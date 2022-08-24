Read full article on original website
The 15+ WORST Things About Wyoming Fall
Fall is just around the corner. Technically, the first day of autumn isn't until September 22 this year, according to almanac.com. but around late August, everyone starts looking for signs that Fall has arrived. It's no wonder people in Wyoming love autumn. The heat of summer starts to fade, the...
Look At This Million Dollar Wyoming Ranch With A Saloon Style Bar
Ok, this place is REALLY cool. It's currently run as a Bed and Breakfast, and man, would this be an ideal place to kick back for a week? I can just imagine the fresh air and the relaxation just seeping through. I found this ranch on Zillow it is located around Fort Laramie.
Thousands of Lightning Strikes Hit Wyoming This Week
Yesterday, a dazzling array of lightning bolts lit up Wyoming skies. Wildfire Today reports that thousands of strikes hit the Cowboy State. The report from Wildfire Today indicates that Wyoming was not the only Rocky Mountain state to see lightning storms. Colorado, South Dakota, and Nebraska also experienced massive lightning strikes.
”ForMak” School Safety Effort To Headline “Weekend In Wyoming”
The mother of a 13-year-old Cheyenne boy who was struck and killed in a school crosswalk last year will be a guest on the ''Weekend In Wyoming" program at 11 a.m. Saturday on AM 650, KGAB. Police say 13-year-old Makaili "Mak" Evans was on his way to school when a...
Mission Successful: travel gate testing at Buffalo Bill Dam in Wyoming complete
The Wyoming Area Office completed a full travel gate testing at Buffalo Bill Dam outside of Cody, Wyoming, Aug. 22-24, according to an email from the Bureau of Reclamation. “The last time that we did a full travel test at this facility was in 2015,” said Mark Skoric, Big Horn Basin Facilities Manager. “We were delayed one year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so we are excited to complete the testing.”
Cheyenne Meteorlogist Predicts Cold, Snowy Winter For Wyoming
Cheyenne-based meteorologist Don Day Jr. says Wyoming and Colorado can expect a cold, snowy winter, especially east of the continental divide with harsh winter conditions at times between December and February. Day, founder and President of Dayweather Inc., recently composed a video featuring a deep dive into the likely winter...
Elk hunters asked to submit blood samples from their harvested animal
This fall elk hunters in specific hunt areas are again being asked by the Wyoming Game and Fish Department to help brucellosis surveillance efforts by taking a blood sample from their elk immediately after harvest with a Game and Fish sample kit, keeping it cool and submitting it soon-after harvest.
Cheyenne NWS: Strong Winds, Small Hail Possible Friday
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says storms featuring winds of up to 60 miles per hour and small hail are possible in some areas of southeast Wyoming on Friday afternoon. The agency posted this statement on its website:. ''There is a disturbance that is moving through the...
Cheyenne NWS: Expect Stormy Friday, Nicer Saturday
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle can expect stormy weather today [August 26]. While so far the agency is not expecting any severe weather, some storms could feature brief heavy rain and some gusty winds. The agency posted this statement on...
Wyomingite On Social Media Puts Cheyenne Traffic On Blast
There is a trend or at least, there was a trend on social media where you put sound to different places which could be a business, school, town, or whatever fits that mold. Someone on TikTok made a pretty funny version of this with towns in Wyoming. While I don't agree with all of them or most of them, when they get to Cheyenne, it's funny for a few reasons.
Wyoming Proposal Would Remove Election Oversight From SOS
The Wyoming Legislature's Corporations, Elections, and Political Subdivisions Committee voted Thursday to draft a bill that would remove oversight of Wyoming elections from the Secretary of State's office and create a new office to oversee voting in the state. The committee on Thursday approved a motion to draft the bill...
Monsoon Moisture Dominates SE Wyoming Late-Week Forecast
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says monsoon moisture will prompt rain and thundershowers in southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle over the next couple of days. The agency posted this statement on its website on Wednesday:. ''Good morning! Here's our forecast for southeast Wyoming and Nebraska Panhandle,...
Man Ordered to Pay $700K+ for Fraud Involving Wyoming Restaurants
A 62-year-old Corona, California man has been sentenced to five years probation and ordered to pay more than $700,000 for defrauding the government with revenue suppression software used by Wyoming restaurants. According to Acting U.S. Attorney Nicholas Vassallo, Jin Chen Liang developed, sold, and installed software that enabled several restaurants...
Severe Storms, Large Hail, Heavy Rainfall Possible In SE Wyoming
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says a front that has stalled out in Wyoming could lead to some severe weather in some areas of Southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle. The agency posted this statement on its website:. ''25/310AM: Greetings! Looking at the potential for severe thunderstorms...
Monsoon Surge Headed Into SE Wyoming This Week
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says that after an expected dry start to the week on Monday in southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle, a monsoon surge should bring some much-needed rainfall later in the week. The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service posted this statement...
Facebook Celebrity Gets Hitched in Wyoming Over the Weekend
Celebrities and the upper crust of society can't seem to get enough of Wyoming. Just a few weeks ago, Kendall Jenner visited Wyoming to get a cowboy tattoo and attend the rodeo (missed it? Here's a link!) Today the news is abuzz with yet another celeb visiting Wyoming - this time to tie the knot.
NWS Cheyenne: 60 MPH Gusts, 1-Inch Hail Possible This Afternoon
Portions of southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle could see some severe weather this afternoon and evening, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. "Scattered thunderstorms are expected with an isolated strong to potentially severe storm possible," the agency said in a Facebook post. The NWS says gusty winds...
NWS Cheyenne: Morning Lows to Drop Into the 40s This Weekend
Southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle could get an early taste of fall this weekend, as a surface cold front is expected to usher in cooler temperatures. According to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne, some locations could struggle to make it out of the 70s Friday and Saturday. "Morning...
Feds Charge California Woman With Possessing 12 Pounds of Meth
A California woman has been charged with one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine after a traffic stop in Johnson County in April, according to a criminal complaint filed in federal court on Wednesday. Court documents did not indicate why four months elapsed from the time of the...
Governor Gordon deeply concerned over the EPA’s Transport Rule
Governor Gordon and six other governors representing states included in the Southwest Power Pool (SPP), are deeply concerned over the consequences of the Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) Transport Rule and its impact on the SPP’s ability to deliver reliable electricity. The Governors say the EPA’s decisions demonstrate the repeated attempts at federal overreach by the Biden Administration, according to a recent press release.
