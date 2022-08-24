Read full article on original website
Gameplay For 'The Callisto Protocol' Is Incredibly Gruesome
We already knew that The Callisto Protocol was going to be a gory one. The upcoming survival horror game is being directed by Glen Schofield (co-creator of the Dead Space series), and aims to be “the single most scariest game for PC and consoles”. Which is reason enough for me to stay far, far away from it, because frankly, I do not have the guts. But for those brave enough, it’s looking pretty fantastic, and the latest gameplay trailer showcased last night during Gamescom was perhaps its most gruesome one yet.
Assassin's Creed-Style Game Set In Medieval China Looks Really Good
Whether you’re in the throngs of Gamescom or enjoying the event’s announcements from the comfort of your bedroom, this sure has been a fun week for gaming news. Sony revealed their upcoming DualSense Edge controller and new soulslike Lies of P stole the show at Opening Night Live. It wasn’t the only standout hit though as fans were equally blown away with Where Winds Meet.
'Hogwarts Legacy' Pre-Orders Live Soon, Featuring An Interesting Bundle
Despite its unfortunate delay, we’re not far away at all from the release of Hogwarts Legacy. The open-world wizarding RPG is set to release on 10 February 2023, and will feature spell-casting, broomstick flight, magical creatures to befriend, classes to attend, and much more. The latest trailer, revealed last night during Gamescom’s opening night, even showcased the Unforgivable Curses, and seemingly revealed a split storyline depending on if players decide to delve into the dark arts or not.
'Hogwarts Legacy' Trailer Shows Unforgivable Curses And Dark Arts
During gamescom Opening Night Live, a new trailer for Hogwarts Legacy has been released and it shows us the consequences of dabbling in dark magic. Of course, we were aware that players would be able to choose their own path and there was a morality system that reacted to the way things play out. However, this is the first we've seen that the three Unforgivable Curses - being the Imperius Curse, the Cruciatus Curse, and the Killing Curse - are a part of the game. Given that the game follows a fifth year student, this is some heavy stuff for the player to be handling.
'The Last Of Us Part 1' Remake Finally Gets A Full Trailer With Gameplay
We’re mere weeks away from the release of The Last of Us Part I and oh boy, it’s an exciting time. Fans were a little dubious about the graphics of Naughty Dog’s new-gen remake at first, not because they were bad - just different. Since then, Part I seems to have won fans over with its reimagined environments, but there’s still one question on everyone’s lips: When do we get to see gameplay? Today, my friends. The full launch trailer is finally here.
Leaked 'GTA 6' Screenshot Mystery Will Be Solved Soon, Says Insider
Rockstar are still keeping extremely tight-lipped on Grand Theft Auto VI, but that hasn’t stopped details about the game from leaking. It’s believed that GTA VI will be set in Vice City and feature a Bonnie & Clyde style duo as the lead characters. Further rumours suggest the title is aiming for photorealism and will feature brand new city single-player DLC. There’s one GTA VI mystery that’s yet to be resolved though.
'Black Myth: Wukong' New Gameplay Looks Unbelievably Good
Who’s ready for some more Black Myth: Wukong? This highly anticipated action-RPG is in development by Chinese indie devs Game Science, and from its first reveal, has looked positively stunning. As reported by Push Square, we’ve just got another look at some gameplay footage, this time in 4K, and it’s never looked better.
'Cyberpunk 2077' Expansion Teased And Fans Are Losing It
Cyberpunk 2077 has had quite the journey. It’s no secret that upon release, CD Projekt’s latest title was a bug-ridden mess. The game was partially pulled from sale but after a major update earlier this year, Cyberpunk 2077 is finally living up to its potential. With the game now in a decent state, fans are looking ahead to the upcoming DLC which is rumoured to land next year.
Rockstar Issue DMCA Takedown on GTA Developer's Original Videos
Much to the delight of fans, the past few weeks have been chock full of GTA VI updates. Admittedly, Rockstar are keeping tight-lipped on these unofficial reports but it is looking like GTA VI will be set in Vice City and feature a female protagonist who will form one half of a Bonnie and Clyde style duo. As exciting as all this is though, Rockstar’s latest move hasn’t gone down well with fans as the studio continues its copyrighting crackdown.
'Hogwarts Legacy' $300 Collector's Edition Revealed And Explained
There it is. At long last, the Collector’s Edition of Hogwarts Legacy has been revealed, and it looks like fans are definitely going to want to get in on this one. An unboxing of the various goodies included has just been showcased on the Hogwarts Legacy YouTube channel by Avalanche Software’s Community Manager, Chandler Wood, and there’s plenty to be excited about.
Sony Just Announced Some Really Bad News About The PlayStation 5
Ever since its launch almost two years ago (!), the PlayStation 5 has been notoriously difficult to buy. Thanks to a combined mess of stock shortages (as a result of the world’s lack of semiconductors) and scalpers buying out so much of that already limited stock, grabbing one of Sony’s new-gen consoles hasn’t been as easy as just adding one to your cart and waiting for the delivery - we’re talking stock alerts, waiting in 40-minute-long online queues only to be met with no stock at the end of it, and repeat.
GTA Producer's New Game 'Everywhere' Might Include NFTs
Gamescom’s opening night kicked off yesterday evening with a whole host of exciting announcements, from the revival of Dead Island 2 (which is actually happening, and now has a surprisingly close release date, if you can believe it) to the reveal of New Tales From The Borderlands, and an exciting new trailer for Hogwarts Legacy.
'Need For Speed' 2022 Details And Gameplay Have Leaked Online
It’s a big day for Electronic Arts - potentially. A brand new rumour swept across the internet this afternoon suggesting that Amazon could announce an imminent buyout of the company and whilst this is yet to officially be confirmed, it’s got people talking nonetheless. Amidst all of that though, details have leaked on EA’s upcoming Need For Speed game.
'Dune: Awakening' MMO Announcement Met With Heavy Scepticism By Gamers
Yesterday’s Opening Night Live at Gamescom was full of exciting announcements. Dead Island 2 and New Tales From The Borderlands were officially unveiled, plus we got a brand new look at Hogwarts Legacy ahead of the game’s February release. That being said, not all announced titles were met with a warm reception and fans are particularly sceptical about Dune: Awakening.
‘New Tales From The Borderlands’ Announced, Releasing This Year
New Tales from the Borderlands has been announced today at Gamescom 2022. A spiritual successor to Tales from the Borderlands, the interactive narrative game follows three new protagonists, Anu, Octavio and Fran, and takes place in the war-torn city of Promethea. See the announcement trailer here:. The story pits these...
What Comes In Each 'Dead Island 2' Edition Revealed By Developer
As Titanic’s Rose once said, “It’s been 84 years,” but Dead Island 2 finally has a release date. Well, it hasn’t quite been 84 years but you get the idea. Dead Island 2 was announced all the back in 2014 and two studio changes later, it’s finally destined to be ours on 3 February, 2023. Ahead of the game’s release, it’s finally been revealed exactly what each edition of Dead Island 2 includes.
'Star Wars: Knights Of The Old Republic' Remake Reportedly Has A New Developer
Less than one year after it was announced, fans recently learnt that Aspyr’s remake of Star Wars: Knights Of The Old Republic had been delayed indefinitely. The news was revealed by Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier and I think it’s fair to say, we were all pretty gutted. The report suggested that Sony and Lucasfilm were disappointed with a demo they were shown but dry your eyes, my friends, because the project could be back on track.
Netflix Has A New Most Popular Series Just Days After Release
Netflix is churning out the news thick and fast this week. The streaming service’s upcoming BioShock film has finally landed a director and screenwriter and is set to start filming very soon, and we now know that the Horizon Zero Dawn TV series will in fact feature Aloy and is being led by The Umbrella Academy’s showrunner. Of course, it’s not just news that Netflix is churning out, it’s content too - and one new series has skyrocketed up the global trending chart.
Microsoft Officially Respond To The PlayStation 5 Price Hike
Yesterday, it was confirmed by Sony that the PlayStation 5 is receiving a significant price hike in most major PlayStation-selling regions, including the UK, Europe, Australia and Japan. The increases vary from region to region, but here in the UK, the Disc edition will now cost you £479.99 (up from £449.99), while the Digital edition is £389.99 (up from £359.99).
'GTA 5' Story Mode Can Now Be Played In Co-Op Multiplayer
Grand Theft Auto V's single-player story is now multiplayer thanks to a new mod from a team of creators who wanted to cause chaos in Los Santos without having chaos caused for them in the Online mode. Though Grand Theft Auto V is now nine whole years old, there are...
