazareth College
Pittsford — A rite of passage for college students taking the next big step. Thursday was move-in day at Nazareth College in Pittsford. First-year and transfer students are setting up their new home away from home. "We have so much energy coming into this year. We have about 500...
13 WHAM
Governor Hochul speaks of progress, struggles that still remain on Women's Equality Day
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Governor Hochul in Albany on Friday celebrating Women’s Equality Day at UAlbany's downtown campus. Friday marked 102 years since the 19th amendment was adopted, giving women the right to vote. Governor Hochul talking about progress, including a milestone closer to her, one year ago,...
13 WHAM
Hochul clarifies 'leave New York' comment was only directed at Molinaro, Zeldin and Trump
New York State (WRGB) — Abortion has become one of the top issues for Governor Kathy Hochul's campaign for governor. This week, New York State's Democratic leader ruffled feathers when she suggested a group of Republican leaders should leave the state because of their stance on the issues. During...
13 WHAM
Horse from Farmington injured after escaping onto the Thruway Saturday
Farmington, N.Y. — We promise: we're not horsing around. A horse from a nearby farm made its way onto the Thruway in the town of Farmington and was obstructing traffic on Saturday. The longest traffic back-up was approximately two miles. Troopers arrived on the scene to ensure traffic safety...
13 WHAM
Friday front sends us storms and cooler air
As expected, a few showers and rumbles developed this afternoon along a few lake breeze boundaries. These showers will fade along with the sunshine this evening. Friday morning a cold front will be knocking on the door and with it more showers and storms are possible. Expect most of the activity to be around through mid afternoon West and toward evening in towns East of the Finger Lakes.
13 WHAM
Local business owners apply for new state Retail Cannabis License
Webster, N.Y. — August 25 was the first day dispensary owners could apply for their retail licenses. Sergei Sulik says he’s wanted to open a dispensary since he opened his smoke shop six years ago. Now, he finally gets the chance to try and make that dream come...
13 WHAM
Maryland blind caregiver doesn't let disability slow her down from caring for seniors
BETHESDA, Md. (WJLA) — A blind caregiver in Maryland is being recognized for her service to seniors living in the community. Michelle Lindsay is a legally blind immigrant from Jamaica who came to the Maryland area in 2015. “I came to the United States with an issue going on...
13 WHAM
AG: Man died of self-inflicted gunshot wound as Marshals tried to arrest him
Rochester, N.Y. — The New York State Attorney Genera's Office has determined Dedrick James died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound when law enforcement was trying to arrest him. The AG's Office of Special Investigation released a report Friday on the circumstances around his death in Rochester last fall. James...
13 WHAM
Patient information compromised in CNY data breach: How to know if you're one of them
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Personal information of 924,138 patients has been compromised in a ransomware attack on Practice Resources, LLC, a medical billing company that serves all Syracuse's hospitals and many other doctor's offices in Central New York. The compromised data reportedly includes patients’ names, home addresses, dates of treatment,...
13 WHAM
Police investigating fatal crash in Pittsford
Pittsford, N.Y. — A motorcyclist was killed Thursday in Pittsford. The crash happened just before 4:30 p.m. at the intersection of Clover Street and Willard Road. The Monroe County Sheriff's office says a motorcyclist northbound on Clover Street was speeding and passing cars while an SUV, southbound on Clover, was turning left onto Willard.
