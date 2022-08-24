ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Palace haven't changed, have City?

Last season, Manchester City dropped five points against Crystal Palace - defeat at the Etihad coupled with a draw at Selhurst Park. The Blues failed to score in either game - the only team they failed to do so against in the campaign. When Pep Guardiola was giving his analysis,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Liverpool#Europa League#Real Madrid#Soccer#Premier League#Sports#Tottenham Hotspur#European#The Champions League#Eintracht#Celtic#Ac#Inter Milan
BBC

Neal Maupay: Everton sign striker from Brighton

Everton have completed the signing of striker Neal Maupay from Premier League rivals Brighton for an undisclosed fee. The French player has joined the Toffees on a three-year deal, keeping him at the club until 2025. Maupay has scored 26 goals in 102 appearances for Brighton, having signed for the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
celebsbar.com

Footballer 'beat ex to death with a hammer after leaving team to wait for her'

Former Napoli youth player Giovanni Padovani allegedly beat his ex-girlfriend to death with a hammer and a baseball bat after leaving his team's training sessions citing 'personal reasons', a court heard.The Italian player is currently on trial on suspicion of attacking and murdering his former partner Alessandra Matteuzzi. Prosecutors have...
PUBLIC SAFETY
SB Nation

Chelsea vs. Leicester City, Premier League: Preview, team news, how to watch

The footballing diarrhea that we witnessed last weekend will have hopefully exited our system for good and with appropriately violent force — sorry, been dealing with a bit of gastroenteritis (I think?) here today — and now we can get on the steady road to recovery. Maybe some bland foods. Lots of fluids of course. But no rest!
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

A Few Liverpool Goalscorers Speak On Bournemouth Demolition

Liverpool set their Premier League record for goals scored, putting nine past Bournemouth to put talks of a crisis to rest. In an unfamiliar position in the bottom half of the league table following their loss to Manchester United on Monday, the Reds came into today's match with something to prove.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

BREAKING: Wilfried Zaha Out Against City

According to multiple reports, Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha will be unavailable for the match against Manchester City on Saturday. Zaha apparently suffered a leg injury in last week’s match against AstonVilla. Quoting The Sun. Zaha, 29, scored twice during Palace’s 3-1 victory over Aston Villa last weekend.
SOCCER
SB Nation

RB Leipzig, AC Milan leading the race for Trevoh Chalobah — reports

With Wesley Fofana on the verge of signing for Chelsea, perhaps Trevoh Chalobah’s loan departure will also be finalized in the coming days. As it stands, RB Leipzig and AC Milan appear to be frontrunners in the race. According to Gazzetta dello Sport (via Sport Witness) and Gianluca Di...
SB Nation

Roker Roundtable: Alex Neil has swapped Sunderland for Stoke - how did it come to this?

This is the worst I can remember feeling about a manager or a player since Darren Bent left the club. I’ll always be glad that Neil took the job and eventually got us promoted, but I have to say that this has tarnished his legacy beyond repair for me. To seemingly chase money ahead of building a successful side is really sad, and although there may be more going on at the club than we can see, I’d say we’ve backed him well for a newly-promoted Championship side.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

TEAM NEWS: Conte rules out Romero, Skipp vs. Forest with Moura, Gil questionable

Antonio Conte just finished up his press conference ahead of Sunday’s Tottenham Hotspur match at Nottingham Forest, and there are still a couple of injury concerns in the squad. Conte ruled out both Cristian Romero and Oliver Skipp from contention in this match as they continue to recover from injuries, but noted that both Skipp & Romero would be returning to training next week.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Arsenal Europa League Draw

Arsenal have been drawn into Europa League Group A. The Gunners will face PSV Eindhoven, Bodø/Glimt, and FC Zurich. All in all, not a bad group for Mikel Arteta’s bunch — minimal travel and they should be favored in all their contests. Of the three teams in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy