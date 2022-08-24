Read full article on original website
The sport that's sweeping the nation comes to Fairfield!
The Allan Witt Park courts ribbon-cutting on August 18 was a huge success! Many community members, including pickleball, tennis, and futsal enthusiasts, showed up to help christen the courts. After the ceremony, attendees were able to participate in gameplay or watch demonstrations. On August 26, Dina Kupfer from GoodDay Sacramento...
Meet the newest member of the Foresthill football squad: Sir Thumps-a-lot
Foresthill High School’s newest member of the football team has it all. He's fast, elusive, agile, strong and has better stamina than anyone in the state. The only problem is he will never suit up to play on a Friday night, because he's a remote-control tackling dummy. The dummy...
Pioneer's Carner too much for Twelve Bridges in 41-17 loss
The learning curve football demands took a sharp turn up as Twelve Bridges High School fell to a strong Pioneer rushing attack 41-17 on Thursday night in Woodland. Patriots running back Jack Carner made up for missing his club’s 14-7 loss at Wood last week by rushing for more than 200 yards and three touchdowns. Carner’s legs also opened the lanes for quarterback Carson King’s arm. Bouncing back from a tough showing at Wood, King was 8 for 12 for 106 yards and one TD. He also dashed into the end zone from 1 yard out.
Rocklin finds its stride, pulls away from Reno-McQueen
Rocklin High School’s football team sputtered through the first six quarters of its season before finding the next gear Friday night – overdrive. The host Thunder outgained McQueen of Reno 264 yards to 51 in the second half of a 27-7 nonleague victory to even its record at 1-1. McQueen fell to 0-2. The Lancers, coming off a 10-2 season in 2021 that ended with a loss to national power Bishop Gorman of Las Vegas in the NIAA 5A final, have scored seven points in two games.
Rocklin, August 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The McQueen High School football team will have a game with Rocklin High School on August 26, 2022, 15:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
Zebras battle from 21 down at half to defeat Honkers in home opener
On Aug. 30, 2021, the Lincoln High football team was supposed to travel to Yuba City for their second game of the season but it was never played due to poor air quality. Nearly one year later on Friday night, the two teams finally met and the Zebras came away with a 28-27 win.
Bear River is overwhelmed by El Dorado
It was a night to forget for Bear River. Following an impressive opening-night victory over Kennedy, the Bruins welcomed El Dorado to Lake of the Pines in search of their first 2-0 start since 2019. Unfortunately for the Bruins, the hopes were marred from the start, as the Cougars dominated...
Auburn Friends of the Library monthly book sale approaches
Auburn Friends of the Library will hold their monthly book sale on Sept. 6 and 10 (the first Tuesday and following Saturday of each month) from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. at 350 Nevada Street in Auburn. There is nothing like holding a book, magazine or puzzle in your hand,...
Wildcats take advantage of Timberwolves mistakes to move to 2-0 for second straight season
The Whitney Wildcats football team took down the Woodcreek Timberwolves 21-10 on Thursday night to move to 2-0 behind an impressive performance from the offensive line and a solid run game. Woodcreek High got the first points of the game from a 40-yard field goal by Ethan Downie and controlled...
In pictures: Bulldog football heats up on and off the field
Folsom Bulldog Ball Boys Cayden Stover (left), and Elijah Williams get up close and personal with the mister to cool off from the triple digit heat during Friday night's football season opener at Prairie City Stadium. See more photos from the sidelines of Friday's opening game here in our online gallery by swiping left or right. Read all the details of the game HERE IN TELEGRAPH SPORTS. Telegraph photos by Bill Sullivan.
Rocklin water hydrant rupture: Photos captured by Rocklin High School Teacher
Rocklin, Calif. – A water hydrant ruptured near the Walgreens and Wells Fargo Bank on Sunset and Park in Rocklin this morning. Local resident and Rocklin High School teacher Eric Sturgeon happened upon the scene and took some terrific pics to share. The Rocklin Fire Department arrived onsite and...
Miss Butte County crowned at Butte County Fair
GRIDLEY, Calif. - The Miss Butte County Scholarship Program crowned the winners at Thursday night's pageant at the Butte County Fair. Miss Teen Butte County is 15 year old Bella Warren from Gridley. Her hobbies include cheerleading, FFA, traveling and babysitting. Miss Butte County is 19-year-old Jenny Hernandez from Chico....
Athlete of the Week: Isaiah Bickham leads Wildcats comeback against Antelope
The Whitney Wildcats came back from 21-0 down against Antelope midway through the second quarter on Friday night to score 28 unanswered points en route to a 35-28 win, avenging their playoff loss against the Titans last season. The winning touchdown came from a 72-yard pass by Whitney High quarterback...
Last-second touchdown lifts Placer over Roseville
The Thursday night lights were shining bright at LeFebvre Stadium in Auburn, as two of the oldest schools in the area, Placer and Roseville, squared off. Offensive power and athleticism reigned supreme, as the Hillmen escaped with a 30-27 victory. Placer (2-0) stormed out of the gate, taking a 14-0...
Robert Jensen 2/26/1930 - 5/15/2022
Robert Jensen passed away suddenly on May 15, 2022. Born in San Francisco in 1930, he lived his entire 92 years in California except for his time serving as a driver and rifleman in the Army in South Korea. Bob spent 27 years working for Mitchell Plumbing Co. in S.F. then in 1977 he and his wife moved to Meadow Vista, CA where he started his own plumbing and solar business. Bob could build many things, including the boat he raced and used in water ski racing as a member of the Pacifica Boat Club. He built his first set of skis for that, too. He loved music, serving as a DJ in the VA hospital in Livermore on his return from the Korean War, and later he would bring his stereo equipment to the boat club events where he was also know for his graceful dance moves (as a proud graduate from the Arthur Murray Dance School in S.F.). A consummate competitor, Bob also raced motorcycles (belonged to the Coastside Motorcycle Club), and was club champion in the Pacifica Bowling League. Bob won so many golf tournaments throughout his life that his family lost count. His neighbors in Pacifica and later in Meadow Vista knew him as the guy who could fix anything, which he generously did for anyone who asked.
Del Oro thumps Del Campo, improves to 2-0
For the second straight season, Del Oro is 2-0 coming out of the gate. Following a strong performance against Inderkum on opening night, the host Golden Eagles jumped on Del Campo and delivered another dominant performance in a 34-7 victory Thursday night. Del Campo drove down the field to start...
Toasting the Purp: Community at large patronizes iconic bar and grill on its final weekend
A stack of barstools and a notice of closure graces the entry way of the Purple Place after failed lease negotiations forced the longtime location to shut down Sunday. For decades, locals have been patronizing the Purple Place Bar and Grill, whether it was to socialize over a cocktail and dance with friends on a Saturday night or enjoy a breakfast with family.
'We are Roseville': Mayor highlights victories, challenges in State of City address
For the first time since the start of the pandemic, the city of Roseville held a public, in-person State of the City address on the campus of West Park High School. The site of the speech on Friday was picked to highlight the long-awaited school campus that continues to take shape in West Roseville and to allow students to witness and engage in the civics process.
American River kayaker is one of Sacramento water's best lost and found
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — When you're 119 miles long and you twist and turn from the Sierra Nevada to Sacramento you provide a few stories to tell. "The American River is just a jewel," said Karl Bly. Bly has created his own tale paddling his kayak on the river...
Lincoln resident creates business to tutor students in math
Roseville native and Lincoln resident Navi Riar created a tutoring business, Ready, Set, Learn, two-plus years ago that has become incredibly popular online via social media. She now has more than 3,000 international followers on social media who have received math tutoring and aid, Riar said. Riar started Ready, Set,...
