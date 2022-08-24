Read full article on original website
howardcountymd.gov
Police investigating fatal collision in Elkridge
Howard County police are investigating a fatal collision in Elkridge on Friday night in which one person was killed. At approximately 10:46 p.m., a 2002 Harley-Davidson Sportster motorcycle was traveling north on Route 1 approaching Brookdale Drive when it was struck by a tractor trailer making a left turn from the southbound lanes of Route 1. The operator of the motorcycle, 65-year-old Harold Leonard Hopkins Jr. of Baltimore, was transported to University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center where he was pronounced dead.
foxbaltimore.com
Man forgets to put car in park, it rolls away & crunches Montgomery Co. mailboxes: police
Montgomery County, Md. (7News) — A man's vehicle rolled away after he forgot to put it in park, striking several mailboxes in Silver Spring on Friday, Montgomery County Police said. Police added that that the man driving the vehicle struck another vehicle, and when he got out of his...
Police are on the scene of a motorcycle crash that left one person injured
Baltimore County Police are on the scene for a motor vehicle accident that left at least one person injured Saturday in Parkville.
Bowie man killed in motorcycle crash
Prince George’s County, MD – a 52-year-old Bowie man, was killed in a crash while...
Bicyclist killed after flatbed truck hits, runs over her in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said a woman from Bethesda died after a flatbed truck hit her while she was cycling on Thursday. The Montgomery County Department of Police said Sarah Joan Langenkamp, 42, was riding in the 5200 block of River Rd. She was heading east and so was the flatbed […]
foxbaltimore.com
Victims Removed from Car at Gunpoint in Glen Burnie Carjacking
GLEN BURNIE, MD – police in Glen Burnie are searching for three suspects involved in...
Two teenagers dead after I-81 crash in Washington County
Maryland State Police said troopers were investigating a crash on Interstate 81 that left two teenagers dead and another person hurt.
Popular Baseball Players Among Three Teens Killed In Crash With Tractor-Trailer In Hagerstown
Three teens were killed after a violent crash with a tractor-trailer on I-81 in Washington County, state police said. Hagerstown resident Tyler Josenhans, 17, was the driver of a Lexus that was involved in a crash with passengers Clayton Knode, 15, and Kannon Shives, both of Clear Water, on Thursday, Aug. 25 when he reportedly crashed into the passenger cabin of a large truck.
Elderly woman killed in house fire in Reisterstown
An elderly woman died in a house fire in Reisterstown Friday evening, according to the Baltimore County Fire Department.
Bay Net
Police Investigating Fatal Collision Killing 52-Year-Old Motorcyclist From Bowie
LAURAL, Md. – The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal motorcycle collision. The deceased rider is 52-year-old Daniel Law of Bowie. On August 13, 2022, at approximately 1:30 pm, officers responded to Laurel Bowie Road and Snowden Pond Road...
foxbaltimore.com
Driver charged with reckless driving after allegedly running red light, killing Dumfries man
It was determined that 35-year-old Jesse Rean Bacha of Aquia Harbor was headed north on Dumfries Road in a 2018 Ford F-150 when he ignored a red light and hit a 2018 Lexus E300H that was turning left from Country Club Drive to Dumfries Road.
foxbaltimore.com
20-year-old woman shot overnight in North Baltimore
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A woman was shot just before midnight Friday in North Baltimore. According to police, officers responded to a shot spotter alert in the 400 block of Whitridge Avenue. Once on scene, officers located a 20-year-old woman with gunshot wounds near Greenmount Avenue. She was taken to...
foxbaltimore.com
Elderly woman dies in two-alarm house fire in Reisterstown Friday night
BALTIMORE CO. (WBFF) — An elderly woman was killed in a two-alarm house fire in Reisterstown, according to Baltimore County Fire Spokesman Fire Captain Len Stewart. Fire crews arrived at the house with a fire burning inside the basement of the home on the 13400 block of Old Hanover RD.
Bay Net
Two Flown Out After Head-On Collision On Budds Creek Road
CHAPTICO, Md. – On August 25, at approximately 5:48 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a serious motor vehicle accident with one vehicle reportedly overturned with entrapment on Budds Creek Road at the intersection of Mechanicsville Road. Crews arrived and found two-vehicles involved in the head-on...
foxbaltimore.com
Brandywine, Md. woman charged with hitting, killing boyfriend with car: Police
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A Prince George's County woman is charged with hitting and killing her boyfriend with a car on Saturday in Brandywine, according to the Prince George's County Police Department. Officers were called to the 6100 block of Floral Park Road on Saturday for the...
