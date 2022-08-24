This is the worst I can remember feeling about a manager or a player since Darren Bent left the club. I’ll always be glad that Neil took the job and eventually got us promoted, but I have to say that this has tarnished his legacy beyond repair for me. To seemingly chase money ahead of building a successful side is really sad, and although there may be more going on at the club than we can see, I’d say we’ve backed him well for a newly-promoted Championship side.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO