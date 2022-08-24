Read full article on original website
Historic Medford home faces uncertain future
MEDFORD, Minn. (KEYC) - A historic home outside Medford faces an uncertain future. It’s a gem of history hidden just south of Medford’s city limits, finished in 1887 by Daniel S. Piper. He hand-selected building materials and shipped them from his home state, New Hampshire. Due to decades...
lifeinminnesota.com
10 of the Best Lake Minnetonka Bars You Have to Visit
Do you have a trip to Lake Minnetonka scheduled on your calendar? Whatever your reason for visiting, don’t forget to relax and have fun while you’re there. Swinging by one of Lake Minnetonka’s best bars is a great way to enjoy Lake Minnetonka’s nightlife with the whole friend group!
KIMT
SE Minnesota woman receives national dentistry scholarship
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A southeastern Minnesota woman has won a prestigious national scholarship. Rochester Community and Technical College says Stacey Kruger of Wabasha is one of just five people in the entire country to be awarded a 2022 Liz Koch Memorial Scholarship, which supports the professional development of dental professionals. The scholarship is open to all dental assistants, Dental Assisting National Board certificants, and other oral healthcare professionals.
Lake Minnetonka's largest festival returns Sept. 9-11
The 47th annual James J. Hill Days will take place Sept. 9-11, 2022. Courtesy of the Wayzata Chamber of Commerce. The end of the Minnesota State Fair won't mark your last opportunity to enjoy outdoor festivities in the Twin Cities. The 47th annual James J. Hill Days in downtown Wayzata...
7 wineries to visit within an hour of the Twin Cities
While wine is not the first thing you'd associate with Minnesota, the warming climate and a growing demand for wine-tasting experiences has seen no shortage of vineyards to spring up in recent years. While America's famous wine growing regions such as Napa, Sonoma, and Willamette Valley are all an hourslong...
New Feature at Rochester Gas Station Will Make You Do a Double-Take
Next time you are filling up at a gas station in Rochester, Minnesota, you may do a double-take when you get ready to pay for that coffee and donut!. You'll Do A Double-Take When You See What's New at a Rochester Gas Station!. One of my kids went to Kwik...
KEYC
Allergies prompt Mankato woman to build new home in an old way
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Peggy Draheim built her home five years ago. She loves this house. Her home is considered low-VOC, which means less off-gassing from surfaces, or release of chemicals into the air. Low-VOC paints have fewer volatile organic compounds; but one of Draheim’s biggest triggers for allergies is...
This Minnesota Liquor Store Is Selling A 1,800+ Can Case Of Beer
With summer starting to wind down (I mean don'tcha know the State Fair starts tomorrow!) you might be looking at your summer bucket list and realizing you are running out of time to accomplish everything you set out to achieve. Well I've got good news, if buying a 1,800+ can case of beer was on your list, I found a Minnesota liquor store offering one!
KAAL-TV
Southern Minnesota will be getting a new area code
(ABC 6 News) – Southern Minn. has used the area code 5-0-7, since 1954, but it looks like the code may be changing. According to the North American Numbering Plan Administrator, the area code is running out of new numbers for the 5-0-7 code. One solution is to split...
New Café Opening Saturday In Northwest Rochester
Three years ago, First Alliance Credit Union announced plans for a new to Rochester concept. At the time, the credit union announced its new branch would have an open floor concept and share space with other locally owned businesses. A year later in 2020, First Alliance Commons opened its doors...
WEAU-TV 13
Late father’s stolen bike is back home after pleas for return
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A family is rejoicing after their late father’s stolen bike was returned. The bike was stolen out of the family’s garage last week. The bike belonged to Karl Vielhaber who died on August 13, 2022 from a brain tumor. He was diagnosed in April 2021. His family lived in Wisconsin for 18 years, but after word of Karl’s of diagnosis, they moved to Rochester to be closer to Mayo Clinic.
Grand Meadow Man Charged for Catalytic Converter Theft Near Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Attorney’s Office has charged a Grand Meadow man who is suspected of cutting out and stealing a catalytic converter from a business northeast of Rochester in late May. The criminal complaint, filed in court on Friday, accuses 41-year-old Bryce Suess of stealing...
69th Princess Kay of the Milky Way Winner Announced
ST. PAUL -- A new Princess Kay of the Milky Way has been crowned. Rachel Rynda from Le Sueur County is the 69th Princess Kay. She will serve as the official goodwill ambassador for nearly 2,100 Minnesota dairy farm families. Ten county dairy princesses from throughout Minnesota competed for the...
South metro to gain another Life Time Fitness in 2024
An architectural rendering of a Life Time Fitness planned to open in Rosemount, Minn. in 2024. Courtesy of City of Rosemount. The Twin Cities' suburbs are set to gain another Life Time Fitness complex in 2024. The Rosemount City Council approved plans this month for the 108,900-square-foot facility to be...
Minnesota Motorcycle Crash Kills Driver and Passenger
Woodbury, MN (KROC-AM News)- A motorcycle roll-over crash in the Twin Cities is responsible for claiming the lives of the driver and passenger. The State Patrol’s accident report says 41-year-old Brandon Mckeon was driving the motorcycle north on Hwy. 61 near Woodbury with his passenger 41-year-old Kecia Mckeon around 6:30 p.m. Friday. The report says the motorcycle then exited 61 on a ramp to I-494 when it lost control, veered off the roadway, rolled and came to rest in a grass median.
cannonfallsbeacon.com
Byllesby dam upgrade promises more efficient electricity
Dakota County is undertaking a massive refurbishment project to replace the Lake Byllesby Dam’s outdated turbines and powerhouse equipment, a project expected to double the dam’s energy production. The $29 million project should extend the life of the 111-year-old dam by another 100 years, according to a county...
Teen Airlifted to Rochester Following Crash With Semi
Mankato, MN (KROC-AM News)- A teenager was airlifted to St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester after the vehicle he was driving collided with a semi in southern Minnesota Wednesday afternoon. The State Patrol’s incident report says the 16-year-old and two passengers were traveling west on Hwy. 60 when the sedan...
KAAL-TV
New MnDOT traffic cameras activated on Highway 14 west of Rochester to Byron
(ABC 6 News) – Four new traffic cameras have been installed on Highway 14 west of Rochester, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation. The cameras are located between Rochester and Byron at 7th Street, Olmsted County Roads 44 and 3, and at 10th Avenue. There are more than...
KAAL-TV
Big construction projects coming together in Albert Lea
(ABC 6 News) – A couple big construction projects are nearing completion in Albert Lea. Crews are putting the final pieces in place for the new water tower on Fountain Street. The tower will hold 1 million gallons of water when complete and weigh more than 9 million pounds.
Three-Week Closure Planned for I-90 Overpass Near Rochester
Eyota, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester area Interstate 90 overpass is set to close for three weeks starting Monday. Earlier this week MnDOT announced crews will begin repair work on the Hwy. 42/Olmsted County Rd. 7 overpass south of Eyota. The exit and entrance ramps to I-90 will remain open, however traffic will not be allowed across the bridge during the work.
