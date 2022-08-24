Read full article on original website
Students, New and Old, Tell Us Why They Chose Montana State
Choosing a college to attend is a big decision. Whether you want to stay close to home, choose a school based on a certain program, or try something new, there is a college for everyone. Montana State University welcomed back new & returning students this week, and everyone is in...
No Way! This Isn’t Montana’s Most Famous Sandwich
I'm flabbergasted by how inaccurately Insider categorized this Montana staple. Montana has a rich history when it comes to food, and one thing Montanans love to eat is a great sandwich. Not to mention, we have a famous sandwich that started right here in the state. So when I came across a list of the Most Famous Local Sandwich from Every State, I expected to see one answer, the right answer, but I was sorely mistaken.
This Montana Favorite Is Coming To Bozeman For One Night Only.
One of the things I heard a lot of folks say they dearly missed during the pandemic was live music. There's just something about being at a concert with a crowd of folks singing along to all of the songs. It's one of the few times, especially in our current environment, that folks from all different backgrounds can come together and enjoy the moment.
[Watch] Surprise Encounter With Bear On Popular Bozeman Trail
A Bozeman resident got up close & personal with a black bear cub on a trail south of town. On Wednesday, a user on Reddit shared a video of an encounter with a black bear cub at the Sourdough Trailhead just south of Bozeman. The bear, sitting at the base of a tree along the trail, didn't seem to be bothered by the hiker.
IN THIS ARTICLE
This Delicious Montana-Made Treat is World Famous
Many popular products that are made in Montana are used by people all over the world, but did you know about this award-winning sweet treat?. The caramel that's made at Béquet Confections in Bozeman, Montana is some of the best in the world. In fact, Béquet Confections has won eight highly prestigious national awards. The company's Gourmet Celtic Sea Salt Caramel won the Gold Award in the Confectionary category in the 2022 Sofi Awards.
Montana To Host Blues Music, BBQ, And One Heck Of Good Time
Grab your friends, grab your family, grab the neighbors! Basically, everyone you know, grab them. This Bozeman event is back and ready for another amazing challenge. Kenyon Noble will once again host the 2022 Montana Pitmaster Classic as it returns to Bozeman THIS weekend. This is the kind of event that is for anyone who has even one taste bud. From savory smoked meats to delicious vegetables, you are guaranteed to find something you like.
Giddy Up? New Montana Bakery Is A Dream Come True For Local Teen.
We all have things we would love to accomplish in life, right? Everyone has that dream job that they would love to have. For a lot of folks that dream is opening their own business, however, most don't follow through. Or if they do, they certainly don't do it 3 months after graduating high school. I mean, who would be brave enough to take on that sort of challenge?
You Voted Bozeman. Who Are The Lucky Winners? Check It Out
Think back to all the times you heard your dad or your grandparents—or in my case, my mother—talk about the car they had growing up. What car would they want to have now if they could pick any?. For my mother, it was a Malibu Classic Landau with...
Where To Find Weird Ice Cream Flavors In Montana
Nothing is better on a hot day than getting a couple of cold scoops of ice cream to cool you down. There are tons of incredible classic ice-cream flavors out there, but if you're in the mood to try something new, it can be hard to find a unique flavor.
Love Tequila? Try This New Montana Brand
Montana is one of the best states for craft breweries, but we're also home to some great distilleries. In Montana, if you are looking for a good time, you don't have to go far. In Bozeman alone, there are several craft breweries to choose from daily, but there are also some incredible distilleries where you can go to have a classy drink. If you are a fan of the distilleries here in the Gallatin Valley, I have some fantastic news for you.
One Epic Dog-Friendly Space That Bozeman Needs
Bozeman has many incredible restaurants. Whatever you are in the mood for is available; American, Italian, Asian, and many others. Despite this wide variety of cuisine, there's one type of restaurant we don't have, and we feel its absence. There's no doubt that it would be a total home-run with locals.
Haunted Montana? The Most Haunted Places Under The Big Sky.
When it comes to talking about things being haunted, some folks simply don't believe in any of that. I am not one of those people; I've seen a few things in my life that absolutely make me a believer in ghosts. In fact, some of these experiences happened when I...
Legendary Musician Enjoys Long, Strange Trip in Montana
Only a lucky, small group got to see Bob Weir and John Mayer perform together at Pine Creek Lodge on August 8th. But it's cool to see that Bob Weir made the most of his time in Montana playing and relaxing alongside the Yellowstone River. He certainly deserves it. Montanans...
This Magical Fairy Village is a Fascinating Montana Treasure
There are many things in Montana that might surprise you, but this magical fairy village in Bozeman has quickly become an annual favorite. The Bumblewood Thicket Fairy Village is a place to let your imagination run wild. It's unlike anything else you'll find in Montana. The folks at Random Acts of Silliness have partnered with Gallatin Valley Land Trust and Bozeman Parks and Recreation for the 3rd Annual Bumblewood Thicket Fairy Village.
Popular Bozeman Band Joins Famous Grammy-Winning Musicians
A Bozeman-based bluegrass band joined a Grammy-winning artist on stage at the Kettlehouse Amphitheater last Wednesday. Billy Strings played two sold-out shows at the Kettlehouse Amphitheater on August 9 & 10. If you're not familiar with Billy Strings, the band has earned a reputation for being one of the best touring acts in the country. They have sold out almost every show on their summer tour.
The Ultimate MSU Student Food Guide: Best Places to Dine Close to Campus
With all the new and returning students coming back to Bozeman, we thought we would help a little. Montana State University is gearing up for the influx of students coming back to Bozeman this weekend. Students will be moving into dorms, apartments, and houses close to campus. When they are finally settled in, these bright-eyed young adults will need to know where to go to grab a bite to eat.
Great News For Montana. Not Great For Remote Out Of State Workers.
As we all know, housing sucks in Bozeman—and almost all throughout Montana, to be honest. The biggest complaint is the price of rentals and homes, and I get it, my rent has also increased. The other complaint is the waiting lists. If you are planning on moving here, you HAVE to have housing set up prior, which could mean you need to apply months in advance.
Made With Love! Ultimate Guide to Bozeman’s Most Irresistible Pie
Fall is right around the corner, and if you're craving a slice of delicious homemade pie, we're here to help. Once the weather starts cooling down, there's nothing that beats a hot cup of coffee and a warm slice of pie. As Forrest Gump would say, those two things go together like peas and carrots. Some traditional Fall favorites include apple pie and pumpkin pie, but your pie options are far from limited in the Bozeman area.
8 Excellent Spots to See the Northern Lights Near Bozeman
Experts are predicting a strong geomagnetic storm, and the aurora borealis could put on quite the show for Montanans Wednesday through Friday. Clear skies are in the forecast for the rest of the week in Bozeman, so you should have a good chance of seeing the Aurora Borealis. A G1 (Minor) geomagnetic storm is predicted on August 17 but is expected to escalate to G3 (Strong) geomagnetic storm on August 18.
John Mayer Donates Huge Gift to Help Montana Flood Victims
If you weren't lucky enough to get tickets for one of John Mayer's flood relief benefit shows at Pine Creek Lodge, here's another way to help Montanans that were impacted by historic flooding. John Mayer is a part-time resident of the Paradise Valley south of Livingston. On June 13, 2022,...
