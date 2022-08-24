ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: Blazers C Jusuf Nurkic posterizes defender with powerful dunk in FIBA World Cup qualifier

Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic helped lead Bosnia and Herzegovina to an upset win over France in the FIBA World Cup qualifiers on Saturday. Nurkic and the 46th-ranked Bosnia and Herzegovina pulled off a 96-90 double-overtime victory over the France squad led by Rudy Gobert and Evan Fournier. France is slotted at No. 4 in the FIBA rankings.
Early offense, timely CJ Cochran saves help Rowdies snap 2-match skid

ST. PETERSBURG — From his net, goalkeeper CJ Cochran surveyed the Rowdies’ celebration at the other end and pumped his fist. It was the 89th minute. Tampa Bay had just taken a 3-1 lead, which stood as Saturday’s final. The sequence had all started with Cochran’s long ball, too. And after a second half filled with numerous Orange County SC shots — 12 attempts, including four on goal — and a second Yann Ekra yellow cards that kept the Rowdies to 10 players, they executed one final offensive tally.
