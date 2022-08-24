Read full article on original website
We are reaching the end of another season of Bike Night. This is our 9th Annual year Bike Night, our first Wednesday was way back on June 1st, and if you drove past Sickies Garage Burgers And Brew every week I'm sure you saw the huge crowds out in the parking lot - beautiful bikes, happy people enjoying each other's company. This is my third year co-hosting it, and I won't lie to you, some days it's a real grind - we are out there when it's sometimes close to 100 degrees, setting up the equipment around 4:00 p m, then breaking everything down after 9:00 pm can be quite taxing. There is one person and one person only who has been through our whole 9-year run, if you are a regular, then you know right away who I'm talking about. He shows up early, walks around making sure all of our sponsors are set up, wears his Bike Night t-shirt with pride, and has a smile that stretches all the way to Minot, and not ONCE in the 41 Bike Nights that I've done, have I ever seen his attitude waver. He does all of that for free, a labor of love. His name is Luke Weinberg, he's 33 years old, and he is an extremely special guy.
Bismarck/Mandan, let's all get fired for some fantastic food! Flasher, New Salem, Center, Almont, Saint Anthony, Cannonball...y'all come too! ADMISSION IS FREE. Mandan's first-ever food truck festival is a can't-miss gathering of goodness. I'll tell everybody that my favorite kind of food is food mixed with other food! So I'm...
Hey listen, I've got nothing personal about utility boxes, ok? They just don't get a whole lot of respect. I mean let's face the facts when you are driving around Bisman taking care of a thousand errands, the last thing that pops out at you are utility boxes, am I right? "Wow honey, that utility box over there sure is a handsome one, don't you think?" That conversation I can pretty much 100% guarantee has never taken place - That will soon change.
North Dakota Country Fest has made its big announcement for next year's headlining act for 2023. More on that in a moment. ND Country Fest bills itself as the Dakota's largest country music festival and fastest growing country music festival in the nation. North Dakota Country Fest is preparing for their biggest concert lineup in its history.
According to a new press release from the Bismarck Event Center, a family favorite is returning to Bismarck, North Dakota. PAW Patrol Live! "The Great Pirate Adventure" is set to roll into Bismarck on January 28th and 29th, 2023. Hard to believe we are talking about shows coming up in...
My feeling is you can never have enough awesome places to choose from here in BisMan to hold a special event, and a brand new venue is in the works. Whatever the occasion is, you want to have the perfect place to enhance the experience a million times over. Let's say you are looking for a spot that will easily hold at least 500 people in an environment that will make you feel instantly comfortable, and not just some plastic generic site. I said earlier that I believe we can never have too many places to choose from here in Bismarck/Mandan to hold a special event, for it provides options on what exactly you are looking for. I'm also all about brand new businesses coming, and we have one that will be unique and well worth the wait!
An anonymous post was made on the Bismarck Reporting News Facebook page; a woman shared a story that really touches the heart. We've all heard of the "Pay it Forward" trend, but was quite the gesture. The Story. The woman posted that she was checking out at the North Bismarck...
If you haven't had the opportunity to try one of these treats yet, now is the time! A macaron stand called "The World of Macarons" just opened in the Kirkwood Mall. The Mall's Facebook page made this post on Thursday:. What's A Macaron?. According to cakedecorist.com, macarons originated in France....
I sure hope you had the chance to drive 55 miles outside of Mandan this past Saturday. I look forward to this event every year, and once again they outdid themselves. Dan Stewart and several members of his family put their heart and soul behind the Rods & Car Show every summer - this year was the 13th Annual. The weather was perfect, with huge puffy clouds in the skies as people of all ages enjoyed walking around looking at the beautiful cars, antique tractors, motorcycles, and even big rigs. Good food from vendors and ice-cold refreshments were readily available and let me ask you this, when was the last you had a chance to WIN $25,000 at a Hole-In-One contest AT a car show? Check out some of the beautiful cars laid out all shiny in the sun:
Before they open the doors they better get those books up on some shelves. Up on their brand new shelves! You can actually buy the old shelves this Saturday August 27 but more on that later. Let's discuss what's happening Monday August 29th! After nearly two years of construction, the Morton Mandan Public Library will be opening their doors.
I write this story as it is a chilly 90 degrees outside, in late August. Her name is Rachael Howard, she and her husband Dathan are what perfect community neighbors are all about - caring for others and doing the best they can for those who can use a little help. Over at 830 South 18th Street here in Bismarck, these two have a charity organization called Closet 127 - this wonderful place provides furniture and household items to individuals and families who are starting over - in other words, people who have had a rough time of it in their past, whether it be with addiction, physical abuse or anything else that has scarred them.
There are many words that pop into my head when I hear the word "Hero" - one of the first things I think about is a person that stands tall in their actions, putting themself in harm's way to protect someone else. There are those that do whatever they can to help raise money or aid in the community by lending a hand and volunteering their time - that's a hero in my book. Unselfish and unafraid to get involved in tense situations. A couple of days ago here in Bismarck the "Ultimate Hero" made an appearance and then just as quickly disappeared. No fanfare, no waiting around to be recognized and thanked for what he did, he simply took care of business.
We don't even want to begin to try to count how many places there are to eat in Bismarck and Mandan. Much less factoring in all the surrounding communities. You can throw a stone in just about any direction and hit a great place to sit and "grab some grub" or just snare some "viddles" to go! But there is always room for one more "eatin' house."
Pier One Imports was a pretty popular destination for shoppers in Bismarck for a long time. Like many brick-and-mortar stores, the COVID-19 pandemic further exasperated the trouble these types of stores were having. We are living in an online world these days and shopping is no different. Pier One Imports...
It's considered the most magnificent trophy in all of sports. The Lord Stanley's Cup is coming to Mandan, North Dakota on Monday, September 12th at Mandan's beautiful Starion Rink. This is being made possible by the Mandan Hockey Club and is courtesy of former Mandan Hockey Club member Casey Bond....
The weeks are sailing by quick - just two more Bike Night's left in the season. A muggy start to a busy night was capped off by a little rain, huge clouds, and a rainbow at the end of the night. Whether you have made it to every one of our Bike Nights this year or not, the only thing that matters is that you are there August 31st - For that is the grand finale - THE night that Dvorak's Grand Prize will be given away in a drawing - The gorgeous CF MOTO Motorcycle could be yours! But you have to be there! We had some first-timers from West Virginia that saw all the fun in the parking lot, so they came over and were they ever glad they did - great dinner and wonderful service inside Sickies, they ventured outside and experienced the Bike Night tradition - beautiful bikes, awesome people, and prizes to win - Make sure you join us next Wednesday!
The Bismarck Bubble "burst" last night. We received some much-needed precipitation across most of south-central North Dakota early Tuesday evening. Severe Thunderstorm Warnings were posted for parts of Burleigh County which brought heavy rain, 60-mile-per-hour winds, and quarter-sized hail. Some of these storms really packed a punch. Rainfall totals ranged...
School is officially in session for just about all of our area schools. Bismarck Shiloh and St. Mary's started last week. Mandan got underway yesterday and Bismarck public schools start today. On my way to the gym daily, I drive by this school named Roosevelt Elementary. What is shocking is...
Errrmehgerd! A woman captured a photo of who she believed to be Dax Sheppard while stopping at the Tesoro gas station on Interchange Avenue in Bismarck. The woman who captured the moment, Rose Burcham-LaFountain told me the photo was taken yesterday (August 16th) at approximately 5:30 pm. Talk about being at the right place at the right time. She said she also saw his wife (Kristen Bell) and their kids in the car. Here's LaFountain's post:
First of all, I want to take a few seconds to tell you what kind of guy Matt Wurnig is. I had a chance to meet Matt over a year ago when he stopped by our radio station here in Mandan. The moment I shook his hand you can tell what a first-class guy he is. Matt stands tall in manners and even larger in personality. He is just one of those individuals that you like right away. Back then Matt was in his first season of “50 Dates 50 States”, a brilliant idea he came up with to help combat the emptiness we all felt when COVID-19 first hit. Virtual dates in other States, what a fantastic start, and man did he take off. You can follow him through YouTube/TikTok....
