Antony Update: Ajax Confident On 100 Million Euros Bid Arriving From Manchester United
According to recent reports, Manchester United are looking forward to the meeting held by the Ajax board regarding Antony's transfer move to Old Trafford.
Footballer 'beat ex to death with a hammer after leaving team to wait for her'
Former Napoli youth player Giovanni Padovani allegedly beat his ex-girlfriend to death with a hammer and a baseball bat after leaving his team's training sessions citing 'personal reasons', a court heard.The Italian player is currently on trial on suspicion of attacking and murdering his former partner Alessandra Matteuzzi. Prosecutors have...
Antony Forcing Move To Manchester United By Going On Strike At Ajax
According to reports, Manchester United will try once again to seal a deal with Ajax for their superstar Antony by coming back with an even more improved offer of around 100 million euros.
