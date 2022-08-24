Read full article on original website
Related
kjzz.com
One killed, four hospitalized after crash in Clearfield
CLEARFIELD, Utah (KUTV) — One person has died and four others were hospitalized after a crash in Davis County. Officials said they received reports of the crash at approximately 5:30 p.m. on Saturday. They responded to the scene at 650 East and SR-193 and learned two vehicles were involved,...
kjzz.com
Police searching for suspect in Rose Park drive-by shooting
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — One person was critically injured after a drive by shooting in the Rose Park area of Salt Lake City. The shooting happened just before 1 a.m. Saturday near 700 North and 900 West. Officials with the Salt Lake City Police Department said a 25-year-old...
kjzz.com
Driver injured after Nebo District bus transporting 45 students crashes into field
GOSHEN, Utah (KUTV) — The driver of a Nebo School District bus on Friday was transported in fair condition after the vehicle crashed while transporting approximately 45 students to class. According to a statement from the Utah Department of Public Safety, none of the children on board were taken...
kjzz.com
Two people stabbed during pickup basketball game at West Jordan fitness center
WEST JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — A 30-year-old man was taken into custody on suspicion of stabbing two people after an argument got out of control while playing basketball at a Salt Lake County fitness center. The incident happened at the VASA Fitness center at 7836 South Redwood Road in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kjzz.com
Parole Fugitive subject of At Large: Utah's Fugitives captured by Metro Gang Unit
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Parole Fugitive subject of At Large: Utah's Fugitives captured by Metro Gang Unit. This is video of Ethan Elvoid Hall jumping a fence in Murray provided to 2News Investigates by the homeowner. He was taken into custody around 7 p.m. Friday night. Sgt. Melody...
kjzz.com
Officers had just dropped off suspect at detox before fatal struggle with SLC Police
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The man who died after a struggle with Salt Lake City Police earlier this month had just been dropped off at a detox facility by officers from a different city. 35-year-old Nykon Brandon went unconscious and later died after fighting with officers near 350...
kjzz.com
GALLERY: Bluffdale bridge marks completion of new east-west corridor at Point of Mountain
BLUFFDALE, Utah (KUTV) — The new Porter Rockwell bridge is now finished and will open to traffic Friday afternoon, just in time for the evening commute, according to a statement from the Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) and the City of Bluffdale. With the bridge in place, Mountain View...
kjzz.com
Salt Lake City Police body cams show pursuit, arrest of suspect who later died at hospital
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Salt Lake City Police Department on Friday released body cam footage of the moments before officers arrested a man who died after being taken into custody. The Aug. 14 incident prompted authorities to activate the officer-involved critical incident protocol. Police arrested the individual,...
kjzz.com
3 injured, one sent to hospital from turbulence on Delta flight from Orlando to Salt Lake
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Multiple people were treated for injuries at Salt Lake City International Airport after heavy turbulence during a flight from Florida to Utah. The incident happened Friday afternoon on Delta flight #394 from Orlando to Salt Lake. Witnesses told 2News the turbulence took passengers and...
kjzz.com
GALLERY: Gas prices still higher in Utah than national average
PARK CITY, Utah (KUTV) — The national average for gas has dropped below $4, but in Utah it’s still about $4.49, according to AAA. In some counties it’s even higher than that. In Summit County a gallon of gas is higher than the state average at $4.73.
kjzz.com
Stockton issues emergency outdoor watering ban due to losses fighting Jacob City Fire
STOCKTON, Utah (KUTV) — Stockton issued an emergency outdoor watering ban due to losses sustained while fighting the Jacob City Fire. In a letter released from the town's mayor, he said they will need to take out a $3 million loan to replace the water system. He also states...
kjzz.com
Debate brewing over how to pay for new high school in Wasatch County
HEBER CITY, Utah (KUTV) — The debate continues to brew over how to pay for a new Wasatch County high school. On Thursday Aug. 18, more than 100 Wasatch County residents poured into the small meeting room at the Wasatch School District building. Kirsta Albert, the media director for...
kjzz.com
Utah runner with cerebral palsy attempting half-marathon world record
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Emily Fairbanks said her mother told her she didn’t learn to walk, she learned to run, despite being diagnosed at six months old with cerebral palsy. Now the 46-year-old woman—mother, wife, and avid runner—will try to set a record half-marathon time for a...
kjzz.com
Understaffed centers, overworked dispatchers raise concerns about 911 wait times
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — In her seven years as a dispatcher with the Utah Department of Public Safety, Monica Phillips has handled a lot of calls. Among those was the life she may have saved by coaching a 911 caller to stay in his car with his seatbelt on after he crashed on the highway during a snow storm.
kjzz.com
Stockton looking to inquire $3 million loan to help replace water system
STOCKTON, Utah (KUTV) — The mayor of Stockton issued a letter to residents stating that the water system needs to be replaced and that a $3 million loan is required. The proposed loan would raise residents' monthly rates by $66 per month, and the mayor stated that if the loan is not approved, the town may be forced to unincorporate.
kjzz.com
CATNAPPING: Owners beg suspected cat thieves to return their cat 'Thrasher'
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Owners of a Flame Point Siamese cat are asking for the public’s help in trying to locate their stolen pet. Gabriel McClister said that her cat Thrasher was kidnapped, or “catnapped,” from her front yard by two individuals who stopped to pet her cat around 9 p.m. Tuesday night.
kjzz.com
High School Football: Corner Canyon Defeats Bingham on FNR
(KUTV) - In Week 3 of the high school football season the cream of the crop is starting to rise to the top. Corner Canyon looked impressive in a 38-28 win at Bingham. Meanwhile, Pleasant Grove went on the road and a shutout Orem 47-0. Watch highlights of both of these games right here, plus 12 other matchups from around the state.
kjzz.com
GALLERY: LEGO creations displayed in Sandy for BrickSlopes fan event
SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — LEGO creations of all sizes were displayed for fans during the two-day BrickSlopes event in Sandy. It was held on Friday and Saturday at the Mountain America Exposition Center. More from 2News. Meet the Utah master builders from the 2nd season of 'LEGO Masters'. Event...
kjzz.com
Tony Hawk's 'Vert Alert' returns to Utah State Fairpark
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Tony Hawk's "Vert Alert" returns to the Utah State Fairpark Friday, Aug. 26 and Saturday Aug. 27 and once again it is free to the public. The preliminary rounds for men and women are Friday and Hawk will perform in the "Legends Demo". Saturday...
kjzz.com
Emergency meeting called as Stockton's failing water infrastructure could dissolve town
STOCKTON, Utah (KUTV) — Stockton residents called an emergency meeting Thursday to discuss water problems that could lead to the town dissolving entirely. The mayor of Stockton put out a letter to residents saying the water system needs to be replaced. That project would require a $3 million loan...
Comments / 0