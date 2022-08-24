Read full article on original website
Register Citizen
Vehicle crashes into barrier on I-91 in Enfield, police say
ENFIELD — State Police say they’re investigating after a vehicle crashed into a barrier on Interstate 91 north in the area of exit 47. The crash occurred around 2:56 p.m. on I-91 north in Enfield, according to police. An EMS and the local fire department responded for a possible medical issue, police said.
Register Citizen
Vernon police: 2 hospitalized in Hartford Turnpike motorcycle crash
VERNON — Two people were injured Saturday in a crash between a motor cycle and a motor vehicle, police said.They were taken to area hospitals. Vernon police said the crash occurred at 12:20 p.m. near 220 Hartford Turnpike. The two people on the motorcycle were injured and sent to hospitals, police said.
Police Search For Hit-Run Driver Who Crashed Into Boy Running From Yard In New Fairfield
The Connecticut State Police are searching for a driver who hit a child in Fairfield County and then fled the scene. The incident took place in New Fairfield around 4 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25 on d. According to state police, a boy ran out of his yard and into the...
Register Citizen
Body found in Burr Pond State Park ID’d, authorities say
TORRINGTON — The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection says a body found in Burr Pond State Park Thursday has been identified. The victim is a 76-year-old Torrington woman, according to DEEP. Her cause of death is under investigation by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, DEEP said. However, spokesman Paul Copleman said public safety is not a concern at this time, adding both the state park and boat launch have been reopened.
Register Citizen
Police: Man shot multiple times in Hartford early Saturday morning
HARTFORD — Police say a man was shot multiple times early Saturday morning. Officers responded to the 100 block of New Britain Avenue around 4:45 a.m. for a ShotSpotter activation, Hartford Police Lt. Aaron Boisvert said. Boisvert described the victim as a man in his 30s who was taken...
Register Citizen
Second man arrested in Hartford deadly double shooting of sleeping women in apartment, police say
HARTFORD — Police have made a second arrest in the February shooting of two sleeping women, one of whom died. Ty-Jeir McCray, 19, of Prospect Street in Vernon, was arrested on a warrant Thursday at state Superior Court in Hartford, where he was scheduled to appear on unrelated charges, police said. He was charged with murder; murder during the commission of a felony; first-degree assault with a firearm and first-degree robbery, police said.
Eyewitness News
Arrest made following Hamden robbery that left victim with gunshot wound to the leg
HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - A man was arrested for his involvement in a robbery in Hamden that left a victim with a gunshot wound to the leg. Police charged 22-year-old Samuel Tate of New Haven with first-degree assault, first-degree robbery, conspiracy to commit first-degree robbery, criminal possession of a firearm, unlawful discharge of a firearm and first-degree reckless endangerment.
Register Citizen
Police: Danbury tow truck driver, 20, dies in Waterbury wreck with tractor-trailer on I-84
WATERBURY — A 20-year-old Danbury tow truck driver died in a rear-end crash with a tractor-trailer on Interstate 84 Thursday night, state police said. Zachary James Carlson, 20, died at the scene of the wreck, which police said happened shortly before 8:30 p.m. near Exit 23 on the westbound side of the highway in Waterbury.
Register Citizen
Police identify Bridgeport pedestrian killed in hit-and-run
BRIDGEPORT — Authorities have released the identity of a city man killed last weekend in what police said was a hit-and-run motor crash. Police on Thursday identified the pedestrian who was killed as 76-year-old Michael E. Crocker. Bridgeport police were notified of a hit-and-run crash near a gas station...
Register Citizen
Police: Hartford man charged in fatal apartment shooting
HARTFORD — Police say a man who shot two people, one fatally, has been apprehended more than two weeks after the crimes occurred. Benjamin White, 35, was taken into custody Thursday by the Hartford Police Fugitive Task Force, assisted by the Hartford Police Emergency Response Team, according to police. He has been charged with murder, criminal attempt to commit murder, first-degree assault and criminal possession of a firearm. Bond was set at $2 million.
Register Citizen
Police: New London man caught with ‘ghost gun’ after fight
NEW LONDON — A city man was arrested Friday night after he was caught with a “ghost gun,” according to police. Officers responded to a Connecticut Avenue residence around 9:30 p.m. for a reported disturbance, New London Police Capt. Matthew Galante said. Police found two men fighting,...
Register Citizen
Police: New Haven man tossed stolen gun while running from traffic stop
EAST HAVEN — Police say a New Haven man was arrested Thursday after tossing a stolen gun while running away from a traffic stop in April. Tyreek London, 24, of Eddy Street, was charged with carrying a pistol without a permit, theft of a firearm, illegal possession of a weapon in a motor vehicle, first-degree reckless endangerment, interfering with an officer, operating a motor vehicle with illegal tints, possession of marijuana and possession with intent to sell, East Haven Police Capt. Joseph Murgo said.
Eyewitness News
20-year-old man killed in Waterbury crash
WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - A man from Danbury was identified as the victim in a deadly crash that happened in Waterbury on Thursday night. Zachary James Carlson, 20, failed to slow down for traffic and struck the vehicle of the driver in front of him, according to state police. Troopers...
NBC Connecticut
Police Arrest Meriden Father Accused of Accidentally Shooting Teen Son
Police have arrested a Meriden father accused of accidentally shooting his 17-year-old son in the chest earlier this month. Justin Mergel turned himself in Friday, according to police. Police say Mergel was unsafely handling a gun while showing it to his son when the gun went off inside their Forest...
Eyewitness News
Suspect who escaped from Hartford courthouse arrested in East Hartford
FORECAST: An *ALERT* for storms Friday that could be strong to severe!. After a comfortably hot & bright Thursday... humidity increases tomorrow, as do our chances for storms that could be severe!. Police say body found in Derby home believed to be Jeffery Epstein associate Steven Hoffenberg. Updated: 7 hours...
Danbury man dies in crash involving tractor-trailer in Waterbury
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A Danbury man was killed in a crash involving a tractor-trailer on I-84 West in Waterbury Thursday night. State police said a tractor-trailer and Chevrolet Silverado were on I-84 West near exit 23 in Waterbury around 8:30 p.m. Thursday when the driver of the Silverado didn’t slow down due to traffic, […]
Register Citizen
Police: Wanted man rams Farmington police car before arrest
FARMINGTON — Police say a 34-year-old man rammed one of their cruisers “multiple” times as he was trying to avoid being served with a felony arrest warrant Thursday afternoon. Officers had attempted to stop the man to serve the warrant around 12:30 p.m., but he led them...
Register Citizen
Police: East Hartford gunfire strikes apartment and cars
EAST HARTFORD — An apartment and cars were damaged by gunfire early Thursday, but no one was injured, police said. The shots were fired about 3 a.m. on Plain Drive, East Hartford Police Officer Marc Caruso said. Officers found shell casings at the scene and saw that bullets struck several vehicles, he said.
Register Citizen
Warrant: ‘Heavily intoxicated’ Farmington man sped through red light before killing teen
FARMINGTON — A 21-year-old local man was driving up to 80 mph with a blood alcohol content more than double the legal limit when he ran a red light and crashed into a 17-year-old driver this summer, according to his arrest warrant. The teenage driver, Luke Roux, of Farmington,...
DoingItLocal
WANTED BRIDGEPORT MAN ARRESTED IN TRUMBULL ROBBERY
#Trumbull CT– A Bridgeport man was arrested Thursday afternoon, August 25, following his involvement in a shoplifting that turned into a robbery at the Westfield Trumbull Mall. The man, Howayne Mcintosh, age 35, of Broadway Bridgeport, was identified as the suspect by JCPenney security personnel after he was located by Trumbull police as he was attempting to run from the scene.
