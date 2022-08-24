Read full article on original website
Lipscomb Academy football shocks 3-time defending Alabama 7A state champion Thompson
Lipscomb Academy won its biggest football game in school history. And the Mustangs did it on national television. Lipscomb Academy defeated three-time defending Class 7A state champion Thompson 24-14 Saturday night in Alabaster, Alabama, in a nonregion game televised on ESPN. ...
WyoPreps Week 0 High School Football Scoreboard: Aug. 26-27, 2022
It's the start of a new season for prep football teams around the state. Some are playing official games, while others are just participating in scrimmages to prepare for their start next week. A few schools are just continuing to practice. This is the Week 0 Scoreboard. This is the...
A Change for Laramie Girls Swimming & Diving, But Not Really [VIDEO]
A new era of Laramie High School Swimming and Diving starts this weekend with the first meet under new head coach Tamara Bretting. Laramie begins the 2022 season at the Gillette Relays and Gillette Pentathlon on Friday and Saturday. Bretting admitted on Wednesday that practice is definitely weird. “Not having...
