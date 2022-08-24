Read full article on original website
Accountability report identifies 371 MN schools that require added support
The Minnesota Department of Education has updated its list of schools identified to receive additional support through a state accountability system aimed at improving student outcomes. The North Star system, which began in 2018, differs from the state's previous accountability system by going a step further to provide services to...
All talk, no action when it comes to a special session in the Minnesota Legislature (and there’s not all that much talk either)
The two top Minnesota events of the summer are soon to get underway, The Great Minnesota Get Together and The Great Minnesota Let’s Not Get Together. The first is the Minnesota State Fair that kicked off Thursday in Falcon Heights. The other is the political parlor game that begins at adjournment of the regular session of the state Legislature and involves speculation of whether and when a special session will be convened.
CloudHQ to invest over $1 billion in new Chaska data center
An architectural rendering of a Cloud HQ data center proposed for Chaska, Minn. Courtesy of Cloud HQ / City of Chaska. A global data center company is moving forward with plans to construct its largest-format complex in the western Twin Cities. A concept plan detailing CloudHQ's proposal to build a...
SJU/CSB Move-In Day Friday
COLLEGEVILLE -- More college students will arrive in the area this weekend. Move-in day for freshmen at St. Johns University and the College of St. Benedict is Friday morning. Associate Director of Communications Michael Hemmesch says it’s a pretty smooth process for the students. Well, for first-year move-in, all...
Teachers Union President Defends Minnesota School District That Will Lay Off White Teachers First
American Federation of Teachers (AFT) president Randi Weingarten defended a contract between Minneapolis Public Schools and the union which will fire white teachers over minority teachers, according to a Monday tweet. The March contract between Minneapolis Public Schools and the Minneapolis Federation of Teachers (MFT) includes a deal that fires...
Over twenty arrested in joint federal/local investigations in Minneapolis
U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger stated on Friday that 25 arrests linked to narcotics and violent offenses were made on Thursday in the Twin Cities and Rochester as a result of a collaborative effort between local law enforcement and federal authorities. Ten of those arrests took place in Rochester, and each...
DNR Holds Confiscated Equipment Auction
ZIMMERMAN, MN (KDAL) – The first of two public auctions of confiscated fishing, hunting and trapping equipment is being held Saturday by the Minnesota DNR. The online auctions will include over 300 firearms, 67 bows and a variety of other equipment confiscated after serious game and fish violations. Onsite...
Court of Appeals rules in favor of township that abandoned Minnesota family's road
HILLMAN TOWNSHIP, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Court of Appeals has ruled in favor of Hillman Township, Minnesota in the legal battle over a family fighting the town's decision to remove their road. FOX 9 spoke with the Crisman family last year about the ongoing struggle in the small town...
Stearns County Jail is Beyond Capacity
Stearns County is in need of more jail space. Stearns County Sheriff Steve Soyka joined me on WJON. He says they have 130 inmates currently in the Stearns County Jail with another 20 housed in another neighboring county jail because they are beyond capacity here. Soyka says through the Department of Justice standards they can't keep all 150 inmates in Stearns County.
Reduction in transit, park and rides, leading to difficulty getting in and out of State Fair
Stuck on Como for an hour or more trying to work your way to the Minnesota State Fair?. You're certainly not alone. We wondered if getting to the fair is worse in 2022, or if we just don't remember how bad traffic can be when fair attendance is over 100,000 people!
Career Minnesota Criminal Sentenced for Gun Crime
Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News)-A Minneapolis man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison after he was caught with a firearm during an arrest related to a shooting investigation. 33-year-old Romelle Smith was sentenced after pleading guilty to one count of felon in possession of a firearm as an Armed...
Local crisis nursery says baby found at MSP prompts concern, not surprise
MINNEAPOLIS — More than two days after police at Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport discovered a baby girl with a "woman in crisis," the 10-month-old has been identified and reunited with her mother. Airport police thanked the public for helping identify the girl and her mother on Wednesday. Little else...
Meet Miss Minnesota USA – Madeline Helget from Clearwater [INTERVIEW]
This week I had the opportunity to meet Miss Minnesota USA 2022, Madeline Helget from Clearwater. Madeline was crowned back in May and will be the reigning Miss until next spring when the next pageant takes place. Growing up with two brothers, Madeline's mom got her into pageants to try...
Minnesota State Fair opening day sees big crowds, traffic backups
The Minnesota State Fair is back, and Minnesotans are clamoring for the great get-together. Early reports from Thursday morning suggest big crowds on opening day, with reports of significant traffic backups in and around the state fairgrounds, with some drivers waiting as long as an hour to park. Updates from...
Take A Look Inside Minnesota’s Only Level 5 Maximum Security Prison
Take a look inside Oak Park Heights, Minnesota's only level 5 maximum security prison. The prison opened up in 1982 and is located between the cities of Stillwater and Bayport. The correctional facility can have to up 473 incarcerated people there and this place happens to operate at the highest custody level of any facility in Minnesota.
Update: Train Strikes, Kills Man Standing on Tracks
CLEAR LAKE -- An Amtrak train has hit a pedestrian near Clear Lake. The Sherburne County Sheriff's Office says the train hit the man standing on the railroad tracks just south of Clear Lake. The Amtrak train was heading east at about 9:00 a.m. Friday when it hit the man...
Chauvin Moved to Arizona Federal Pen in George Floyd Killing
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- Derek Chauvin has been moved from a Minnesota state prison where he was often held in solitary confinement to a medium-security federal prison in Arizona, where the former police officer convicted in George Floyd's killing may be held under less restrictive conditions. Chauvin was taken from a...
Two arrested at Harvestview apartments
(ABC 6 News) – Rochester police were called to Harvestview apartments in NW Rochester twice Wednesday night, and made two arrests. At about 7 p.m., officers received a call about a fight at the apartment complex on 5340 56th St. NW, Rochester. Lt. Thomas Faudskar with the Rochester Police...
Sauk Rapids Tornado that Made St. Cloud the “Big City”
I hate tornados. They honestly scare the crap out of me. But with that said, I've never had to experience one first hand. Thank God! I never want to either. Especially when you see and hear about the devastation that they can cause. There was a HUGE tornado back in...
Dara’s Picks: Best New Foods at the 2022 Minnesota State Fair
I did it! I arrived at 6:30 in the morning with my carefully curated route and list, I ate, I judgily judged. I shall now reveal my top five new foods of 2022, but first with trenchant observations!. First, holy moly, 2022 is the year of the vegan. Herbivorous Butcher,...
