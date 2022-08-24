During gamescom Opening Night Live, a new trailer for Hogwarts Legacy has been released and it shows us the consequences of dabbling in dark magic. Of course, we were aware that players would be able to choose their own path and there was a morality system that reacted to the way things play out. However, this is the first we've seen that the three Unforgivable Curses - being the Imperius Curse, the Cruciatus Curse, and the Killing Curse - are a part of the game. Given that the game follows a fifth year student, this is some heavy stuff for the player to be handling.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO