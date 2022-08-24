ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Former NFL Coach Jay Gruden Reportedly Lands New Job

Former Washington Redskins head coach Jay Gruden has another job at the NFL level. Gruden was hired by the Los Angeles Rams as a consultant, Rams head coach Sean McVay confirmed Thursday afternoon. The 55-year-old Gruden has been at Rams training camp, but will mostly work remotely. A star quarterback...
WASHINGTON, DC
Cincy Jungle

Ja’Marr Chase and Joe Burrow praise Hayden Hurst

If there’s anyone that knows how to impact an offense, it’s Ja’Marr Chase. The No. 5 overall pick from a season ago, Chase was the league's Offensive Rookie of the Year and put together one of the most impressive first seasons in league history. Along with Tee...
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
State
Washington State
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Football
City
Cincinnati, OH
Cincy Jungle

Fantasy Football 101: Draft Day Tips and Advice

It’s only a couple of weeks until the start of the NFL season. More importantly, for those who love fantasy football, there are only a couple of weeks left for all the fantasy football drafts. There are many different draft strategies. Zero RB, Hero RB, Late Round QB, Streaming...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zac Taylor
Person
Matthew Stafford
Person
Chris Evans
Person
Solomon Wilcots
Cincy Jungle

Battle for Bengals’ left guard spot appears to be over

It may not be official, but the Cincinnati Bengals’ starting offensive line is set. The team has kept a competition at the left guard spot open throughout the offseason, with Jackson Carman the frontman, and Cordell Volson as the challenger. The latter has been adequate with his opportunities. The former, quite simply, has not.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincy Jungle

Bengals vs. Rams second half

Just 30 minutes of preseason football remain for the Cincinnati Bengals, who are set to begin second-half play vs. the Los Angeles Rams, so come join the fun in our open thread!. Who Dey!
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vikings#American Football#Bengals News#Patriots
Cincy Jungle

Kwamie Lassiter may fit better with Joe Burrow than Kendric Pryor

While the team has three of the very best receivers in the game, the Bengals are still trying to secure some depth at that position. It’s still not clear if they will keep seven wide receivers, but if they do, it’ll come down to Kwamie Lassiter II and Kendric Pryor, both of whom have looked good in the preseason.
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

Pittsburgh Steelers Vs. Detroit Lions

The final preseason game for the Pittsburgh Steelers will be against the Lions this Sunday. With a few big position battles this week against the Lions. Starters will be determined for week one against the Bengals. There is a lot of buzz about Mason Rudolph having trade interest. Could this to be their front row seat to determine if they make a push to get him?
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
Cincy Jungle

Sam Hubbard likes how the Bengals’ 2022 defensive line is shaping up

Last year, Cincinnati Bengals defensive ends Trey Hendrickson and Sam Hubbard enjoyed career seasons. The former had career-highs in sacks and tackles, while the latter notched the second-most of his own great career in each statistical category. Both players were major contributors to one of the best seasons in team history.
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy