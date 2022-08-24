Read full article on original website
Related
'You Were All Right, And I Was Wrong' - Jurgen Klopp Admits Liverpool Will Try To Sign A Midfielder
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has admitted that Liverpool will try and sign a midfielder before the transfer window closes.
BREAKING: Fabrizio Romano Confirms Leicester City And Chelsea On Verge Of Agreement For Wesley Fofana
Following weeks of negotiations, Chelsea are closing in on an agreement with Leicester City for the transfer of Wesley Fofana.
Report: No Liverpool Offer For Midfielder Who Is Also A Target For Manchester United
After Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp announced that the club are trying to sign a midfielder, reports from Spain have dismissed suggestions there has been a move from the Anfield hierarchy for a reported Manchester United target.
BBC
Palace haven't changed, have City?
Last season, Manchester City dropped five points against Crystal Palace - defeat at the Etihad coupled with a draw at Selhurst Park. The Blues failed to score in either game - the only team they failed to do so against in the campaign. When Pep Guardiola was giving his analysis,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
BBC
Neal Maupay: Everton sign striker from Brighton
Everton have completed the signing of striker Neal Maupay from Premier League rivals Brighton for an undisclosed fee. The French player has joined the Toffees on a three-year deal, keeping him at the club until 2025. Maupay has scored 26 goals in 102 appearances for Brighton, having signed for the...
celebsbar.com
Footballer 'beat ex to death with a hammer after leaving team to wait for her'
Former Napoli youth player Giovanni Padovani allegedly beat his ex-girlfriend to death with a hammer and a baseball bat after leaving his team's training sessions citing 'personal reasons', a court heard.The Italian player is currently on trial on suspicion of attacking and murdering his former partner Alessandra Matteuzzi. Prosecutors have...
SB Nation
Chelsea vs. Leicester City, Premier League: Preview, team news, how to watch
The footballing diarrhea that we witnessed last weekend will have hopefully exited our system for good and with appropriately violent force — sorry, been dealing with a bit of gastroenteritis (I think?) here today — and now we can get on the steady road to recovery. Maybe some bland foods. Lots of fluids of course. But no rest!
SB Nation
Manchester United 1-0 Southampton: Bruno Fernandes’ volley seals important away win
Manchester United defeated Southampton 1-0 away at Saint Mary’s Stadium to seal Erik ten Hag his second-consecutive Premier League win on Saturday. Bruno Fernandes volleyed home a cross from Diogo Dalot in the 55th minute to propel United from 14th position to sixth place in the league table. Ten...
Manchester City vs Crystal Palace: Player Ratings
Erling Haaland got two goals on the way to the victory, after Bernardo Silva opened the scoring with a fine goal.
SB Nation
A Few Liverpool Goalscorers Speak On Bournemouth Demolition
Liverpool set their Premier League record for goals scored, putting nine past Bournemouth to put talks of a crisis to rest. In an unfamiliar position in the bottom half of the league table following their loss to Manchester United on Monday, the Reds came into today's match with something to prove.
'We got a two-goal advantage & defended well' - Raheem Sterling On The 2-1 Win Against Leicester City
Chelsea took all three points in today's 2-1 home victory against Leicester City despite going down to 10 men, Raheem Sterling shared his thoughts on today's game.
SB Nation
Rumour Mongering: Liverpool Make De Jong Offer Barcelona Can’t Refuse
In an ideal world, Liverpool would have managed to sign Aurélien Tchouaméni or Jude Bellingham this summer. In this world, Tchouaméni joined Real Madrid and Dortmund won’t consider selling Bellingham until next year after losing start striker Erling Haaland. In a slightly less ideal but still...
SB Nation
Sky Blue News: City v Palace, Silva Ficando, Pep Presser, and More...
It’s matchday!!!! Let’s get caught up on all the headlines as we get ready for Manchester City vs. Crystal Palace at the Etihad. Manchester City v Crystal Palace: Preview, Team News and Prediction - Saul Garcia - Bitter and Blue. Saul gives us the latest on City’s form...
SB Nation
BREAKING: Wilfried Zaha Out Against City
According to multiple reports, Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha will be unavailable for the match against Manchester City on Saturday. Zaha apparently suffered a leg injury in last week’s match against AstonVilla. Quoting The Sun. Zaha, 29, scored twice during Palace’s 3-1 victory over Aston Villa last weekend.
SB Nation
RB Leipzig, AC Milan leading the race for Trevoh Chalobah — reports
With Wesley Fofana on the verge of signing for Chelsea, perhaps Trevoh Chalobah’s loan departure will also be finalized in the coming days. As it stands, RB Leipzig and AC Milan appear to be frontrunners in the race. According to Gazzetta dello Sport (via Sport Witness) and Gianluca Di...
SB Nation
Everton at Brentford: Predicted Line-Up | New Signing Straight In?
One point from three games. Everton really need a win. Next up is a tricky trip to a Brentford that battered Manchester United 4-0 in their last home game. So how will Super Frank line-up his misfiring Blues at Goodison Park?. Who’s Out?. There’s not much change on the...
SB Nation
Roker Roundtable: Alex Neil has swapped Sunderland for Stoke - how did it come to this?
This is the worst I can remember feeling about a manager or a player since Darren Bent left the club. I’ll always be glad that Neil took the job and eventually got us promoted, but I have to say that this has tarnished his legacy beyond repair for me. To seemingly chase money ahead of building a successful side is really sad, and although there may be more going on at the club than we can see, I’d say we’ve backed him well for a newly-promoted Championship side.
SB Nation
Tuchel happy with ‘mentality’, ‘individual behaviors’ show by 10-man Chelsea
Mentality has been an operative word this season for Thomas Tuchel, even during preseason, when he was worried about where his players were after some sad showings during the USA Tour. But things have improved in that regard, and it was the one thing that Tuchel was not concerned with...
SB Nation
TEAM NEWS: Conte rules out Romero, Skipp vs. Forest with Moura, Gil questionable
Antonio Conte just finished up his press conference ahead of Sunday’s Tottenham Hotspur match at Nottingham Forest, and there are still a couple of injury concerns in the squad. Conte ruled out both Cristian Romero and Oliver Skipp from contention in this match as they continue to recover from injuries, but noted that both Skipp & Romero would be returning to training next week.
SB Nation
Arsenal Europa League Draw
Arsenal have been drawn into Europa League Group A. The Gunners will face PSV Eindhoven, Bodø/Glimt, and FC Zurich. All in all, not a bad group for Mikel Arteta’s bunch — minimal travel and they should be favored in all their contests. Of the three teams in...
Comments / 0