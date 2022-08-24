Cooper named one of the best hospitals in the region in 2022-2023 U.S. News & World Report ratings

Read full article on original website
N.J. hospital administrator resigns. Executive was candidate for CEO position.
University Hospital announced the resignation Thursday of its health equity officer, an administrator many local and state leaders viewed as a strong contender to be its next chief executive. Dr. Chris Pernell will leave her post as chief integration and health equity officer effective Sept. 2, the Newark hospital said...
medtechdive.com
Labcorp adds to hospital lab buying streak with New Jersey acquisition
Testing firm Labcorp bought RWJBarnabas Health’s outreach laboratory business and select related assets for an undisclosed price, the two companies said in a press release. The acquisition expands access for RWJBH patients to Labcorp testing sites across the state, including those at Walgreens pharmacies. RWJBH said the sale will...
Life expectancy plummets in New Jersey
A majority of New Jersey residents will not see their 80th birthday. New federal data shows life expectancy has dropped from 80.1 years in 2019 to 77.5 years in 2020. It follows a national trend that shows Americans, in general, are not living as long now as we did just a few years ago.
New Jersey’s Largest School District Implements Mask Mandate For The Entire School Year
New Jersey’s Largest School District Implements Mask Mandate For The Entire School Year Reagan Reese...
N.J. reports 1,926 COVID cases, 9 deaths. Positive tests continue to decline.
New Jersey health officials on Saturday reported another confirmed 1,926 COVID-19 cases and nine deaths as the seven-day average for positive tests have begun to decline. New Jersey’s rate of transmission on Saturday was 0.87, a drop from 1.01 at the beginning of the month. A transmission rate below...
Today Explained: Death to the Spotted Lanternfly
New York and New Jersey have seen a major influx of Spotted Lanternflies this summer. These bugs are known to cause detrimental effects to agriculture, and experts are urging those who run into them to squish and kill them immediately.
njbmagazine.com
NJEDA Accepting Applications for Vacant & Underutilized Public Assets Program
The New Jersey Economic Development Authority (NJEDA) is now accepting applications for the New Jersey Asset Activation Planning Grant Program. The program offers grants to New Jersey communities and stakeholder groups to fund early-stage planning work focused on catalytic redevelopment and the adaptive reuse of vacant and underutilized public assets.
roi-nj.com
Nine from New Jersey make Princeton Review’s 31st annual Best Colleges 2023 list
The Princeton Review — one of the nation’s leading education services companies — released its 31st annual Best Colleges 2023 ranking lists recently, with nine institutions from New Jersey making the grade. Listed alphabetically, the nine from the Garden State include:. The College of New Jersey, Ewing;
N.J. reports 2,058 COVID cases, 15 deaths as rate of transmission levels off
New Jersey health officials on Thursday reported another 2,058 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 15 deaths as the state’s rate of transmission remained steady. New Jersey’s rate of transmission was 0.86 on Thursday. The rate was 1.01 at the beginning of the month. A transmission rate below 1 is...
Will my student loans be forgiven? Q&A of what we know so far.
President Joe Biden’s announcement Wednesday that the federal government would forgive up to $20,000 of student loans for people making under $125,000 a year was unprecedented, potentially affecting 1.19 million New Jersey residents with a total of $43 billion in college debt. The changes raise countless questions. Here are...
5 facts about New Jersey you’ll find hard to believe
The New Jersey subreddit is truly the gift that keeps on giving. Whether you’re looking for a Spotted Lanternfly being shot in slow motion or a bunch of New Jerseyans trashing some random person on Twitter claiming we call Dunkin’ “dunkies” (excuse me?), it’s always entertaining.
Forget Student Loans, Powerful Shore Republican Fat Cat Had $196,000 COVID Loan Forgiven
TOMS RIVER, NJ – As Republicans push back on student loan debt forgiveness, one prominent...
N.J. reports 2,067 COVID cases, 8 death. 3 counties remain ‘high risk’ for transmission
New Jersey health officials on Friday reported another 2,067 confirmed COVID-19 cases and eight deaths. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reduced the number of “high risk” counties in the Garden State to three. Only Cape May, Atlantic and Mercer counties remain in the “high risk”...
Quality Education in Newtown: One Institution Makes List of 25 Best Pa. Private High Schools
Bucks County is home to one of the 25 best private high schools in Pennsylvania, according to a recent report published by Stacker. To compile the list, Stacker used data from Niche.com, which ranked the schools based on:. Student and academic data from the U.S. Department of Education. Test scores.
Survey Shows Just How Bad Student Loan Debt Is Here In New Jersey
The announcement was made on Wednesday, August 24, that a student loan forgiveness plan is in the works within the federal government. President Joe Biden announced that anywhere from $10,000 to $20,000 will be forgiven for those who make below $125,000 per year. Since most of the country is pulling in well below that benchmark at their 9 to 5s, you can imagine most people's excitement after that announcement.
New Jersey’s back-to-school sales tax holiday starts. Experts aren’t thrilled
Tax experts cast doubt on whether the state's upcoming 10-day sales tax holiday will actually help consumers. The post New Jersey’s back-to-school sales tax holiday starts. Experts aren’t thrilled appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
We Have The Ultimate Best New Jersey Burger Guide
New Jersey is the diner capital of the world, so we better have some really good burgers in the Garden State, and we do. If there's a good burger to be eaten, we want to know where it is, and now the ultimate New Jersey burger guide is here for you.
LIST: These back-to-school items will be tax-free in New Jersey through Labor Day
Still have some back-to-school shopping to do? Check out this complete list of items that will be free of sales tax when you purchase them in New Jersey.
NJ confirms 1st human cases of this mosquito-borne virus in 2022
TRENTON — Health officials have urged residents to keep their bug spray stocked through the late summer and early fall, as the state has confirmed its first human cases of West Nile Virus this year. Three men tested positive earlier in August for the mosquito-borne illness, in Ocean, Morris...
visitsouthjersey.com
New York Times: One of the Oldest Rodeos in America Is in New Jersey
PILESGROVE, N.J. — The low-lying clouds framing the horizon at sunset were beginning to tinge a cotton-candy pink when the rodeo announcer, Ty Miller, instructed all men to “remove cover.”. He had just finished reciting a prayer. The national anthem — “the most beautiful song ever written,” he...
