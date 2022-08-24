Read full article on original website
Indiana University Bloomington recognized nationally for commitment to LGBTQ+ students
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. -- Indiana University Bloomington has been named one of the "Best of the Best LGBTQ+ Friendly Colleges and Universities" in the United States. IU Bloomington stands among 40 colleges to receive the distinction from Campus Pride, a national non-profit organization dedicated to the establishment of safer college environments for LGBTQ+ students.
You never get a second chance to make a first impression
We asked our student ambassadors to recall their first impression of the Fairbanks School of Public Health when they were investigating which school to attend, and how that impression has changed or been reinforced over time. Kate Colpetzer, Health Services Management student. What drew me to FSPH? Three words come...
