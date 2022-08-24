Read full article on original website
Public Invited to 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony on Friday, Sept. 9th
(MURFREESBORO) The public is encouraged to attend the 21st Annual 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony starting at 9:00 o'clock Friday morning, September 9, 2022. The event will take place in front of the 9/11 Memorial at the Rutherford County Sheriff's office, 940 New Salem Highway. Outline of Activities. Tennessee Army National Guard...
Murfreesboro City Schools Teachers Receive State and National Awards
(Murfreesboro, TN)- Murfreesboro City Schools (MCS) excelled at the Tennessee Department of Education Excellence in Education banquet. MCS teachers were prominent as the state recognized the 2022-23 Teacher of the Year finalists, Presidential Awardees for Excellence in Math and Science Teaching and the Milken Award Educators. MCS was the only district with winners in all three categories.
Middle Tennessee Electric to host 'Virtual' Annual Meeting this Saturday
The annual meeting for Middle Tennessee Electric is this Saturday (August 27, 2022), and this year the meeting will be virtual…. That was Amy Byers, Public Relations Coordinator for MTE. Byers said that members of the cooperative should submit any questions they may have by noon on Friday (August 26, 2022)…
