Former NFL Coach Jay Gruden Reportedly Lands New Job
Former Washington Redskins head coach Jay Gruden has another job at the NFL level. Gruden was hired by the Los Angeles Rams as a consultant, Rams head coach Sean McVay confirmed Thursday afternoon. The 55-year-old Gruden has been at Rams training camp, but will mostly work remotely. A star quarterback...
Latest on Bengals' Punter Competition Between Kevin Huber and Drue Chrisman
Cincinnati's punter battle will come down to the final preseason game
Cincy Jungle
Ja’Marr Chase and Joe Burrow praise Hayden Hurst
If there’s anyone that knows how to impact an offense, it’s Ja’Marr Chase. The No. 5 overall pick from a season ago, Chase was the league's Offensive Rookie of the Year and put together one of the most impressive first seasons in league history. Along with Tee...
NBC Sports
Aaron Donald swings helmet in wild practice fight between Rams, Bengals
Apparently it's fight season in the NFL. The Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals -- last year's Super Bowl participants -- became the latest teams to throw down at a joint practice Thursday, and this one was pretty intense. Here's a description of the fight, per reporters in attendance.
NFL Preseason Odds: Rams vs. Bengals prediction, odds and pick – 8/27/2022
The Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals will meet in a Super Bowl rematch as the two teams end their preseason on Saturday at One Paul Brown Stadium. It’s time to check out our NFL odds series with a Rams-Bengals prediction and pick. The Rams and Bengals met in...
Cincy Jungle
Fantasy Football 101: Draft Day Tips and Advice
It’s only a couple of weeks until the start of the NFL season. More importantly, for those who love fantasy football, there are only a couple of weeks left for all the fantasy football drafts. There are many different draft strategies. Zero RB, Hero RB, Late Round QB, Streaming...
Cincy Jungle
Aaron Donald unlikely to be suspended for swinging helmet at Bengals; should he be?
Pretty everyone and their grandma saw some sort of skirmish coming between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams this week. Between a pair of joint practices and Saturday’s preseason game, something bad was bound to happen between the two tams that just had a very hard-fought and emotional Super Bowl LVI clash earlier this year.
Cincy Jungle
Sean McVay sees Bengals’ defense improving off strong 2021 campaign
It was Sean McVay’s system that got the Cincinnati Bengals interested in life after Marvin Lewis. Zac Taylor, an offensive assistant for two years under McVay, was tasked with bringing his own version of the Los Angeles Rams’ flair to Cincinnati, but offense is only half of the game.
Rams Fall 16-7 to Bengals In Preseason Finale
With the final dress rehearsal out of the way, the Rams can now begin to game plan for their regular season opener
Yardbarker
Zac Taylor Offers Up Big Praise For Cordell Volson Following Bengals' Preseason Finale
Bengals rookie Cordell Volson appears to have won the starting left guard job. No, head coach Zac Taylor wouldn't confirm it after Cincinnati's win over Los Angeles on Saturday night, but he did praise the 24-year-old. "I see steady improvement," Taylor said on Saturday night. "He's consistent. We know what...
Cincy Jungle
Battle for Bengals’ left guard spot appears to be over
It may not be official, but the Cincinnati Bengals’ starting offensive line is set. The team has kept a competition at the left guard spot open throughout the offseason, with Jackson Carman the frontman, and Cordell Volson as the challenger. The latter has been adequate with his opportunities. The former, quite simply, has not.
Cincy Jungle
Bengals vs. Rams second half
Just 30 minutes of preseason football remain for the Cincinnati Bengals, who are set to begin second-half play vs. the Los Angeles Rams, so come join the fun in our open thread!. Who Dey!
Sean McVay Reveals Rams Role for Ex Coach Jay Gruden
McVay and Gruden have an extensive past with each other.
Cincy Jungle
Kwamie Lassiter may fit better with Joe Burrow than Kendric Pryor
While the team has three of the very best receivers in the game, the Bengals are still trying to secure some depth at that position. It’s still not clear if they will keep seven wide receivers, but if they do, it’ll come down to Kwamie Lassiter II and Kendric Pryor, both of whom have looked good in the preseason.
Yardbarker
Pittsburgh Steelers Vs. Detroit Lions
The final preseason game for the Pittsburgh Steelers will be against the Lions this Sunday. With a few big position battles this week against the Lions. Starters will be determined for week one against the Bengals. There is a lot of buzz about Mason Rudolph having trade interest. Could this to be their front row seat to determine if they make a push to get him?
Bengals Community Corner: Sam Hubbard, Hayden Hurst And Others Make Impact Off The Field
Bengals players and the entire organization have continued their charitable efforts
Cincy Jungle
Sam Hubbard likes how the Bengals’ 2022 defensive line is shaping up
Last year, Cincinnati Bengals defensive ends Trey Hendrickson and Sam Hubbard enjoyed career seasons. The former had career-highs in sacks and tackles, while the latter notched the second-most of his own great career in each statistical category. Both players were major contributors to one of the best seasons in team history.
