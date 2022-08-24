Robert Jensen passed away suddenly on May 15, 2022. Born in San Francisco in 1930, he lived his entire 92 years in California except for his time serving as a driver and rifleman in the Army in South Korea. Bob spent 27 years working for Mitchell Plumbing Co. in S.F. then in 1977 he and his wife moved to Meadow Vista, CA where he started his own plumbing and solar business. Bob could build many things, including the boat he raced and used in water ski racing as a member of the Pacifica Boat Club. He built his first set of skis for that, too. He loved music, serving as a DJ in the VA hospital in Livermore on his return from the Korean War, and later he would bring his stereo equipment to the boat club events where he was also know for his graceful dance moves (as a proud graduate from the Arthur Murray Dance School in S.F.). A consummate competitor, Bob also raced motorcycles (belonged to the Coastside Motorcycle Club), and was club champion in the Pacifica Bowling League. Bob won so many golf tournaments throughout his life that his family lost count. His neighbors in Pacifica and later in Meadow Vista knew him as the guy who could fix anything, which he generously did for anyone who asked.

