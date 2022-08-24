ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

One killed, four hospitalized after crash in Clearfield

CLEARFIELD, Utah (KUTV) — One person has died and four others were hospitalized after a crash in Davis County. Officials said they received reports of the crash at approximately 5:30 p.m. on Saturday. They responded to the scene at 650 East and SR-193 and learned two vehicles were involved,...
CLEARFIELD, UT
Police searching for suspect in Rose Park drive-by shooting

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — One person was critically injured after a drive by shooting in the Rose Park area of Salt Lake City. The shooting happened just before 1 a.m. Saturday near 700 North and 900 West. Officials with the Salt Lake City Police Department said a 25-year-old...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Driver injured after Nebo District bus transporting 45 students crashes into field

GOSHEN, Utah (KUTV) — The driver of a Nebo School District bus on Friday was transported in fair condition after the vehicle crashed while transporting approximately 45 students to class. According to a statement from the Utah Department of Public Safety, none of the children on board were taken...
GALLERY: Gas prices still higher in Utah than national average

PARK CITY, Utah (KUTV) — The national average for gas has dropped below $4, but in Utah it’s still about $4.49, according to AAA. In some counties it’s even higher than that. In Summit County a gallon of gas is higher than the state average at $4.73.
UTAH STATE
Utah runner with cerebral palsy attempting half-marathon world record

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Emily Fairbanks said her mother told her she didn’t learn to walk, she learned to run, despite being diagnosed at six months old with cerebral palsy. Now the 46-year-old woman—mother, wife, and avid runner—will try to set a record half-marathon time for a...
SANDY, UT
Stockton looking to inquire $3 million loan to help replace water system

STOCKTON, Utah (KUTV) — The mayor of Stockton issued a letter to residents stating that the water system needs to be replaced and that a $3 million loan is required. The proposed loan would raise residents' monthly rates by $66 per month, and the mayor stated that if the loan is not approved, the town may be forced to unincorporate.
STOCKTON, UT
High School Football: Corner Canyon Defeats Bingham on FNR

(KUTV) - In Week 3 of the high school football season the cream of the crop is starting to rise to the top. Corner Canyon looked impressive in a 38-28 win at Bingham. Meanwhile, Pleasant Grove went on the road and a shutout Orem 47-0. Watch highlights of both of these games right here, plus 12 other matchups from around the state.
DRAPER, UT
GALLERY: LEGO creations displayed in Sandy for BrickSlopes fan event

SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — LEGO creations of all sizes were displayed for fans during the two-day BrickSlopes event in Sandy. It was held on Friday and Saturday at the Mountain America Exposition Center. More from 2News. Meet the Utah master builders from the 2nd season of 'LEGO Masters'. Event...
SANDY, UT
Tony Hawk's 'Vert Alert' returns to Utah State Fairpark

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Tony Hawk's "Vert Alert" returns to the Utah State Fairpark Friday, Aug. 26 and Saturday Aug. 27 and once again it is free to the public. The preliminary rounds for men and women are Friday and Hawk will perform in the "Legends Demo". Saturday...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

