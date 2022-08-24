ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lions could sign 2-time Super Bowl champion?

One former Super Bowl champion could be becoming a kneecap biter. ESPN’s Field Yates reported Thursday that the Detroit Lions hosted veteran defensive tackle Malcom Brown for a visit. The 29-year-old was just released by the Jacksonville Jaguars last week. Brown, a former first-round pick, won both Super Bowl...
Yardbarker

Pittsburgh Steelers Vs. Detroit Lions

The final preseason game for the Pittsburgh Steelers will be against the Lions this Sunday. With a few big position battles this week against the Lions. Starters will be determined for week one against the Bengals. There is a lot of buzz about Mason Rudolph having trade interest. Could this to be their front row seat to determine if they make a push to get him?
Yardbarker

Hamilcar Rashed To Start Against Lions

A new face is taking first team reps for the Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker spot. It’s not Genard Avery, who was recently released due to “Not being a fit” per Gerry Dulac who was quoted on Steelers Depot. The new face is Hamilcar Rashed. He is taking the first team reps in practice and will be the starter against the Lions this week.
