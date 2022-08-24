ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Comments / 0

Related
KOWB AM 1290

A Change for Laramie Girls Swimming & Diving, But Not Really [VIDEO]

A new era of Laramie High School Swimming and Diving starts this weekend with the first meet under new head coach Tamara Bretting. Laramie begins the 2022 season at the Gillette Relays and Gillette Pentathlon on Friday and Saturday. Bretting admitted on Wednesday that practice is definitely weird. “Not having...
KOWB AM 1290

KOWB AM 1290

Laramie, WY
989
Followers
4K+
Post
234K+
Views
ABOUT

KOWB-AM , has the best news and sports coverage for Laramie, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy