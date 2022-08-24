ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion, IA

104.5 KDAT

German-Themed Beer Garden Opening in Iowa For Just Two Months

Iowans are not patient people. Either that, or we're just looking to extend a good time. There's about a 99.9 percent chance that the latter is more true. Once upon a time, Oktoberfest celebrations pretty much took place in October. That's not the case anymore. I know, you're crushed. More German beer fun has been announced for the next couple of months.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Multiple rounds of storms coming for much of Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — The main focus heading into tonight is a wave of energy coming out of Nebraska into Iowa. This wave will help generate storms across the state through this evening all the way into early Sunday. This evening, there is the threat of some hail & damaging winds in a few storms. Late tonight, heavy rain will become the main concern. Plenty of places could see 1-3" of rainfall by early Sunday. Parts of north-central Iowa have the potential to get 3-5". There is a Flood Watch out for places like Mason City, , Clear Lake, Clarion, Hampton, Charles City, etc. overnight because of the possibility of street flooding. In rural areas, the ground will be able to absorb most of this rainfall.
IOWA STATE
kniakrls.com

More Results Coming in from Iowa State Fair

Men from across the state entered their prized whiskers in the Beard Growing contest held at the 2022 Iowa State Fair. The top harmonica players brought their unique sounds to Pioneer Hall for the Harmonica competition, judged at the Iowa State Fair. Henry Place of Pella won the top spot in the Youth class for the second straight year.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Iowa farmer rescued after night trapped in grain bin

ACKLEY, Iowa (AP) — A northern Iowa farmer spent a night trapped in a grain bin before crews rescued him. The farmer became trapped Thursday afternoon by grain in the bin on his farm in the Ackley-Iowa Falls area. The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports he survived overnight and was found by a neighbor, who called 911 a little after 11 a.m. Friday. Crews from several agencies responded and used shields to prevent more grain from engulfing the farmer. They also cut holes in the bin the relieve pressure and rescued him after about an hour. Hardin County Sheriff Dave McDaniel says the farmer was conscious and alert when he was taken to an Iowa Falls hospital. The farmer’s name wasn’t released.
ACKLEY, IA
KCRG.com

Food Truck Festival in Cedar Rapids canceled

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Food Truck Festival scheduled for Saturday in downtown Cedar Rapids has been canceled. Organizers said most of the food trucks backed out due to conflicts with the Market After Dark, which is also scheduled for Saturday in downtown Cedar Rapids.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
bellevueheraldleader.com

Counties with the oldest homes in Iowa

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the oldest homes in Iowa using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
IOWA STATE
Axios

Iowa's fall foliage forecast

Start planning a road trip: Peak fall foliage is just over a month out, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. State of play: Northern Iowa can expect colors to peak sometime around the last of September. Southern areas can be a month later. Last year's peak in central...
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

2022 Iowa State Fair by the numbers

DES MOINES, Iowa — The 2022 Iowa State Fair might be over, but some final numbers from this year's event were recently released. 1,118,763 total attendance (Fourth highest all-time) 128,298 record one-day attendance for Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. $481,500 raised in the Sale of Champions. 730 cornhole participants (new...
IOWA STATE
KOEL 950 AM

What Does this Sign Seen All Over Iowa Mean?

If you live in a larger Iowa city, or you rarely make an appearance in a more rural setting, I bet you'd be curious to know what the sign in question means. The sign in question, which I'll share with you below, looks pretty straightforward, but is it?. Before we...
IOWA STATE
iheart.com

Iowa DNR: Go Fish!

(Des Moines, IA) -- School may be back in session, but the Iowa Department of Natural Resources says fall is an excellent time to take children fishing, because the fish tend to be active. Tyler Stubbs of DNR Fisheries says he tries to make time to take his children fishing....
IOWA STATE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Festival
News Break
Politics
superhits1027.com

State nursery selling seedlings for fall planting

DES MOINES — The Iowa Department of Natural Resources’ State Forest Nursery will start selling seedlings next week and many thousands of Iowans are expected to place orders. Nursery manager Pat Griffin says they had been averaging about 600,000 to 700,000 seedlings sold each year, and then we...
IOWA STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

$1 Million Iowa Lottery Winner Forgot His Winning Ticket

Living in small-town Iowa is definitely a good thing. Just ask lottery winner Tad Alber. Alber, of West Union, purchased multiple tickets for last Friday's $99 million Mega Millions drawing at a Casey's store in Ossian, in Winneshiek County. Saturday, Alber was working at his family's West Union Event Center...
IOWA STATE
juliensjournal.com

Fun For All Ages at Dubuque’s Oktoberfest

When you think of Oktoberfest, what comes to mind? Beer, lederhosen, and music? Well, you can find all that and more at Dubuque’s Annual Oktoberfest, taking place this year on Saturday, September 17th from 11 AM to 6 PM at the Q Casino Back Waters Stage. Why in September...
DUBUQUE, IA
104.5 KDAT

Missed Out On The Popcorn? Iowa Still Has Ways To Get Some

It’s been one day since Luke Bryan launched his limited-edition popcorn to support National FFA and if you haven’t ordered your popcorn yet, you may have missed out. Luke Bryan partnered with AGCO Fendt to offer his limited-edition popcorn to support the National FFA Organization. The popcorn was available starting August 25th in Bold Butter and Chart Toppin Churro and was $5 per bag (plus shipping).
IOWA STATE
Radio Iowa

Dubuque church project revitalizes organ, brings congregation together

A Dubuque church is putting its renovated pipe organ back together this week in a project that the organizer says has also revitalized the congregation. Merrill Crawford leads the effort to refurbish the organ that was built in the new Westminster Presbyterian Church back in September of 1964. “Every pipe organ has different landmarks along its long life where work needs to be done. And at just about 59 years now, ours typically, we discovered needed to have a lot of leather components redone. The leather was cracking and starting to leak air,” he explains.
DUBUQUE, IA
kiwaradio.com

West Iowa numbers lower, but better than some expected

IARN — The Pro Farmer Crop Tour is wrapping up today in Southern Minnesota and Central & Eastern Iowa. Yesterday the Western leg of the tour went through the Western third of Iowa in crop districts one, four, and seven. Many marketers were holding their breath on this part of the trip, because Iowa is a top corn producer and has been the only one of the three “I States” that has been having drought. The west has been taking the brunt of the adverse conditions, and many were expecting the tour to be pulling bad numbers.
IOWA STATE
Community Policy